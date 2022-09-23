Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 23, 2022

New Savage Gulf State Park announced

Updated 7:09AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the creation of a new state park on Thursday.

The Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of South Cumberland State Park, which had become too large to manage as a single park, according to a news release.

The area is also a National Natural Landmark. It features old-growth forest, waterfalls and the Great Stone Door, a cliff with a top-to-bottom crack resembling a doorway.

Most of the park will be maintained as a state natural area, but it will include a 744-acre developable area comprising a former plant nursery and two recently acquired tracts. The General Assembly has provided $30 million for future improvements, including a visitors center and an RV campground.

The Savage Gulf State Park will be the state's 57th state park.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0