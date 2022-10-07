Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 7, 2022

Downtown fire affects travel to Smokies through Gatlinburg

Updated 7:40AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

GATLINBURG (AP) — Motorists traveling to Great Smoky Mountains National Park through the Tennessee city of Gatlinburg have been asked to take caution after a fire Sunday damaged a building containing businesses in the downtown area.

Gatlinburg officials said on Twitter that crews were working on hot spots Sunday afternoon from a fire reported at 6:39 a.m. Crews from the Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Sevier County and Pittman Center battled the fire throughout the day, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The private business owner of the damaged structure has a contractor going to the scene to demolish a damaged portion of a building, officials said.

A section of the Gatlinburg Parkway has been closed and motorists traveling to and from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park need to use the Gatlinburg Bypass, officials in the east Tennessee city said. Travel in the immediate area of the fire was not recommended.

Gatlinburg Trolley service was suspended for the day.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0