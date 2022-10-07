VOL. 46 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 7, 2022

Chamber Connect. A Networking/Leads Exchange event for Maury Alliance members. Network with other chamber members and build business relationships with other chamber members. Each participant should be prepared to talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance, attendance is limited. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street. Free event. 9-10 a.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 9

Nashville Oktoberfest

The annual Oktoberfest brings up to 300,000 people to this free, family-friendly event in Germantown neighborhoods each year. Food, live music, beer and entertainment. Oct. 7 & 8, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 9 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Homer Bradley Motorcycle Ride for Food

Help celebrate the legacy of Homer Bradley and support Feed Sumner by participating in a motorcycle ride for food. Ride begins in Gallatin’s historic downtown square and ends at Feed Sumner, 1121 Gregory Drive. Registration: $30 per bike, $15 for additional rider. Preregistration is preferred, but registration will be available date of event at 9 a.m. with race beginning at 10 a.m. All proceeds will go to feeding families within Sumner County. Lunch provided by Feed Sumner at the end of the ride for those participating. Information

Fall Book Frenzy

University School of Nashville’s annual book sale, featuring new and gently used books, priced at $5 or less each. Choose options to educate and inspire readers of all ages and explore countless subjects. Games and puzzles are also on hand. The sale’s final hour, starting at 2 p.m., will feature a $10 “fill-the-bag” sale best described as a “bibliophile feeding frenzy.” The event benefits USN’s Hassenfeld Library, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Conexión Américas, The SusanGray School, Goodwill, and the Nashville Book Connection. Public school teachers and nonprofit leaders also may fill two bags with books of their choice at no cost to restock their bookshelves. Free. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. University School of Nashville Cheek Gym, 2000 Edgehill Ave. Information

Free Expungement Clinic

This clinic provides free legal help to anyone seeking to reenter society post arrest or conviction. First United Methodist Church, 149 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: Sierra Evans, 615-844-7167. Information

Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival

Local craft vendors, local pumpkins, fresh orchard apples, ciders and more. Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road. Free Admission. Free shuttles & free parking at 7388 Nolensville Road. Orchard parking $10 cash only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 31

Ghost Tours Return to Lotz House

The Lotz House in Historic Franklin is offering evening ghost tours, women’s history tours and battlefield walking tours during September and October. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon. Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Ave. Information and tour times

MONDAY, OCT. 10

City of Gallatin Candidate Forum

This event is hosted by the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Vol State and Main Street Media. The event will stream live on Facebook and YouTube. Attending: Paige Brown, Gallatin Mayor, Steve Fann and John Ruth, Gallatin Alderman at-large, Richard E. Murphy, Gallatin Alderman District 3, Craig Hayes and Ruth Fennell, Gallatin Alderman District 4, John Alexander and Steven J. Carter, Gallatin Alderman District 5. Registration is required. Vol State, 1480 Nashville Pike. 6-8:30 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 11

Candidate Forum: Columbia Mayor & Vice Mayor

Maury Alliance is hosting a forum for the City of Columbia Mayor and Vice-Mayor Candidates at Columbia State Community College (inside the Ledbetter Auditorium) on Tuesday, October 11th. The Vice-Mayor Candidate forum will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m., and will be followed by the Mayor Candidate Forum. This event is for the community - everyone is welcome to attend. Columbia Mayor Candidates: Debbie Matthews, Chaz Molder. Columbia Vice Mayor Candidates: Randy McBroom, Bryant Jackson. Columbia State Community College, Clement Humanities Building, 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia. RSVP’s are appreciated. Information

One Hour Wonder: How to Work on your Business Instead of in your Business

One Hour Wonders are quarterly lunch-n-learns, providing an opportunity for members to feed their body while fueling their mind. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. While this program is included in your chamber membership, registration is required. This month, Charles Alexander from the Tennessee Small Business Development Center is guest speaker. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservations are required. This program is included in chamber membership. Information

Courtyard Concerts

Connye Florance with Kevin Madill is featured this week at the Nashville Public Library downtown. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 615 Church Street. Information

Financial Fitness for Fall Series – Financial Tips for Your Small Business

Virtual event: Get your small business financially fit for fall. In partnership with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Regions Bank is presenting a three-part educational series designed to get you and your small business on the path to success. Each lunchtime virtual session will dive in to a different topic including - fraud protection, best practices for managing your business finances, and maximizing your personal wealth. These events are free to attend, but registration is required. Noon-1 p.m.Session 2: Financial Tips for your Small Business. Information

Business After Hours

Business after Hours is an informal, social networking event designed to connect business professionals from across Rutherford County. Volunteer State Bank, 2019 memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fee: $10 members, $20 future members. This event will be held outdoors. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Chamber North: The Business of Sports

As the Nashville region has grown, sports have continued to make a significant impact on our region’s diverse culture and economy. Hear from some of Nashville’s top sports professionals on “The Business of Sports” and their team’s contribution to making Nashville a top-rated sports town. The panel will consist of representatives from the following: Tennessee Titans, Nashville Sounds, Nashville Predator, Nashville Soccer Club and Nashville Speedway. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. 8:30-10 a.m. Nashville Sounds Baseball Club, First Horizon Park, 19 Junior Gilliam Way. Information

Monthly Chamber Coffee

Join Maury Alliance for the October Chamber Coffee hosted by Columbia Power & Water Systems. This is a free networking event and members and future members are welcome to attend, remember to bring plenty of business cards. Coffee and lite refreshments will be served. 201 Pickens Lane, Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Chamber Chat – Morning Session

As a way of leading, informing and supporting members – we are hosting Chamber Chat this month as a morning session. Coffee will be provided. Join us in our office in Capitol View where you’ll learn about member benefits, and involvement opportunities. 500 11th Avenue North, Suite 200 (2nd Floor). 8:45-10 a.m. Information

Business Studio

This resource center for small and midsized businesses is designed to help companies build a business, connect with customers and discover new ideas through workshops, networking opportunities and business matchmaking tools. Virtual event. 4-5:30 p.m. Free, registration required. Information

WELL: Women Empowering Leadership and Learning

An initiative of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce focuses on strengthening relationships, tackling issues, developing solutions, and building up a community that empowers and embraces female leaders. This quarter, Ashely Freeman is guest speaker. Topic: Finding the Right Path for Success. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hampton Inn Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing. Reservations are required. Chamber members $18 Nonmembers $25. Information

Readers are invited to submit Community Calendar items to editor@TNLedger.com.