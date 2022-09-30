Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 30, 2022

Gov. Lee appoints labor, workforce development head

Updated 7:32AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed a new commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Deniece Thomas' appointment is effective Friday. She succeeds Jeff McCord, who left to become president of Northeast State Community College.

Thomas has been deputy commissioner and has been with the department since 2007.

"Deniece is a dedicated public servant who has worked tirelessly to ensure Tennesseans, businesses and our economy thrive through meaningful work opportunities," Lee said. "I appreciate her thoughtful leadership and have full confidence she will continue to serve Tennessee with integrity."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0