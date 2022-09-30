Gov. Lee appoints labor, workforce development head

VOL. 46 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 30, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed a new commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Deniece Thomas' appointment is effective Friday. She succeeds Jeff McCord, who left to become president of Northeast State Community College.

Thomas has been deputy commissioner and has been with the department since 2007.

"Deniece is a dedicated public servant who has worked tirelessly to ensure Tennesseans, businesses and our economy thrive through meaningful work opportunities," Lee said. "I appreciate her thoughtful leadership and have full confidence she will continue to serve Tennessee with integrity."