Titans at Colts: What to watch

VOL. 46 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 30, 2022

The 1-2 Titans finally jumped into the win column and now they try to take their act on the road and at rival Indianapolis (Noon CDT on Fox). Tennessee is already beset by injuries, but the Titans need to jell quickly as four of the next five games (plus a bye week) are away from Nissan Stadium.

First down: Keep the balance

The offense finally had a balanced look against the Raiders with the passing game opening up things in the run game, a reversal from previous weeks. Ryan Tannehill needs to keep spreading the ball around to various targets, including Derrick Henry, who had five catches for 58 yards against Vegas, in order to earn the opportunity to pound Henry and wear down defenses.

Second down: Play smart

The Titans are down in terms of talent in part due to injuries. That means they have to play smarter, which means not only executing well on both sides of the ball in terms of technique, but it also means keeping self-inflicted mistakes to a minimum. The Titans have been plagued by penalties in the first three games, averaging about eight per game. They need to cut that number in half.

Third down: Be opportunistic

The Titans got an interception from safety Kevin Byard in the win against the Raiders, and it came at a great time, killing off a Las Vegas drive at the 3-yard line. The Titans need to win the turnover battle in order to gain an edge, because chances are, with their style of play, they may have to be in position to win a close game at the end.

Fourth down: Pressure the quarterback

Tennessee’s pass rush was depleted with Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi out Sunday and, of course, Harold Landry out for the year. Second-year linebacker Rashad Weaver has done well as a fill-in. The Titans need their interior linemen to add more pressure and might even have to manufacture some stress on the quarterback with more blitzing.