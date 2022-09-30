Special events share spotlight with changing leaves

VOL. 46 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 30, 2022

Related Articles Fall color as far as the eye can see

October provides many opportunities to combine leaf gazing with related activities to round out the experience. The three cities at the gateway to the Smokies – Sevierville, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge – are particularly super charged since fall is one of the most popular tourist seasons.

“The three cities, to a lot of guests, feel like we are one destination,” says Leon Downey, executive director of the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism. “Our research says the same thing. We have America’s most visited national park and three cities with all these attractions. The three cities and the county collectively promote the Smoky Mountains.”

Gatlinburg has been nominated by USA Today’s “Ten Best” as one of the Best Destinations for Fall Foliage.

“Autumn in the Smokies and Gatlinburg is a truly special time of year,” says Chelsea Trott, public relations and communications manager for the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our businesses contribute immensely to the overall scenery by participating in our Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival. Beginning mid-September to mid-November participating businesses decorate storefronts with a range of festive seasonal adornments.”

Consider adding one of these events to your October leaf-peeping adventure.

Smoky Mountains

• Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival, throughout October, Gatlinburg: Fall busts out all over in this mountain town with decorated businesses and life-size scarecrows. Visitors can vote for their favorite harvest decorations as local shops compete to win the “People’s Choice Award.” During weekends in October, Smoky Mountain Tunes and Tales hold nightly performances along the Parkway including storytelling, traditional dance and song. Information

• Gatlinburg Garden Club Wine Fest, Oct. 15, Ripley’s Aquarium Plaza, Gatlinburg: Enjoy the local flavor of ciders, meads and wine. Learn about wine pairings and take home a locally made wineglass as a memento. All proceeds go to the Gatlinburg Garden Club Annual Scholarship Fund. Information

• Gatlinburg’s Craftmen’s Fair, Oct. 13-30, Gatlinburg Convention Center: The fair features 200 booths in the 150,000-square-foot convention center. Each participating craftsman, representing all of the nation geographically, is subject to a rigorous jury process to be selected. Every item is handmade and the show includes pottery, copper art, local candy makers, molded leather and other unique items. Information

• Pigeon Forge Rotary Club Crafts Festival, through Oct. 29, Patriot Park. Area arts and crafts are represented at the festival, all creating unique one-of-a-kind pieces. Admission is free, but a donation is suggested because all proceeds go to support local and area charities. Information

• Harvest Festival, through Oct. 29, Dollywood, Pigeon Forge: The Harvest Festival has grown into a huge annual event celebrating the magic of the changing season. Apple and pumpkin treats are sold throughout the park. Unique foods like pulled pork sandwiches with pumpkin barbecue sauce, smoked-sausage mac and cheese and maple, bacon and walnut funnel cakes are on tap. Displays include giant pumpkins weighing in at 800 up to 1,500 pounds. Special crafts people join Dollywood’s regular crew, display their works. Musicians play bluegrass, country and Southern gospel. After the sun goes down, the lights come up with the award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the debut of the new Hoot Owl Hollow, where a larger-than-life glowing owl and her family have roost among more than 12,000 illuminated pumpkins and towering pumpkin icons. Information

• Oktoberfest At Ober, through Oct. 30, Ober Gatlinburg: The Seasons of Ober Restaurant kicks into full Oktoberfest gear with German food and recipes and cuisine from traditional Bavarian festivals. There’s schnitzel, bratwurst, strudel, salted pretzels and sauerkraut. An Outdoor Bier Garten is open daily for festival attendees who are 21 and older. Along with the authentic German cuisine and beer, enjoy the music of the Smoky Mountain Oompah Band. The band dresses in authentic lederhosen while performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs and yodels. Information

• Sunrise at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, through Oct. 26, 765 Parkway, Gatlinburg. Rise and shine. Take the yellow SkyLift chairs to the 1,800-foot summit of Crockett Mountain. You’ll get early access to the SkyLift, SkyBridge, SkyDeck, SkyCenter and SkyTrail while enjoying a stunning Smoky Mountain sunrise. Offered on Wednesdays. Limited availability. Upon arrival, guests must redeem their tickets and then proceed to load the SkyLift 55 minutes before the sunrise time listed on their date of arrival. Ticket is also valid for the entire day you choose to visit, so you may leave and reenter the SkyLift Park as many times as you would like during that operating day. Information

Chattanooga

• Southern Belle Riverboat, various times, 201 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga. Get an entirely different view of the fall colors from the Southern Belle Riverboat as it cruises the Tennessee River. The three-hour fall color ride travels down the river to the River Gorge for a stunning view of brightly colored foliage. Included on the ride is live music, tour information and lunch. Information

• Riverwalk, any time during the day, Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga. Another way to see the beautiful seasonal foliage lining the Tennessee River is by walking, jogging or biking the 10-mile paved Riverwalk. Rent a bike through the Chattanooga Bicycle Transit System or bring your own and take the path down to the picturesque Bluff View Art District. The walk also connects to several bike trails at Stringer’s Ridge and Enterprise South Nature Park, so you can make a full day of exploring. Or just stroll down the Riverwalk and stop at a picturesque restaurant or coffee shop. Information

• Rocktoberfest, October weekends, Rock City Gardens: Celebrate German heritage with live music and German foods including beer-braised bratwurst, German potato salad and Bavarian pork sandwiches. Information

Middle Tennessee

• The Natchez Trace Parkway and historic Franklin. The Natchez Trace Parkway provides a perfect, serene drive to enjoy the fall colors. Get on the Parkway after enjoying some fried chicken, country ham and biscuits at the nearby Loveless Café and stop at various points of interest. Then head to Franklin’s historic downtown, beautifully decorated for the season. Information

• PumpkinFest, Oct. 29, downtown Franklin: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 37th Annual PumpkinFest is Middle Tennessee’s largest family fall festival. With more than 70,000 people in attendance in 2021, the festival stretches along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin and offers tons of children’s activities, costume contests, food, crafts booths and live entertainment. Information

• Gentry’s Farm, various dates through October, 1974 Highway 96 West, Franklin: A long-standing cherished event, picking pumpkins from a huge patch is accompanied by a maze, various games and play areas and farm animals. Information

­— Catherine Mayhew