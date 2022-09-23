Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 23, 2022

US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Stocks fell on Wall Street and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow.

The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and retailers. The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week.

Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation.

