Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 30, 2022

China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth.

A monthly purchasing managers' index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August's 49.5 on a 100-point scale in which readings below 50 indicate activity contracting. A separate PMI by an official industry group rose to 50.1 from 49.4.

"The surveys suggest that China's economy continued to lose momentum," Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said in a report.

That adds to complications for Chinese leaders who are trying to reverse an economic slump after growth fell to 2.2% in the first six months of 2022, less than half the 5.5% official target.

Those efforts have been hampered by weak global and Chinese consumer demand and a slump in real estate activity caused by an official crackdown on the industry's use of debt.

Caixin's index of new export orders fell to a four-month low of 48.1 from 49.8 and the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said its separate index declined to 47 from 48.1. Both said measures of employment were in negative territory, showing companies cut jobs.

"We think the economy will remain weak heading into 2023," Huang said.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0