Nashville SC clinches third playoff berth

VOL. 46 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 7, 2022

Nashville SC will advance to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season.

NSC finished its 2022 regular season home schedule Sunday with a 1-2 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC, but clinched the playoff spot earlier in the day when the Portland Timbers lost to LAFC 2-1.

With the accomplishment, Nashville SC joins Atlanta United FC, LAFC, and Seattle Sounders FC as the only teams in MLS’s modern expansion era to clinch a playoff berth consecutively in their first three seasons.

The path to clinching a playoff berth in 2022 has been impressive after Nashville SC began the season with eight consecutive road matches before opening GEODIS Park. Nashville SC finished the stretch with more points per game (1.38) than any other team in league history to start a season with eight or more matches on the road.

Nashville SC has hosted playoff matches in each of its first two playoff appearances, outscoring opponents 6-1, and reaching the Conference Semifinals both years. For the first time in its history, however, Nashville will appear in the playoffs as a member of the Western Conference.

MLS MVP front-runner Hany Mukhtar enters the final week of the MLS regular season as Golden Boot leader with 23 goals while also leading the league on goal contributions with 34.

Nashville SC will wrap its 2022 MLS regular season schedule at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday in a road contest against Western Conference-leading LAFC. The MLS Cup Playoffs matchups will be announced after Sunday’s results, with the playoffs beginning Saturday, Oct. 15.

Peabody study examines paralysis, boosters

Newly published research from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College and the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation outlines the perspectives of the paralysis community on COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Among the key findings is evidence that individuals living with paralysis have specific safety concerns that should be addressed through important doctor-patient communication – especially as the nation considers recommending yearly booster shots.

The research builds on recent findings exploring the paralysis community’s views on COVID-19 vaccines, published in November 2021. Published in Rehabilitation Psychology, the findings show important differences in the perspectives of individuals with and without paralysis regarding safety and government transparency related to COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Between December 2021-January 2022, the Reeve Foundation distributed a survey to the paralysis community via email. Most respondents (86.3%) reported that they did not have safety concerns related to the vaccine boosters, and 61.3% of persons with disabilities had already spoken to a medical provider about the boosters.

The survey results also showed that persons with paralysis and/or other disabilities were significantly less likely than individuals without paralysis to agree that they felt well-informed about COVID-19 vaccine boosters, that the boosters were safe, and that their state and federal governments provide transparent information about the boosters.

Area youth compete for BBBSA funds

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has announced the BBBSA Youth Equity and Empowerment Scholarship with Nashville students in line for financial support.

The scholarship program, sponsored by the Deloitte Foundation, will provide young people with financial support for college and credentialing programs through the awarding of 60 scholarships.

High school juniors, seniors and postsecondary adults aged 18-to-24 and enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters throughout the 2022-2023 academic school year will be eligible to receive a scholarship through the program. The scholarships will be for those with career interests in areas including accounting, finance, economics, engineering, computer engineering, computer science, information systems, technology, data science, data analytics and math.

Scholarships will be available to youth living or planning to go to school in 13 markets, including Nashville.

TN gets high grade in new digital survey

Tennessee’s technology solutions and innovation have been honored by the Center for Digital Studies.

The state received a grade of A-minus in the center’s 2022 Digital States Survey. The Strategic Technology Solutions division in the Department of Finance & Administration provides centralized technology services to state departments.

The survey says a grade of A-minus reflects a state demonstrating “very strong innovation and high performing solutions with verifiable impact.”

The ranking cited Tennessee’s excellent practices in all aspects of operations, governance and administration.

Also, in the Center’s category awards, Tennessee received 2nd place for “exemplary work in Data Enablement which recognizes that the state’s data governance processes are established to ensure quality, privacy protection, and trusted data access to improve constituent outcomes.”

The award will be presented at the Digital States Survey awards celebration Oct. 9 in Louisville, during the National Association of State Chief Information Officers annual meeting.

Pack4U pharmacy now open in Smyrna

Pack4U, a tech-enabled health services company, has opened its newest pharmacy in Smyrna.

Since 2018, Pack4U has worked to provide TennCare-approved enabling technology to help people with disabilities live independently.

The acquisition of Keystone Community Pharmacy and its legacy in the community further builds on a foundation of these services and expands access to Pack4U’s integrated health services throughout the state.

“Scaling our pharmacy footprint in Tennessee gives us the ability to rapidly provide the highest quality care to patients where we operate,” says Pack4U Founder and Chief Pharmacy Officer Shane Bishop.

The new pharmacy joins Pack4U’s growing North American network, which includes pharmacies in the U.S. and Canada and automated central-fill hubs in Los Angeles, Orlando, Toronto, Vancouver and Saskatoon.

Oasis Center to receive funds from OneDigital

OneDigital, the nation’s leading insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR consulting firm, has announced donations to 20 charities, including Nashville’s Oasis Center.

The center is a nationally-recognized organization on a mission to help young people in Middle Tennessee move into a happy, healthy, and productive adulthood. More than 3,500 youth are involved in the program.

OneDigital raised $212,000, during the 14th annual OneDigital DASH. As part of the national event, each OneDigital region identified local charities that are positively impacting our communities, with an added focus on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. Over the past 14 years, the OneDigital DASH has raised over $1 million for local nonprofits across the US.

This year, more than 730 participants logged their activities into the OneDigital DASH platform, including running, walking, yoga, boxing, dance and more.

Envision targets opioid epidemic

Nashville’s Envision Healthcare, a national medical group, has released a comprehensive strategy to address America’s pervasive opioid epidemic.

Envision’s approach, which is detailed in a new white paper, includes clinical treatment recommendations and public policy options based on the extensive medical expertise and leadership of its 25,000 clinicians.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 932,000 people in the United States have died from a drug overdose since 1999. In 2020 alone, opioids were involved in 68,630 overdose deaths – nearly 75% of all drug overdose deaths.

Several factors have exacerbated the opioid crisis in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased stress-related drug misuse, disrupted recovery meetings and impaired crucial support for at-risk individuals. Additionally, the marked expansion of illicitly manufactured, potent synthetic opioids has flooded the U.S. with lethal counterfeit opioid pain pills, increasing the danger of non-prescribed opioids.

Envision’s white paper evaluates the appropriate medical treatment to help prevent and treat Opioid Use Disorder, a condition that affects approximately 3 million Americans.

TSU garners first in tech innovation contest

Tennessee State University recently won a first place award for innovation from T-Mobile.

The awards were announced at the Unconventional Awards at the Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, honoring customers in three categories: Innovation in Customer Experience, Innovation in Employee Enablement and Innovation in Industry.

TSU won in the customer experience category, having developed an academic Esports program using T-Mobile 5G to recruit and retain underserved students by creating pathways from gaming to STEM.

“We know a thing or two about innovating and transforming how work gets done, and we wanted to recognize that same spirit in the customers we support,” says Callie Field, president, T-Mobile business group.

“We created the Unconventional Awards to honor organizations driving business and education forward with original thinking. This is more than just celebrating the winners’ accomplishments -- it’s also a tribute to being bold and taking risks to advance business and education.”

Pinnacle No. 2 in workplaces for women

Nashville’s Pinnacle Financial Partners remains one of the nation’s Best Workplaces for Women, earning the No. 2 spot on the latest list from FORTUNE magazine and Great Place to Work.

The firm ranks among the best in the nation for the way women associates view their experience in terms of fairness and equity.

This is Pinnacle’s fifth appearance on the list, having previously earned this distinction in 2021, 2020, 2018 and 2017.

In the survey, 99% of Pinnacle’s female associates said the firm is a great place to work and 98% of all respondents said associates at Pinnacle are treated fairly regardless of gender.

“The leaders and associates at Pinnacle are dedicated to making this a great place to work for all people,” says Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s President and CEO. “It’s what our entire business model is based on, and everyone reaps the rewards. That’s especially true for women because roughly 65% of our associate base is female.’’