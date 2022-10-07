Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 7, 2022
Middle Tennessee Private Schools List
Updated 10:29AM
* All tuition prices are for the 2022-2023 academic school year unless otherwise noted. Tuition prices are subject to change. Additional fees, payment plans and other programs such as need-based financial aid, tuition breaks for siblings or religious affiliation or other types of aid are not included. Contact schools directly for the most current information.
Davidson County Abintra Montessori School
abintra.org
914 Davidson Drive, Nashville
615 352-4317
Year founded: 1981
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 117
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Lower $14,960; Upper $16,665
Akiva School of Nashville
akivanashville.net
809 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville
615 356-1850
Year founded: 1954
Grade levels: K-6
Enrollment: 90
Type: Coeducational Jewish day school
Tuition: $14,550
Casa Dei Montessori
Casadeimontessori.com
7646 Highway 70 S., Nashville
615 673-8000
Year founded: 1998
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 30
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: $10,150
Children’s House of Nashville
childrenshousenashville.org
3404 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 298-5647
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 72
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: PK $12,739; K $14,399
Christ The King School
Cksraiders.org
3105 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 292-9465
Year founded: 1937
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 252
Type: Coeducational Roman Catholic day school
Tuition: $10,250
Christ Presbyterian Academy
cpalions.org
2323-A Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
615 373-9550
Year founded: 1985
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 1,383
Type: Coeducational Presbyterian day school
Tuition: PK $10,315; Elementary $16,870; Middle $21,880; High $22,530
The Covenant School
Thecovenantschool.com
33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville
615 467-2313
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 210
Type: Coeducational Presbyterian day school
Tuition: PK $10,950; K-6 $15,500
Davidson Academy
davidsonacademy.com
1414 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
615 860-5300
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 635
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK-K $12,580; 1-4 $13,835; 5-6 $14,095; 7-8 $14,485; Upper $14,995
Donelson Christian Academy
dcawildcats.org
300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville
615 883-2926
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 835
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $220/week; K $9,695; 1-5 $11,725; 6-8 $13,285; 9-12 $13,850
The Edison School
Theedisonschool.com
610 West Old Hickory, Madison
1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon
615 431-5637
Year founded: 2012
Grade levels: K-11
Enrollment: 56
Type: Coeducational independent day school
Tuition: $17,000
The Ensworth School
Ensworth.com
Lower/Middle School Campus
211 Ensworth Ave., Nashville
615 383-0661
Grade levels: K-8
High School Campus
7401 Highway 100, Nashville
615 301-5400
Year founded: Ensworth Ave. campus: 1958; Highway 100 campus: 2004
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 1,198
Type: Coeducational independent day school
Tuition: Lower $26,990; Middle $32,990; Upper $35,990
Ezell-Harding Christian School
ezellharding.com
574 Bell Road, Antioch
615 367-0532
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 480
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $11,482; K-5 $11,061; 6-8 $11,846; 9-12 $12,424
Father Ryan High School
fatherryan.org
700 Norwood Drive, Nashville
615 383-4200
Year founded: 1925
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 955
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: $21,000
Franklin Road Academy
franklinroadacademy.com
4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville
615 832-8845
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 925
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $13,280; K-4 $22,380; 5-8 $26,950; 9-12 $28,600
Goodpasture Christian School
goodpasture.org
619 W. Due West Ave., Madison
615 868-2600
Year founded: 1965
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 960
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK-4 $12,876; 5-8 $13,344; 9-12 $13,608
Green Hills Child Development
Greenhillschild.com
3420 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 383-3373
Year founded: 2011
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 130
Type: Coeducational Christian preschool
Tuition: PK-K $6,125/semester
Harding Academy
hardingacademy.org
170 Windsor Drive, Nashville
615 356-5510
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 512
Type: Coeducational independent day school
Tuition: PK $12,750; K-5 $23,100; 6-8 $24,865
Harpeth Hall School
harpethhall.org
3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville
615 297-9543
Year founded: 1951 (evolved from Ward Seminary in 1865)
Grade levels: 5-12
Enrollment: 730
Type: Girls’ independent day school
Tuition: Middle $32,810; Upper $33,280
Holy Rosary Academy
holyrosary.edu
190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville
615 883-1108
Year founded: 1954
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 323
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: PK-K $8,008; K-8: $9,261
Holy Trinity Montessori
holytrinitymontessori.org
8131 Old Harding Pike
615 779-6309
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 82
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Toddler $12,000; PK-8 $10,500
Jewish Middle School of Nashville
jmsnashville.org
3600 West End Avenue, Nashville
615 925-3393
Year founded: 2016
Grade levels: 5-8
Enrollment: 28
Type: Coeducational Jewish day school
Tuition: $10,500
Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy
jecanashville.org
4479 Jackson Road, Whites Creek
615 876-7291
Year founded: 2009 Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 202
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: K-5 $9,600; 6-12 $9,970
Lighthouse Christian School
golcslions.org
5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch
615 331-6286
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 571
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: K-12 $7,995
Linden Waldorf School
lindenwaldorf.org
3201 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
615 354-0270
Year founded: 1990
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 187
Type: Coeducational Waldorf day school
Tuition: PK-K $12,700; Grades 1-8 $18,100
Lipscomb Academy
lipscombacademy.org
Upper: 3901 Granny White Pike, Nashville
Lower: 4517 Granny White Pike, Nashville
615 966-1600
Year founded: 1891
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 1,196
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $14,990; K-4: $17,259; 5-8 $19,000; 9-12 $19,072
Madison Academy
madisonacademy.com
100 Academy Road, Madison
615 865-4055
Year founded: 1904
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 95
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist day school
Tuition: $10,500
Montgomery Bell Academy
montgomerybell.edu
4001 Harding Road, Nashville
615 298-5514
Year founded: 1867
Grade levels: 7-12
Enrollment: 838
Type: Boys’ independent day school
Tuition: $31,900
Montessori Centre
montessoricentre.org
4608 Granny White Pike, Nashville
615 373-0897
Year founded: 1963
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 135
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: PK $13,710; K $12,360
Montessori East
monteastnash.com
801 Porter Road, Nashville
615 226-4588
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 74
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Toddler $14,140; PK-K $11,484; Elementary $11,945
Music City Montessori
musiccitymontessori.org
3028 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
615 953-7555
Year founded: 2020
Grade levels: PK-4
Enrollment: 87
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: $1,000/month
Nashville Christian School
nashvillechristian.org
7555 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
615 356-5600 (K-12) 615 356-5605 (PK)
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 635
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: K-1 $10,760; 2-5 $12,230; 6-8 $12,790; 9-12 $13,150
Nashville International Academy
niatn.org
7335 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
615 352-5903
Year founded: 1995
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 164
Type: Coeducational independent Muslim day school
Tuition: $5,950
New Children First Montessori
childrenfirstmontessori.org
1710 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville
615 292-9938
Year founded: 2003
Grade levels: PK-4
Enrollment: 93
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Infant $14,700; Toddler $14,300; Primary $12,800; Elementary $13,000
NIA House Montessori
niahousemontessori.com
620 N. 1st St., Nashville
615 913-4774
Year founded: 2013
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 87
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: PK $9,557; K $8,332; 1-6 $9,802
The Oak Hill School
oakhillschool.org
4815 Franklin Road, Nashville
615 297-6544
Year founded: 1961
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 530
Type: Coeducational independent day school
Tuition: PK $14,000; K-6 $21,775
Overbrook School
overbrook.edu
4210 Harding Pike, Nashville
615 292-5134
Year founded: 1936
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 277
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: PK $9,375; 1-8 $15,565
Saint Ann School
saintannparish.com/school
5105 Charlotte Ave., Nashville
615 269-0568
Year founded: 1921
Grade levels: K-8
Enrollment: 126
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: $10,196
St. Bernard Academy
stbernardacademy.org
2304 Bernard Ave., Nashville
615 385-0440
Year founded: 1866
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 385
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: $14,920
St. Cecilia Academy
stcecilia.edu
4210 Harding Pike, Nashville
615 298-4525
Year founded: 1860
Grade levels: 7-12
Enrollment: 299
Type: Girls’ Catholic day school
Tuition: Junior High $17,900; High $19,910
St. Clement Coptic Orthodox Christian Academy
stclementacademy.com
476 McMurray Drive, Nashville
615 333-9281
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 201
Type: Coeducational Coptic Orthodox day school
Tuition: PK $450-650/month; K-8 $7,000
St. Edward Elementary School
ses.stedward.org
190 Thompson Lane, Nashville
615 833-5770
Year founded: 1952
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 424
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: PK $7,822; K-8 $9,130
Saint Henry School
sthenryschool.org
6401 Harding Pike, Nashville
615 352-1328
Year founded: 1957
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 600
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: $9,350
Saint Joseph School
saintjosephschoolnashville.org
1225 Gallatin Pike S., Madison
615 865-1491
Year founded: 1953
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 316
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: PK $7,725-$8,755; K-8 $10,127
St. Paul Christian Academy
stpaulchristianacademy.org
5033 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
615 269-4751
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 358
Type: Coeducational interdenominational day school
Tuition: PK $13,995; K-6 $20,209
St. Pius X Classical Academy
stpiusnashville.org
2750 Tucker Road, Nashville
615 255-2049
Year founded: 1959
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 72
Type: Coeducational Catholic classical day school
Tuition: PK $6,620; K-8 $6,510
Templeton Academy
templetonacademy.org/nashville
631 2nd Ave. S., Nashville
615 601-0893
Year founded: 2019
Grade levels: 5-12
Enrollment: 125
Type: Coeducational independent day school
Tuition: $14,550
University School of Nashville
usn.org
2000 Edgehill Ave., Nashville
615 321-8000
Year founded: 1915 (As Peabody Demonstration School, 1975 as USN)
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 1,062
Type: Coeducational independent day school
Tuition: Lower $23,561; Middle $26,836; High $29,239
Williamson County Battle Ground Academy
battlegroundacademy.org
Lower: 150 Franklin Road, Franklin
615 567-2002
Middle, Upper: 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin
Middle: 615 567-9013
Upper: 615 567-8513
Year founded: 1889
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 909
Type: Coeducational independent day school
Tuition: Lower $20,620; Middle $25,870; Upper $26,920
Benton Hall Academy
bentonhallacademy.org
5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville
615 649-5591
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: 3-12
Enrollment: 130
Type: Coeducational individual education day school
Tuition: $17,670
Brentwood Academy
brentwoodacademy.com
219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
615 523-0611
Year founded: 1969
Grade levels: 6-12
Enrollment: 706
Type: Coeducational Independent Christian day school
Tuition: Middle $27,430; Upper $30,430
The Classical Academy of Franklin
tcafranklin.org
810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin
615 790-8556
Year founded: 2010
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 136
Type: Coeducational classical Christian day school
Tuition: PK $650/month; K-12 $8,700
Currey Ingram Academy
curreyingram.org
6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood
615 507-3173
Year founded: 1968
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 360
Type: Coeducational day and boarding school
Tuition: K-12 $46,250; $73,910 (with room and board)
Franklin Christian Academy
franklinchristianacademy.org
818 Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin
615 599-9229
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: 5-12
Enrollment: 335
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: 5-6 $12,500; 7-12 $13,750
Franklin Classical School
franklinclassical.com
408 Church St., Franklin
615 528-3777
Year founded: 1992
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 224
Type: Coeducational classical Christian day school
Tuition: K-6 $9,150; 7-8 $7,350; 9-10 $7,610; 11 $7,950; 12 $8,200
Grace Christian Academy
gcalions.com
615 591-3017
Lower campus: 3729 Southall Road, Franklin
High school: 3265 Southall Road, Franklin
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 750+
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $5,435; K-4 $10,285; 5-12 $13,805
Harpeth Montessori
harpethmontessori.com
244 Noah Drive, Franklin
615 595-7987
Year founded: 2021
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 82
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: PK $10,950; K $10,850; 1-6 $12,550
Montessori Academy
montessoriacad.org
100 Montessori Drive, Brentwood
615 833-3610
Year founded: 1967
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 281
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Toddler $16,650; PK-K $13,600; 1-8 $13,800; 9-12 $14,100
Montessori School of Franklin
montessorifranklin.org
4321 Long Lane, Franklin
615 794-0567
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 74
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: PK $10,050; K $9,000, 1-6 $10,600
New Hope Academy
nhafranklin.org
1820 Downs Blvd., Franklin
615 595-0324
Year founded: 1991
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 220
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $14,200
Saint Matthew Catholic School
stmatthewtn.org/school
533 Sneed Road W., Franklin
615 662-4044
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 462
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: PK $8,260; K-8 $10,620
Spring Hill Christian Academy
shchristian.com
2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill
615 392-0088
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: K-5
Enrollment: 44
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: K $4,750; 1-5 $6,750
Thales Academy
thalesacademy.org
3835 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
615 538-0649
Year founded: 2020
Grade levels: K-6 (will add 7th grade in 2023)
Enrollment: 296
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $5,000; K-5 $5,500; 6-7 $6,200
Sumner County Hendersonville Christian Academy
hcacrusaders.com
355 Old Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
615 824-1550
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 176
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $9,745
Hendersonville Montessori Academy
hendersonvillemontessori.com
162 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
615 264-3401
Year founded: 1992
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 50
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Contact school for tuition rates
Highland Academy
highland-academy.com
211 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
615 325-2036
Year founded: 1945
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 68
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist boarding school
Tuition: $10,560; $18,060 (with room and board)
Highland Elementary School
highlandpk8.org
234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
615 325-3184
Year founded: 1907
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 90
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist day school
Tuition: Call school for details.
Metro Christian Academy
mcaeagles.com
322 East Cedar St., Goodlettsville
615 859-1184
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 166
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: K-5 $5,150; 6-12 $5,350
Pope John Paul II High School
popeprep.org
117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville
615 822-2375
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: 6-12
Enrollment: 585
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: Middle school $12,200; High school $17,400
Portland Montessori Academy
portlandmontessoriacademy.com
613 College St., Portland
615 323-1065
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 56
Type: Coeducational Christian Montessori day school
Tuition: PK $5,200; K-5 $5,400
St. John Vianney Catholic School
saintjohnvianney.org
501 N. Water Ave., Gallatin
615 230-7048
Year founded: 2003
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 106
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: PK $7,154; K-8 $9,486
Sumner Academy
sumneracademy.org
464 Nichols Lane, Gallatin
615 452-1914
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 200
Type: Coeducational independent day school
Tuition: PK $7,644; K $9,282; 1-8 $12,531
Rutherford County Bambini Village Montessori Preschool
bambinivillage.com
2378 New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro
615 962-7066
Year founded: 2008
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 32
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: $9,000
Bill Rice Christian Academy
billriceranch.org/brcamustangs
627 Bill Rice Ranch Road, Murfreesboro
615 893-2767
Year founded: 1993
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 185
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $4,200
Cedar Hall School
cedarhallschool.org
3552 Rock Springs Road, Christiana
615 893-4015
Year founded: 1991
Grade levels: 3-8
Enrollment: 42
Type: Coeducational Independent day school
Tuition: $7,200
Community Christian day school
communitychristiandayschool.com
185 Enon Springs Road W., Smyrna
615 220-2237
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 78
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $225-260/wk; K-6 $7,980
Franklin Road Christian School
frcsminutemen.com
3124 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro
615 890-0894
Year founded: 1974
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 520
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $5,400; K-12 $5,200
Lancaster Christian Academy
lancasterchristianacademy.org
150 Soccer Way, Smyrna
615 223-0451
Year founded: 1997
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 537
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $9,750
Middle Tennessee Christian School
mtcscougars.org
100 E. MTCS Road, Murfreesboro
615 893-0601
Year founded: 1960
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 719
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK-K $10,000; 1-6 $11,050; 7-12 $12,100
Providence Christian Academy
providencechristian.com
410 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro
615 904-0902
Year founded: 1996
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 769
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian day school
Tuition: PK $7,450; K $8,950; 1-5 $12,650; 6-8 $13,000; 9-12 $13,425
Redeemer Classical Academy
redeemerclassicalacademy.com
4232 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro
615 904-0350
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 45
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian day school
Tuition: K-3 $7,910; 4-5 $8,220; 6-8 $9,140; 9-12 $10,840
St. Rose of Lima Catholic School
school.saintrose.org
1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro
615 898-0555
Year founded: 1953
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 333
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: PK $8,460; K-8 $8,560
Wilson County Cedars Preparatory Academy
thecedarsprep.com
410 W. Main St., Lebanon
615 547-4612
Year founded: 2010
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 148
Type: Coeducational day school
Tuition: PK $9,314; K-5 $10,252
The Edison School
theedisonschool.com
610 West Old Hickory, Madison
1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon
615 431-5637
Year founded: 2012
Grade levels: K-11
Enrollment: 56
Type: Coeducational independent day school
Tuition: $17,000
Friendship Christian School
friendshipchristian.org
5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon
615 449-1573
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 629
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $9,560; K $11,610; 1-5 $12,520; 6-12 $12,910
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
mjca.org
735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet
615 758-2427
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 700
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $8,730; K-5 $9,850; 6-12 $10,460
Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy
mjmacademy.com
9695 Lebanon Road #210, Mt. Juliet
615 758-0819
Year founded: 2007
Grade levels: K-5
Enrollment: 70
Type: Coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Must contact school
Maury County Columbia Academy
cabulldogs.org
1101 West 7th Street, Columbia
931 388-5363
Grade levels: PK-12
Columbia Academy at Spring Hill
cabulldogs.org/spring-hill-campus
755 Beechcroft Road, Spring Hill
931 486-1002
Grade levels: K-5
Year founded: 1979
Enrollment: 1100
Type: Coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK-K $8,320; 1-3 $8,600; 4-6 $8,980; 7-9 $9,780; 10-12 $10,110