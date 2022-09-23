Company plans to make Dixie paper plates in Tennessee

VOL. 46 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 23, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say Georgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson.

The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday.

The 900,000-square-foot facility, which will be built on a Tennessee Certified Site, is anticipated to be completed by summer 2024, officials said.

Fernando Gonzalez, president of consumer business for Georgia-Pacific, said the Jackson plant will be the first Dixie facility the company has built since 1991.

"This major investment in our community not only further strengthens our local economy but also emphasizes our area's qualified workforce and great location for companies to thrive," Madison County Mayor AJ Massey said in a statement.

Georgia-Pacific is a subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc.