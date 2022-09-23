Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day

VOL. 46 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 23, 2022

ONEIDA (AP) — Back country permits and free camping are being offered in celebration of National Public Lands Day at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The park is offering back country permits and one night's camping at the Alum Ford Campground on Saturday.

Alum Ford Campground is near the edge of the Big South Fork on the Kentucky side of the park 7 miles west of Whitley City. The campground has six campsites with grills, picnic tables and lantern hooks as well as accessible vault toilets. The Sheltowee Trace Trail passes through the campground.

Eight federal agencies and other groups work together on National Public Lands Day to maintain and protect the environment, the park said in a news release.