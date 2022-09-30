Gov. Lee appoints 2 district criminal court judges

VOL. 46 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 30, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked two new judges to serve on district criminal courts.

The Republican announced Wednesday that he has appointed Amanda B. Dunn to the 11th Judicial District Criminal Court in Hamilton County and Hector Sanchez to the 6th Judicial District Criminal Court in Knox County.

Dunn serves as an attorney at Houston & Alexander, PLLC. Sanchez currently serves as an assistant district attorney in the 6th Judicial District.

The seats opened after Judge Tom Greenholtz in the 11th District and Kyle A. Hixson in the 6th District were both confirmed to the Court of Criminal Appeals.