VOL. 46 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 30, 2022

Autumn Book Sale. Friends of Green Hills Library annual Autumn Book Sale includes thousands of gently pre-owned books, DVDs and CDs. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (half-price day). Sunday, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. (bag sale). All proceeds benefit the Friends’ community programs for the Green Hills branch. 3701 Benham Avenue in Green Hills. https://library.nashville.org/locations/green-hills-branch

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Williamson Policy Talks

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Speakers: Commissioner Jeff Long, Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, former Williamson County Sheriff, and Colonel Matt Perry, Tennessee Highway Patrol. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Veterans Resource Fair

Information on veterans benefits and community resources and tours the mobile vet center and museum. Wilson County Veterans Plaza, 304 E. Main St, Lebanon. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Musicians Corner

September Sundown. Friday’s free concert features Shirley H, Valerie Ponzio, Stoop Kids, Nordista Freeze and The Shindellas. Centennial Park, Friday, 5-9 p.m. Food trucks. Family and dog-friendly. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Nashville AIDS Walk and Family Fun Day

Public Square Park 8 a.m. $10 entry fee for walk. Family Fun Day 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Robertson Republicans

Patriot Potluck Breakfast Gathering. Guest speaker: Bobbie Patray, president of the Tennessee Chapter of the Eagle Forum and lobbyist at the State Capitol since 1987. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

Cumberland River Dragon Boat Festival

This family friendly event benefitting the Cumberland River Compact includes dragon boat races, activities, live music, community education opportunities and more. Free. Cumberland Park East Bank Landing. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Gallatin Main Street Festival

Annual Event on downtown Gallatin’s Historic Square. Food, music, and festivities for the whole family. Main Street 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

A monthly event on the first Saturday of every month from 5-8 p.m. in Downtown Nashville. Enjoy incredible art galleries, street art, live music and complimentary cocktails provided at most of the stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to drink. Information

Nashville Whiskey Festival

Each year the Nashville Whiskey Festival brings together whiskey novices and connoisseurs for three days of education, live music, great food and whiskey tastings. This year’s festival is going live to continue the tradition of bringing a quality experience to our fellow whiskey lovers. There will be whiskey producers leading seminars and tastings from their finest bottles of scotch, whiskey, bourbon and rye. Information

THROUGH OCT. 5

The Nashville Film Festival

More than 150 films from around the world sharing diverse stories through the art of filmmaking will be shown during the week-long celebration at various venues in Nashville. Information

THROUGH OCT. 31

Ghost Tours Return to Lotz House

The Lotz House in Historic Franklin is offering evening ghost tours, women’s history tours and battlefield walking tours during September and October. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon. Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Ave. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

Growing Together Series Breakfast

Business owners are challenged to find the best ways to grow their firms and leverage their networks. The decision to certify is often a game changer, if you know how to use it. Find out from these experts how to assess the value of certifying, which certification is best for you, and how to maximize your certification for bottom line results. This breakfast will kick off a series of learning and networking opportunities designed for women-owned small businesses in the region. The Wond’ry, 2414 Highland Ave., Nashville, (located on Vanderbilt campus). 8:30-10:30 a.m. Information

Courtyard Concerts

The WannaBeatles are featured this week at the Nashville Public Library downtown. The series continues through Oct. 11 with Connye Florance with Kevin Madill. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 615 Church Street. Information

Williamson County Young Professionals Mixer @ Business Expo

Enjoy a networking mixer to kick off the Business Expo at California Pizza Kitchen, 1800 Galleria Blvd. 3-5 p.m. Free. Registration suggested. Information

Business Expo

More than 100 businesses and 1,000 guests on the first floor of the Cool Springs Galleria mall. 1800 Galleria Blvd. 3-7 p.m. This event is open to the public and free to attend. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

Chamber West: Clear Communication in a Post Covid World

Janna Landry will be giving all the tips on Zoom etiquette, learning how to communicate with different people and best practices. Hampton Inn & Suites, Green Hills, 2324 Crestmore Road. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Light bites and coffee will be provided. Information

Retail Committee Meeting

This monthly meeting is for retailers, Maury Alliance Staff and city officials to get together and brainstorm ideas and best practices for the small business community of Maury County. All retailers are welcome to attend. Maury Alliance Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration required. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business. This is a facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business. One representative per company each month. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free, but registration is required. Option 2: Afternoon session: 3:30-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

The Future of Leadership and Organizational Design – Part One

The pandemic and the modern worker’s mentality has changed leadership and organizational design in historically fundamental ways. This is forcing leaders to both discover and embrace new ways of thinking about how they design and lead their organizations in this new era of modern business. In part one of this two-part series, attendees will learn about both the source and nature of these historical changes, why they are permanent and how to begin adapting to the new reality in which they must lead. Jeffrey Deckman, presenter, is an internationally recognized thought leader and award-winning author. Noon-1 p.m. Registration is required to attend the virtual session. Part two is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, noon-1 p.m. Both sessions are virtual. Free for members, $10 for future members. Information

