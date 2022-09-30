First 2020, now ’21: Another recent draft class fades away

VOL. 46 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 30, 2022

Kristian Fulton is one of two players getting playing time from the 2020 or 2021 draft classes. -- Photo By Kevin Sabitus | Ap

The lack of contributions from Titans 2020 draft class has been well-documented. Only cornerback Kristian Fulton, a second-rounder, remains on the 53-man roster, and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (fifth round) is hidden away on the practice squad.

Now the 2021 draft class is looking similarly ineffective.

First-round pick Caleb Farley played only one defensive snap in Sunday’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, and other than Monday night in Buffalo – when he got the start at cornerback – he has been only a role player in his second year.

That’s better than what second-round pick Dillon Radunz. After losing the right tackle battle in training camp to rookie third-round draft pick Nicholas Petit-Frere, Radunz has seen little playing time. He’s gotten a few snaps as an extra tackle in the jumbo package but did not play a down Sunday.

He wasn’t even on the field as part of the field goal protection unit on special teams, with Jordan Roos and Corey Levin used in that role.

Only linebacker Rashad Weaver, who has three sacks in three games, is a major contributor from the 2021 draft class. Several others – cornerback Elijah Molden, linebacker Monty Rice, receiver Racey McMath – are out with injuries, and receiver Dez Fitzpatrick languishes on the practice squad.

These draft pick misses have opened opportunities for plenty of feel-good stories during the past couple of years, with street free agents and undrafted rookies rising up to make the most of their opportunities.

But with so few contributions from two consecutive draft classes, the Titans have to be wondering what went wrong.

Sure, COVID restrictions likely influenced both classes and the evaluation process, but the lack of results is hard to ignore.