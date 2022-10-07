Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 7, 2022

Middle Tennessee Private Schools List

Updated 10:29AM
* All tuition prices are for the 2022-2023 academic school year unless otherwise noted. Tuition prices are subject to change. Additional fees, payment plans and other programs such as need-based financial aid, tuition breaks for siblings or religious affiliation or other types of aid are not included. Contact schools directly for the most current information.

Davidson County

  • Abintra Montessori School
    abintra.org
    914 Davidson Drive, Nashville
    615 352-4317
    Year founded: 1981
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 117
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: Lower $14,960; Upper $16,665

  • Akiva School of Nashville
    akivanashville.net
    809 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville
    615 356-1850
    Year founded: 1954
    Grade levels: K-6
    Enrollment: 90
    Type: Coeducational Jewish day school
    Tuition: $14,550

  • Casa Dei Montessori
    Casadeimontessori.com
    7646 Highway 70 S., Nashville
    615 673-8000
    Year founded: 1998
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 30
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: $10,150

  • Children’s House of Nashville
    childrenshousenashville.org
    3404 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
    615 298-5647
    Year founded: 1973
    Grade levels: PK-K
    Enrollment: 72
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: PK $12,739; K $14,399

  • Christ The King School
    Cksraiders.org
    3105 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
    615 292-9465
    Year founded: 1937
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 252
    Type: Coeducational Roman Catholic day school
    Tuition: $10,250

  • Christ Presbyterian Academy
    cpalions.org
    2323-A Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
    615 373-9550
    Year founded: 1985
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 1,383
    Type: Coeducational Presbyterian day school
    Tuition: PK $10,315; Elementary $16,870; Middle $21,880; High $22,530

  • The Covenant School
    Thecovenantschool.com
    33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville
    615 467-2313
    Year founded: 2001
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 210
    Type: Coeducational Presbyterian day school
    Tuition: PK $10,950; K-6 $15,500

  • Davidson Academy
    davidsonacademy.com
    1414 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
    615 860-5300
    Year founded: 1980
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 635
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK-K $12,580; 1-4 $13,835; 5-6 $14,095; 7-8 $14,485; Upper $14,995

  • Donelson Christian Academy
    dcawildcats.org
    300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville
    615 883-2926
    Year founded: 1971
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 835
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $220/week; K $9,695; 1-5 $11,725; 6-8 $13,285; 9-12 $13,850

  • The Edison School
    Theedisonschool.com
    610 West Old Hickory, Madison
    1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon
    615 431-5637
    Year founded: 2012
    Grade levels: K-11
    Enrollment: 56
    Type: Coeducational independent day school
    Tuition: $17,000

  • The Ensworth School
    Ensworth.com
    Lower/Middle School Campus
    211 Ensworth Ave., Nashville
    615 383-0661
    Grade levels: K-8
    High School Campus
    7401 Highway 100, Nashville
    615 301-5400
    Year founded: Ensworth Ave. campus: 1958; Highway 100 campus: 2004
    Grade levels: 9-12
    Enrollment: 1,198
    Type: Coeducational independent day school
    Tuition: Lower $26,990; Middle $32,990; Upper $35,990

  • Ezell-Harding Christian School
    ezellharding.com
    574 Bell Road, Antioch
    615 367-0532
    Year founded: 1973
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 480
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $11,482; K-5 $11,061; 6-8 $11,846; 9-12 $12,424

  • Father Ryan High School
    fatherryan.org
    700 Norwood Drive, Nashville
    615 383-4200
    Year founded: 1925
    Grade levels: 9-12
    Enrollment: 955
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: $21,000

  • Franklin Road Academy
    franklinroadacademy.com
    4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville
    615 832-8845
    Year founded: 1971
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 925
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $13,280; K-4 $22,380; 5-8 $26,950; 9-12 $28,600

  • Goodpasture Christian School
    goodpasture.org
    619 W. Due West Ave., Madison
    615 868-2600
    Year founded: 1965
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 960
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK-4 $12,876; 5-8 $13,344; 9-12 $13,608

  • Green Hills Child Development
    Greenhillschild.com
    3420 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
    615 383-3373
    Year founded: 2011
    Grade levels: PK-K
    Enrollment: 130
    Type: Coeducational Christian preschool
    Tuition: PK-K $6,125/semester

  • Harding Academy
    hardingacademy.org
    170 Windsor Drive, Nashville
    615 356-5510
    Year founded: 1971
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 512
    Type: Coeducational independent day school
    Tuition: PK $12,750; K-5 $23,100; 6-8 $24,865

  • Harpeth Hall School
    harpethhall.org
    3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville
    615 297-9543
    Year founded: 1951 (evolved from Ward Seminary in 1865)
    Grade levels: 5-12
    Enrollment: 730
    Type: Girls’ independent day school
    Tuition: Middle $32,810; Upper $33,280

  • Holy Rosary Academy
    holyrosary.edu
    190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville
    615 883-1108
    Year founded: 1954
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 323
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: PK-K $8,008; K-8: $9,261

  • Holy Trinity Montessori
    holytrinitymontessori.org
    8131 Old Harding Pike
    615 779-6309
    Year founded: 2009
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 82
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: Toddler $12,000; PK-8 $10,500

  • Jewish Middle School of Nashville
    jmsnashville.org
    3600 West End Avenue, Nashville
    615 925-3393
    Year founded: 2016
    Grade levels: 5-8
    Enrollment: 28
    Type: Coeducational Jewish day school
    Tuition: $10,500

  • Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy
    jecanashville.org
    4479 Jackson Road, Whites Creek
    615 876-7291
    Year founded: 2009 Grade levels: K-12
    Enrollment: 202
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: K-5 $9,600; 6-12 $9,970

  • Lighthouse Christian School
    golcslions.org
    5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch
    615 331-6286
    Year founded: 1979
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 571
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: K-12 $7,995

  • Linden Waldorf School
    lindenwaldorf.org
    3201 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
    615 354-0270
    Year founded: 1990
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 187
    Type: Coeducational Waldorf day school
    Tuition: PK-K $12,700; Grades 1-8 $18,100

  • Lipscomb Academy
    lipscombacademy.org
    Upper: 3901 Granny White Pike, Nashville
    Lower: 4517 Granny White Pike, Nashville
    615 966-1600
    Year founded: 1891
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 1,196
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $14,990; K-4: $17,259; 5-8 $19,000; 9-12 $19,072

  • Madison Academy
    madisonacademy.com
    100 Academy Road, Madison
    615 865-4055
    Year founded: 1904
    Grade levels: 9-12
    Enrollment: 95
    Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist day school
    Tuition: $10,500

  • Montgomery Bell Academy
    montgomerybell.edu
    4001 Harding Road, Nashville
    615 298-5514
    Year founded: 1867
    Grade levels: 7-12
    Enrollment: 838
    Type: Boys’ independent day school
    Tuition: $31,900

  • Montessori Centre
    montessoricentre.org
    4608 Granny White Pike, Nashville
    615 373-0897
    Year founded: 1963
    Grade levels: PK-K
    Enrollment: 135
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: PK $13,710; K $12,360

  • Montessori East
    monteastnash.com
    801 Porter Road, Nashville
    615 226-4588
    Year founded: 2009
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 74
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: Toddler $14,140; PK-K $11,484; Elementary $11,945

  • Music City Montessori
    musiccitymontessori.org
    3028 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
    615 953-7555
    Year founded: 2020
    Grade levels: PK-4
    Enrollment: 87
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: $1,000/month

  • Nashville Christian School
    nashvillechristian.org
    7555 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
    615 356-5600 (K-12) 615 356-5605 (PK)
    Year founded: 1971
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 635
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: K-1 $10,760; 2-5 $12,230; 6-8 $12,790; 9-12 $13,150

  • Nashville International Academy
    niatn.org
    7335 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
    615 352-5903
    Year founded: 1995
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 164
    Type: Coeducational independent Muslim day school
    Tuition: $5,950

  • New Children First Montessori
    childrenfirstmontessori.org
    1710 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville
    615 292-9938
    Year founded: 2003
    Grade levels: PK-4
    Enrollment: 93
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: Infant $14,700; Toddler $14,300; Primary $12,800; Elementary $13,000

  • NIA House Montessori
    niahousemontessori.com
    620 N. 1st St., Nashville
    615 913-4774
    Year founded: 2013
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 87
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: PK $9,557; K $8,332; 1-6 $9,802

  • The Oak Hill School
    oakhillschool.org
    4815 Franklin Road, Nashville
    615 297-6544
    Year founded: 1961
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 530
    Type: Coeducational independent day school
    Tuition: PK $14,000; K-6 $21,775

  • Overbrook School
    overbrook.edu
    4210 Harding Pike, Nashville
    615 292-5134
    Year founded: 1936
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 277
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: PK $9,375; 1-8 $15,565

  • Saint Ann School
    saintannparish.com/school
    5105 Charlotte Ave., Nashville
    615 269-0568
    Year founded: 1921
    Grade levels: K-8
    Enrollment: 126
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: $10,196

  • St. Bernard Academy
    stbernardacademy.org
    2304 Bernard Ave., Nashville
    615 385-0440
    Year founded: 1866
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 385
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: $14,920

  • St. Cecilia Academy
    stcecilia.edu
    4210 Harding Pike, Nashville
    615 298-4525
    Year founded: 1860
    Grade levels: 7-12
    Enrollment: 299
    Type: Girls’ Catholic day school
    Tuition: Junior High $17,900; High $19,910

  • St. Clement Coptic Orthodox Christian Academy
    stclementacademy.com
    476 McMurray Drive, Nashville
    615 333-9281
    Year founded: 2001
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 201
    Type: Coeducational Coptic Orthodox day school
    Tuition: PK $450-650/month; K-8 $7,000

  • St. Edward Elementary School
    ses.stedward.org
    190 Thompson Lane, Nashville
    615 833-5770
    Year founded: 1952
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 424
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: PK $7,822; K-8 $9,130

  • Saint Henry School
    sthenryschool.org
    6401 Harding Pike, Nashville
    615 352-1328
    Year founded: 1957
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 600
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: $9,350

  • Saint Joseph School
    saintjosephschoolnashville.org
    1225 Gallatin Pike S., Madison
    615 865-1491
    Year founded: 1953
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 316
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: PK $7,725-$8,755; K-8 $10,127

  • St. Paul Christian Academy
    stpaulchristianacademy.org
    5033 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
    615 269-4751
    Year founded: 1971
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 358
    Type: Coeducational interdenominational day school
    Tuition: PK $13,995; K-6 $20,209

  • St. Pius X Classical Academy
    stpiusnashville.org
    2750 Tucker Road, Nashville
    615 255-2049
    Year founded: 1959
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 72
    Type: Coeducational Catholic classical day school
    Tuition: PK $6,620; K-8 $6,510

  • Templeton Academy
    templetonacademy.org/nashville
    631 2nd Ave. S., Nashville
    615 601-0893
    Year founded: 2019
    Grade levels: 5-12
    Enrollment: 125
    Type: Coeducational independent day school
    Tuition: $14,550

  • University School of Nashville
    usn.org
    2000 Edgehill Ave., Nashville
    615 321-8000
    Year founded: 1915 (As Peabody Demonstration School, 1975 as USN)
    Grade levels: K-12
    Enrollment: 1,062
    Type: Coeducational independent day school
    Tuition: Lower $23,561; Middle $26,836; High $29,239

    Williamson County

  • Battle Ground Academy
    battlegroundacademy.org
    Lower: 150 Franklin Road, Franklin
    615 567-2002
    Middle, Upper: 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin
    Middle: 615 567-9013
    Upper: 615 567-8513
    Year founded: 1889
    Grade levels: K-12
    Enrollment: 909
    Type: Coeducational independent day school
    Tuition: Lower $20,620; Middle $25,870; Upper $26,920

  • Benton Hall Academy
    bentonhallacademy.org
    5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville
    615 649-5591
    Year founded: 1977
    Grade levels: 3-12
    Enrollment: 130
    Type: Coeducational individual education day school
    Tuition: $17,670

  • Brentwood Academy
    brentwoodacademy.com
    219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
    615 523-0611
    Year founded: 1969
    Grade levels: 6-12
    Enrollment: 706
    Type: Coeducational Independent Christian day school
    Tuition: Middle $27,430; Upper $30,430

  • The Classical Academy of Franklin
    tcafranklin.org
    810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin
    615 790-8556
    Year founded: 2010
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 136
    Type: Coeducational classical Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $650/month; K-12 $8,700

  • Currey Ingram Academy
    curreyingram.org
    6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood
    615 507-3173
    Year founded: 1968
    Grade levels: K-12
    Enrollment: 360
    Type: Coeducational day and boarding school
    Tuition: K-12 $46,250; $73,910 (with room and board)

  • Franklin Christian Academy
    franklinchristianacademy.org
    818 Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin
    615 599-9229
    Year founded: 2004
    Grade levels: 5-12
    Enrollment: 335
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: 5-6 $12,500; 7-12 $13,750

  • Franklin Classical School
    franklinclassical.com
    408 Church St., Franklin
    615 528-3777
    Year founded: 1992
    Grade levels: K-12
    Enrollment: 224
    Type: Coeducational classical Christian day school
    Tuition: K-6 $9,150; 7-8 $7,350; 9-10 $7,610; 11 $7,950; 12 $8,200

  • Grace Christian Academy
    gcalions.com
    615 591-3017
    Lower campus: 3729 Southall Road, Franklin
    High school: 3265 Southall Road, Franklin
    Year founded: 2009
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 750+
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $5,435; K-4 $10,285; 5-12 $13,805

  • Harpeth Montessori
    harpethmontessori.com
    244 Noah Drive, Franklin
    615 595-7987
    Year founded: 2021
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 82
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: PK $10,950; K $10,850; 1-6 $12,550

  • Montessori Academy
    montessoriacad.org
    100 Montessori Drive, Brentwood
    615 833-3610
    Year founded: 1967
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 281
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: Toddler $16,650; PK-K $13,600; 1-8 $13,800; 9-12 $14,100

  • Montessori School of Franklin
    montessorifranklin.org
    4321 Long Lane, Franklin
    615 794-0567
    Year founded: 2001
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 74
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: PK $10,050; K $9,000, 1-6 $10,600

  • New Hope Academy
    nhafranklin.org
    1820 Downs Blvd., Franklin
    615 595-0324
    Year founded: 1991
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 220
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: $14,200

  • Saint Matthew Catholic School
    stmatthewtn.org/school
    533 Sneed Road W., Franklin
    615 662-4044
    Year founded: 2001
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 462
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: PK $8,260; K-8 $10,620

  • Spring Hill Christian Academy
    shchristian.com
    2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill
    615 392-0088
    Year founded: 2004
    Grade levels: K-5
    Enrollment: 44
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: K $4,750; 1-5 $6,750

  • Thales Academy
    thalesacademy.org
    3835 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
    615 538-0649
    Year founded: 2020
    Grade levels: K-6 (will add 7th grade in 2023)
    Enrollment: 296
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $5,000; K-5 $5,500; 6-7 $6,200

    Sumner County

  • Hendersonville Christian Academy
    hcacrusaders.com
    355 Old Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
    615 824-1550
    Year founded: 1977
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 176
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: $9,745

  • Hendersonville Montessori Academy
    hendersonvillemontessori.com
    162 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
    615 264-3401
    Year founded: 1992
    Grade levels: PK-6
    Enrollment: 50
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: Contact school for tuition rates

  • Highland Academy
    highland-academy.com
    211 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
    615 325-2036
    Year founded: 1945
    Grade levels: 9-12
    Enrollment: 68
    Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist boarding school
    Tuition: $10,560; $18,060 (with room and board)

  • Highland Elementary School
    highlandpk8.org
    234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
    615 325-3184
    Year founded: 1907
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 90
    Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist day school
    Tuition: Call school for details.

  • Metro Christian Academy
    mcaeagles.com
    322 East Cedar St., Goodlettsville
    615 859-1184
    Year founded: 1980
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 166
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: K-5 $5,150; 6-12 $5,350

  • Pope John Paul II High School
    popeprep.org
    117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville
    615 822-2375
    Year founded: 2002
    Grade levels: 6-12
    Enrollment: 585
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: Middle school $12,200; High school $17,400

  • Portland Montessori Academy
    portlandmontessoriacademy.com
    613 College St., Portland
    615 323-1065
    Year founded: 2002
    Grade levels: PK-5
    Enrollment: 56
    Type: Coeducational Christian Montessori day school
    Tuition: PK $5,200; K-5 $5,400

  • St. John Vianney Catholic School
    saintjohnvianney.org
    501 N. Water Ave., Gallatin
    615 230-7048
    Year founded: 2003
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 106
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: PK $7,154; K-8 $9,486

  • Sumner Academy
    sumneracademy.org
    464 Nichols Lane, Gallatin
    615 452-1914
    Year founded: 1973
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 200
    Type: Coeducational independent day school
    Tuition: PK $7,644; K $9,282; 1-8 $12,531

    Rutherford County

  • Bambini Village Montessori Preschool
    bambinivillage.com
    2378 New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro
    615 962-7066
    Year founded: 2008
    Grade levels: PK-K
    Enrollment: 32
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: $9,000

  • Bill Rice Christian Academy
    billriceranch.org/brcamustangs
    627 Bill Rice Ranch Road, Murfreesboro
    615 893-2767
    Year founded: 1993
    Grade levels: K-12
    Enrollment: 185
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: $4,200

  • Cedar Hall School
    cedarhallschool.org
    3552 Rock Springs Road, Christiana
    615 893-4015
    Year founded: 1991
    Grade levels: 3-8
    Enrollment: 42
    Type: Coeducational Independent day school
    Tuition: $7,200

  • Community Christian day school
    communitychristiandayschool.com
    185 Enon Springs Road W., Smyrna
    615 220-2237
    Year founded: 2009
    Grade levels: PK-5
    Enrollment: 78
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $225-260/wk; K-6 $7,980

  • Franklin Road Christian School
    frcsminutemen.com
    3124 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro
    615 890-0894
    Year founded: 1974
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 520
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $5,400; K-12 $5,200

  • Lancaster Christian Academy
    lancasterchristianacademy.org
    150 Soccer Way, Smyrna
    615 223-0451
    Year founded: 1997
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 537
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: $9,750

  • Middle Tennessee Christian School
    mtcscougars.org
    100 E. MTCS Road, Murfreesboro
    615 893-0601
    Year founded: 1960
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 719
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK-K $10,000; 1-6 $11,050; 7-12 $12,100

  • Providence Christian Academy
    providencechristian.com
    410 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro
    615 904-0902
    Year founded: 1996
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 769
    Type: Coeducational Classical Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $7,450; K $8,950; 1-5 $12,650; 6-8 $13,000; 9-12 $13,425

  • Redeemer Classical Academy
    redeemerclassicalacademy.com
    4232 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro
    615 904-0350
    Year founded: 1980
    Grade levels: K-12
    Enrollment: 45
    Type: Coeducational Classical Christian day school
    Tuition: K-3 $7,910; 4-5 $8,220; 6-8 $9,140; 9-12 $10,840

  • St. Rose of Lima Catholic School
    school.saintrose.org
    1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro
    615 898-0555
    Year founded: 1953
    Grade levels: PK-8
    Enrollment: 333
    Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
    Tuition: PK $8,460; K-8 $8,560

    Wilson County

  • Cedars Preparatory Academy
    thecedarsprep.com
    410 W. Main St., Lebanon
    615 547-4612
    Year founded: 2010
    Grade levels: PK-5
    Enrollment: 148
    Type: Coeducational day school
    Tuition: PK $9,314; K-5 $10,252

  • The Edison School
    theedisonschool.com
    610 West Old Hickory, Madison
    1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon
    615 431-5637
    Year founded: 2012
    Grade levels: K-11
    Enrollment: 56
    Type: Coeducational independent day school
    Tuition: $17,000

  • Friendship Christian School
    friendshipchristian.org
    5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon
    615 449-1573
    Year founded: 1973
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 629
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $9,560; K $11,610; 1-5 $12,520; 6-12 $12,910

  • Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
    mjca.org
    735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet
    615 758-2427
    Year founded: 1979
    Grade levels: PK-12
    Enrollment: 700
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK $8,730; K-5 $9,850; 6-12 $10,460

  • Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy
    mjmacademy.com
    9695 Lebanon Road #210, Mt. Juliet
    615 758-0819
    Year founded: 2007
    Grade levels: K-5
    Enrollment: 70
    Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
    Tuition: Must contact school

    Maury County

  • Columbia Academy
    cabulldogs.org
    1101 West 7th Street, Columbia
    931 388-5363
    Grade levels: PK-12

  • Columbia Academy at Spring Hill
    cabulldogs.org/spring-hill-campus
    755 Beechcroft Road, Spring Hill
    931 486-1002
    Grade levels: K-5
    Year founded: 1979
    Enrollment: 1100
    Type: Coeducational Christian day school
    Tuition: PK-K $8,320; 1-3 $8,600; 4-6 $8,980; 7-9 $9,780; 10-12 $10,110

