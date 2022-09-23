Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 23, 2022

Company plans to make Dixie paper plates in Tennessee

Updated 7:18AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say Georgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson.

The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday.

The 900,000-square-foot facility, which will be built on a Tennessee Certified Site, is anticipated to be completed by summer 2024, officials said.

Fernando Gonzalez, president of consumer business for Georgia-Pacific, said the Jackson plant will be the first Dixie facility the company has built since 1991.

"This major investment in our community not only further strengthens our local economy but also emphasizes our area's qualified workforce and great location for companies to thrive," Madison County Mayor AJ Massey said in a statement.

Georgia-Pacific is a subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0