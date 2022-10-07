Titans at Commanders: What To Watch

VOL. 46 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 7, 2022

The Titans have scratched and clawed their way back to .500 after an 0-2 start and now share the AFC South lead with Jacksonville at 2-2. Now, the key is to keep that going with a third straight win to get to 3-2 before the much-needed bye week to perhaps get healthier for games down the road.

First down: Second-half points

The Titans will take the two wins they have picked up against the Raiders and Colts, but they can’t keep playing with fire in the second half by not scoring any points. Tennessee has not scored in the second half since the season opener and needs to make the needed adjustments to figure this problem out.

Second down: Keep the balance

When the Titans offense was clicking in the first half against both the Raiders and Colts, they had a nice mix of run and pass to keep the defenses honest. The Titans offense works best when play-action is effective and when Derrick Henry is able to get to the second level.

Third down: Win turnover battle

The Titans had three takeaways against the Colts, and now face Carson Wentz, who has had issues taking care of the football in past meetings against Tennessee. The Titans will want to see if they can confuse and pressure Wentz into a critical mistake.

Fourth down: Don’t let down

The Titans must guard against letdowns that have plagued them at times in the past. Losses to the Jets and Texans last year come to mind, as well as the season opener this year against the Giants. Even in a weak AFC South, the Titans can’t afford to give away games against weaker teams.

- Terry McCormick