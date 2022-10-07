Middle Tennessee Private Schools List

VOL. 46 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 7, 2022

* All tuition prices are for the 2022-2023 academic school year unless otherwise noted. Tuition prices are subject to change. Additional fees, payment plans and other programs such as need-based financial aid, tuition breaks for siblings or religious affiliation or other types of aid are not included. Contact schools directly for the most current information.

Davidson County

Abintra Montessori School

abintra.org

914 Davidson Drive, Nashville

615 352-4317

Year founded: 1981

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 117

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Lower $14,960; Upper $16,665





Akiva School of Nashville

akivanashville.net

809 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville

615 356-1850

Year founded: 1954

Grade levels: K-6

Enrollment: 90

Type: Coeducational Jewish day school

Tuition: $14,550





Casa Dei Montessori

Casadeimontessori.com

7646 Highway 70 S., Nashville

615 673-8000

Year founded: 1998

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 30

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: $10,150





Children’s House of Nashville

childrenshousenashville.org

3404 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 298-5647

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 72

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: PK $12,739; K $14,399





Christ The King School

Cksraiders.org

3105 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 292-9465

Year founded: 1937

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 252

Type: Coeducational Roman Catholic day school

Tuition: $10,250





Christ Presbyterian Academy

cpalions.org

2323-A Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville

615 373-9550

Year founded: 1985

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 1,383

Type: Coeducational Presbyterian day school

Tuition: PK $10,315; Elementary $16,870; Middle $21,880; High $22,530





The Covenant School

Thecovenantschool.com

33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville

615 467-2313

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 210

Type: Coeducational Presbyterian day school

Tuition: PK $10,950; K-6 $15,500





Davidson Academy

davidsonacademy.com

1414 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville

615 860-5300

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 635

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK-K $12,580; 1-4 $13,835; 5-6 $14,095; 7-8 $14,485; Upper $14,995





Donelson Christian Academy

dcawildcats.org

300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville

615 883-2926

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 835

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $220/week; K $9,695; 1-5 $11,725; 6-8 $13,285; 9-12 $13,850





The Edison School

Theedisonschool.com

610 West Old Hickory, Madison

1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon

615 431-5637

Year founded: 2012

Grade levels: K-11

Enrollment: 56

Type: Coeducational independent day school

Tuition: $17,000





The Ensworth School

Ensworth.com

Lower/Middle School Campus

211 Ensworth Ave., Nashville

615 383-0661

Grade levels: K-8

High School Campus

7401 Highway 100, Nashville

615 301-5400

Year founded: Ensworth Ave. campus: 1958; Highway 100 campus: 2004

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 1,198

Type: Coeducational independent day school

Tuition: Lower $26,990; Middle $32,990; Upper $35,990





Ezell-Harding Christian School

ezellharding.com

574 Bell Road, Antioch

615 367-0532

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 480

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $11,482; K-5 $11,061; 6-8 $11,846; 9-12 $12,424





Father Ryan High School

fatherryan.org

700 Norwood Drive, Nashville

615 383-4200

Year founded: 1925

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 955

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: $21,000





Franklin Road Academy

franklinroadacademy.com

4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville

615 832-8845

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 925

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $13,280; K-4 $22,380; 5-8 $26,950; 9-12 $28,600





Goodpasture Christian School

goodpasture.org

619 W. Due West Ave., Madison

615 868-2600

Year founded: 1965

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 960

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK-4 $12,876; 5-8 $13,344; 9-12 $13,608





Green Hills Child Development

Greenhillschild.com

3420 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 383-3373

Year founded: 2011

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 130

Type: Coeducational Christian preschool

Tuition: PK-K $6,125/semester





Harding Academy

hardingacademy.org

170 Windsor Drive, Nashville

615 356-5510

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 512

Type: Coeducational independent day school

Tuition: PK $12,750; K-5 $23,100; 6-8 $24,865





Harpeth Hall School

harpethhall.org

3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville

615 297-9543

Year founded: 1951 (evolved from Ward Seminary in 1865)

Grade levels: 5-12

Enrollment: 730

Type: Girls’ independent day school

Tuition: Middle $32,810; Upper $33,280





Holy Rosary Academy

holyrosary.edu

190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville

615 883-1108

Year founded: 1954

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 323

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: PK-K $8,008; K-8: $9,261





Holy Trinity Montessori

holytrinitymontessori.org

8131 Old Harding Pike

615 779-6309

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 82

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Toddler $12,000; PK-8 $10,500





Jewish Middle School of Nashville

jmsnashville.org

3600 West End Avenue, Nashville

615 925-3393

Year founded: 2016

Grade levels: 5-8

Enrollment: 28

Type: Coeducational Jewish day school

Tuition: $10,500





Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy

jecanashville.org

4479 Jackson Road, Whites Creek

615 876-7291

Year founded: 2009 Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 202

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: K-5 $9,600; 6-12 $9,970





Lighthouse Christian School

golcslions.org

5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch

615 331-6286

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 571

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: K-12 $7,995





Linden Waldorf School

lindenwaldorf.org

3201 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

615 354-0270

Year founded: 1990

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 187

Type: Coeducational Waldorf day school

Tuition: PK-K $12,700; Grades 1-8 $18,100





Lipscomb Academy

lipscombacademy.org

Upper: 3901 Granny White Pike, Nashville

Lower: 4517 Granny White Pike, Nashville

615 966-1600

Year founded: 1891

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 1,196

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $14,990; K-4: $17,259; 5-8 $19,000; 9-12 $19,072





Madison Academy

madisonacademy.com

100 Academy Road, Madison

615 865-4055

Year founded: 1904

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 95

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist day school

Tuition: $10,500





Montgomery Bell Academy

montgomerybell.edu

4001 Harding Road, Nashville

615 298-5514

Year founded: 1867

Grade levels: 7-12

Enrollment: 838

Type: Boys’ independent day school

Tuition: $31,900





Montessori Centre

montessoricentre.org

4608 Granny White Pike, Nashville

615 373-0897

Year founded: 1963

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 135

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: PK $13,710; K $12,360





Montessori East

monteastnash.com

801 Porter Road, Nashville

615 226-4588

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 74

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Toddler $14,140; PK-K $11,484; Elementary $11,945





Music City Montessori

musiccitymontessori.org

3028 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

615 953-7555

Year founded: 2020

Grade levels: PK-4

Enrollment: 87

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: $1,000/month





Nashville Christian School

nashvillechristian.org

7555 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

615 356-5600 (K-12) 615 356-5605 (PK)

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 635

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: K-1 $10,760; 2-5 $12,230; 6-8 $12,790; 9-12 $13,150





Nashville International Academy

niatn.org

7335 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

615 352-5903

Year founded: 1995

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 164

Type: Coeducational independent Muslim day school

Tuition: $5,950





New Children First Montessori

childrenfirstmontessori.org

1710 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville

615 292-9938

Year founded: 2003

Grade levels: PK-4

Enrollment: 93

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Infant $14,700; Toddler $14,300; Primary $12,800; Elementary $13,000





NIA House Montessori

niahousemontessori.com

620 N. 1st St., Nashville

615 913-4774

Year founded: 2013

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 87

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: PK $9,557; K $8,332; 1-6 $9,802





The Oak Hill School

oakhillschool.org

4815 Franklin Road, Nashville

615 297-6544

Year founded: 1961

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 530

Type: Coeducational independent day school

Tuition: PK $14,000; K-6 $21,775





Overbrook School

overbrook.edu

4210 Harding Pike, Nashville

615 292-5134

Year founded: 1936

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 277

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: PK $9,375; 1-8 $15,565





Saint Ann School

saintannparish.com/school

5105 Charlotte Ave., Nashville

615 269-0568

Year founded: 1921

Grade levels: K-8

Enrollment: 126

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: $10,196





St. Bernard Academy

stbernardacademy.org

2304 Bernard Ave., Nashville

615 385-0440

Year founded: 1866

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 385

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: $14,920





St. Cecilia Academy

stcecilia.edu

4210 Harding Pike, Nashville

615 298-4525

Year founded: 1860

Grade levels: 7-12

Enrollment: 299

Type: Girls’ Catholic day school

Tuition: Junior High $17,900; High $19,910





St. Clement Coptic Orthodox Christian Academy

stclementacademy.com

476 McMurray Drive, Nashville

615 333-9281

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 201

Type: Coeducational Coptic Orthodox day school

Tuition: PK $450-650/month; K-8 $7,000





St. Edward Elementary School

ses.stedward.org

190 Thompson Lane, Nashville

615 833-5770

Year founded: 1952

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 424

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: PK $7,822; K-8 $9,130





Saint Henry School

sthenryschool.org

6401 Harding Pike, Nashville

615 352-1328

Year founded: 1957

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 600

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: $9,350





Saint Joseph School

saintjosephschoolnashville.org

1225 Gallatin Pike S., Madison

615 865-1491

Year founded: 1953

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 316

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: PK $7,725-$8,755; K-8 $10,127





St. Paul Christian Academy

stpaulchristianacademy.org

5033 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

615 269-4751

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 358

Type: Coeducational interdenominational day school

Tuition: PK $13,995; K-6 $20,209





St. Pius X Classical Academy

stpiusnashville.org

2750 Tucker Road, Nashville

615 255-2049

Year founded: 1959

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 72

Type: Coeducational Catholic classical day school

Tuition: PK $6,620; K-8 $6,510





Templeton Academy

templetonacademy.org/nashville

631 2nd Ave. S., Nashville

615 601-0893

Year founded: 2019

Grade levels: 5-12

Enrollment: 125

Type: Coeducational independent day school

Tuition: $14,550





University School of Nashville

usn.org

2000 Edgehill Ave., Nashville

615 321-8000

Year founded: 1915 (As Peabody Demonstration School, 1975 as USN)

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 1,062

Type: Coeducational independent day school

Tuition: Lower $23,561; Middle $26,836; High $29,239



Williamson County

Battle Ground Academy

battlegroundacademy.org

Lower: 150 Franklin Road, Franklin

615 567-2002

Middle, Upper: 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin

Middle: 615 567-9013

Upper: 615 567-8513

Year founded: 1889

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 909

Type: Coeducational independent day school

Tuition: Lower $20,620; Middle $25,870; Upper $26,920





Benton Hall Academy

bentonhallacademy.org

5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville

615 649-5591

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: 3-12

Enrollment: 130

Type: Coeducational individual education day school

Tuition: $17,670





Brentwood Academy

brentwoodacademy.com

219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood

615 523-0611

Year founded: 1969

Grade levels: 6-12

Enrollment: 706

Type: Coeducational Independent Christian day school

Tuition: Middle $27,430; Upper $30,430





The Classical Academy of Franklin

tcafranklin.org

810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin

615 790-8556

Year founded: 2010

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 136

Type: Coeducational classical Christian day school

Tuition: PK $650/month; K-12 $8,700





Currey Ingram Academy

curreyingram.org

6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood

615 507-3173

Year founded: 1968

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 360

Type: Coeducational day and boarding school

Tuition: K-12 $46,250; $73,910 (with room and board)





Franklin Christian Academy

franklinchristianacademy.org

818 Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin

615 599-9229

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: 5-12

Enrollment: 335

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: 5-6 $12,500; 7-12 $13,750





Franklin Classical School

franklinclassical.com

408 Church St., Franklin

615 528-3777

Year founded: 1992

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 224

Type: Coeducational classical Christian day school

Tuition: K-6 $9,150; 7-8 $7,350; 9-10 $7,610; 11 $7,950; 12 $8,200





Grace Christian Academy

gcalions.com

615 591-3017

Lower campus: 3729 Southall Road, Franklin

High school: 3265 Southall Road, Franklin

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 750+

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $5,435; K-4 $10,285; 5-12 $13,805





Harpeth Montessori

harpethmontessori.com

244 Noah Drive, Franklin

615 595-7987

Year founded: 2021

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 82

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: PK $10,950; K $10,850; 1-6 $12,550





Montessori Academy

montessoriacad.org

100 Montessori Drive, Brentwood

615 833-3610

Year founded: 1967

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 281

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Toddler $16,650; PK-K $13,600; 1-8 $13,800; 9-12 $14,100





Montessori School of Franklin

montessorifranklin.org

4321 Long Lane, Franklin

615 794-0567

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 74

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: PK $10,050; K $9,000, 1-6 $10,600





New Hope Academy

nhafranklin.org

1820 Downs Blvd., Franklin

615 595-0324

Year founded: 1991

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 220

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $14,200





Saint Matthew Catholic School

stmatthewtn.org/school

533 Sneed Road W., Franklin

615 662-4044

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 462

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: PK $8,260; K-8 $10,620





Spring Hill Christian Academy

shchristian.com

2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill

615 392-0088

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: K-5

Enrollment: 44

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: K $4,750; 1-5 $6,750





Thales Academy

thalesacademy.org

3835 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

615 538-0649

Year founded: 2020

Grade levels: K-6 (will add 7th grade in 2023)

Enrollment: 296

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $5,000; K-5 $5,500; 6-7 $6,200



Sumner County

Hendersonville Christian Academy

hcacrusaders.com

355 Old Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville

615 824-1550

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 176

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $9,745





Hendersonville Montessori Academy

hendersonvillemontessori.com

162 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville

615 264-3401

Year founded: 1992

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 50

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Contact school for tuition rates





Highland Academy

highland-academy.com

211 Highland Circle Drive, Portland

615 325-2036

Year founded: 1945

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 68

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist boarding school

Tuition: $10,560; $18,060 (with room and board)





Highland Elementary School

highlandpk8.org

234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland

615 325-3184

Year founded: 1907

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 90

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist day school

Tuition: Call school for details.





Metro Christian Academy

mcaeagles.com

322 East Cedar St., Goodlettsville

615 859-1184

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 166

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: K-5 $5,150; 6-12 $5,350





Pope John Paul II High School

popeprep.org

117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville

615 822-2375

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: 6-12

Enrollment: 585

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: Middle school $12,200; High school $17,400





Portland Montessori Academy

portlandmontessoriacademy.com

613 College St., Portland

615 323-1065

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 56

Type: Coeducational Christian Montessori day school

Tuition: PK $5,200; K-5 $5,400





St. John Vianney Catholic School

saintjohnvianney.org

501 N. Water Ave., Gallatin

615 230-7048

Year founded: 2003

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 106

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: PK $7,154; K-8 $9,486





Sumner Academy

sumneracademy.org

464 Nichols Lane, Gallatin

615 452-1914

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 200

Type: Coeducational independent day school

Tuition: PK $7,644; K $9,282; 1-8 $12,531



Rutherford County

Bambini Village Montessori Preschool

bambinivillage.com

2378 New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro

615 962-7066

Year founded: 2008

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 32

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: $9,000





Bill Rice Christian Academy

billriceranch.org/brcamustangs

627 Bill Rice Ranch Road, Murfreesboro

615 893-2767

Year founded: 1993

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 185

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $4,200





Cedar Hall School

cedarhallschool.org

3552 Rock Springs Road, Christiana

615 893-4015

Year founded: 1991

Grade levels: 3-8

Enrollment: 42

Type: Coeducational Independent day school

Tuition: $7,200





Community Christian day school

communitychristiandayschool.com

185 Enon Springs Road W., Smyrna

615 220-2237

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 78

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $225-260/wk; K-6 $7,980





Franklin Road Christian School

frcsminutemen.com

3124 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro

615 890-0894

Year founded: 1974

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 520

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $5,400; K-12 $5,200





Lancaster Christian Academy

lancasterchristianacademy.org

150 Soccer Way, Smyrna

615 223-0451

Year founded: 1997

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 537

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $9,750





Middle Tennessee Christian School

mtcscougars.org

100 E. MTCS Road, Murfreesboro

615 893-0601

Year founded: 1960

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 719

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK-K $10,000; 1-6 $11,050; 7-12 $12,100





Providence Christian Academy

providencechristian.com

410 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro

615 904-0902

Year founded: 1996

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 769

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian day school

Tuition: PK $7,450; K $8,950; 1-5 $12,650; 6-8 $13,000; 9-12 $13,425





Redeemer Classical Academy

redeemerclassicalacademy.com

4232 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro

615 904-0350

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 45

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian day school

Tuition: K-3 $7,910; 4-5 $8,220; 6-8 $9,140; 9-12 $10,840





St. Rose of Lima Catholic School

school.saintrose.org

1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro

615 898-0555

Year founded: 1953

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 333

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: PK $8,460; K-8 $8,560



Wilson County

Cedars Preparatory Academy

thecedarsprep.com

410 W. Main St., Lebanon

615 547-4612

Year founded: 2010

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 148

Type: Coeducational day school

Tuition: PK $9,314; K-5 $10,252





The Edison School

theedisonschool.com

610 West Old Hickory, Madison

1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon

615 431-5637

Year founded: 2012

Grade levels: K-11

Enrollment: 56

Type: Coeducational independent day school

Tuition: $17,000





Friendship Christian School

friendshipchristian.org

5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon

615 449-1573

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 629

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $9,560; K $11,610; 1-5 $12,520; 6-12 $12,910





Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

mjca.org

735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet

615 758-2427

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 700

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $8,730; K-5 $9,850; 6-12 $10,460





Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy

mjmacademy.com

9695 Lebanon Road #210, Mt. Juliet

615 758-0819

Year founded: 2007

Grade levels: K-5

Enrollment: 70

Type: Coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Must contact school



Maury County

Columbia Academy

cabulldogs.org

1101 West 7th Street, Columbia

931 388-5363

Grade levels: PK-12





Columbia Academy at Spring Hill

cabulldogs.org/spring-hill-campus

755 Beechcroft Road, Spring Hill

931 486-1002

Grade levels: K-5

Year founded: 1979

Enrollment: 1100

Type: Coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK-K $8,320; 1-3 $8,600; 4-6 $8,980; 7-9 $9,780; 10-12 $10,110