Small business loan deadline approaching in Tennessee

VOL. 46 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 7, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Private nonprofit organizations in 13 Tennessee counties have a few more weeks to file for federal economic injury disaster loans for losses from storms and tornadoes last December.

The eligible counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner and Weakley, the U.S. Small Business Administration said.

Nov. 3 is the filing deadline.

Organizations such as food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges, and others are eligible.

The loans are to help eligible noncritical private nonprofit organizations meet working capital needs. The assistance is available whether or not the organization had physical property damage.

Applications may be made online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s under SBA declaration #17335. Forms are also available by calling or emailing the SBA.