VOL. 46 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 7, 2022

Stocks close lower on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

The Associated Press

Updated 3:24PM
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street ahead of the beginning of the corporate earnings reporting season, which will provide insight into how high inflation and rising interest rates have been affecting U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Monday. The Nasdaq fell 1%, while the Dow fell 0.3% U.S. bond trading was closed.

A much-anticipated monthly report on consumer price inflation is coming up Thursday, and the Federal Reserve will also release this week the minutes from its latest policy meeting. That's when the Fed made another extra-big interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point.

