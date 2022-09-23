Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 23, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for August 2022

Updated 4:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top commercial real estate sales, August 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
100 Belle Valley Nashville 37209 8/8 100 Belle Valley Dr LLC Lat Bellevue Ridge LLC $64,000,000
307 29th, 310 31st Nashville 37203 8/23 Duet Nashville Spe LLC SP/LLU Opus 29 LLC $61,500,000
222 3rd Nashville 37201 8/1 RLJ Art Nashville LLC Nashville Owner LLC $57,900,000
3201, 3300 Ambrose Nashville 37207 8/29 Sl7 Nashville Ind LP Peh Strategic Realty Partners LLC; Space Park Realty Partners JV LLC; Lez Strategic Realty Partners LLC $57,541,483
825 6th Nashville 37203 8/17 Sobro I Apartments LLC Cpc - 8 To 5 LP $35,000,000
200 Athens Nashville 37228 8/18 Forum Woodlawn LLC Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC $32,250,000
300 Church Nashville 37201 8/23 RB Nashville Garage LLC Pal Pv Nashville LLC $29,250,000
1226 16th Nashville 37212 8/19 Note 16 Nashville Spe LLC SP/LLC Note 16 LLC $26,300,000
644 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 8/10 644 Glastonbury Cslc LLC NHC Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC $20,592,000
417 Broadway Nashville 37203 8/1 417 Broadway Owner LLC Honky Tonk Circus LLC $17,750,000
4094, 4100, 4102 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 8/11 Green Hills Owner LLC BT Green Hills Realty Partners $14,350,000
4015 Shurgard Hermitage 37076 8/18 Hermitage Partnership GP KFS Hermitage LLC $12,500,000
784 McGavock Nashville 37214 8/19 Century Tn VII LLC W By W Century Blvd I LLC $12,020,000
1301, 1307, 1309, 1403 Lebanon Nashville 37210 8/11 CRP/WP Alta Lebanon Pike Owner LLC Shm Holdings LLC $9,760,000
3414, 3416 Park Nashville 37203 8/4 Clarendale West End LLC Anderson Gemini R; Betty G Anderson Trust; Ginsberg Karen Jane; King Karen G; King Michael S; King Stephanie F; Park West Co; Richardson Betty G; Tannenbaum Danielle I; Tannenbaum David O; Tannenbaum Elizabeth G; West End Manor 2015 Family Trust; Anderson Betty G; Anderson Gemini Rachel; Tannenbaum-Pasch Danielle I $9,300,000
7139, 7211 Centennial Nashville 37209 8/15 Triune Residuals Mgmt LLC Eskimo Centennial $9,000,000
2425, 2427 Brick Church Nashville 37207 8/25 Brick Church Pike Sitework LLC Brickhouse Partners LLC $8,750,000
119 2nd Nashville 37201 8/2 Broadway Hotel LLC 119 Second Avenue Part 2 $8,500,000
1101 Menzler Nashville 37210 8/5 Imsre Inc Lagrasse Holdings LLC $8,500,000
3516 Central Hermitage 37076 8/26 Triune Residuals Mgmt LLC Binkley Family Inv LP $7,000,000
113 2nd Nashville 37201 8/2 Broadway Hotel LLC Mayesco Partnership $6,534,000
113 17th Nashville 37203 8/2 Vastland 113 LLC Gilbert Lucy; Greenstein/Gilbert 2003 Living Trust; Joseph Gilbert III Living Trust $6,100,000
2001 Hamilton Nashville 37218 8/9 FPI Fund VI GP Steven E Crook And Assoc $6,000,000
21 Music Nashville 37203 8/26 Musicrow Country LLC McGhee Holdings LLC $5,200,000
901 Charlotte Nashville 37203 8/24 901 Mlk LLC 7G 901 Charlotte LLC $4,925,000
208 Crutchfield Nashville 37210 8/19 Abbasi Mahyar; Abbasi Mazyar 208 Crutchfield Part $4,500,000
411 Trinity Nashville 37207 8/25 407 West Trinity Partners 4021 Cp GP $4,400,000
504, 506 Iris Nashville 37204 8/2 Iris Studio Nashville LLC Addiction Sound LLC $4,200,000
1911 Church Nashville 37203 8/4 1911 Church Street Partners LLC Ashley-Tompkins Real Estate Part $3,848,000
2803 West End Nashville 37203 8/3 Vanderbilt University Carnes John P Jr; Carnes Nedra C $3,800,000
505 Church Nashville 37219 8/1 Greatness Factory of Nashville LLC 505 Apartments LLC $3,600,000
6015 Highway 100 Nashville 37205 8/16 Palmetto Belle Meade-Highway 100 LLC 6015 Highway 100 LLC $3,475,000
1903 Division Nashville 37203 8/30 1903 Odne LLC Store Master Funding Vii LLC $3,400,000
905, 907 Trinity Nashville 37207 8/3 East Trinity Partners LLC Warner Robert A; Warner Suzanne G $3,200,000
0 WILLIAM TURNER Antioch 37013 8/10 Milap Hotels LLC Century Farms LLC $3,196,000
2540 Park Nashville 37214 8/22 Osu Property Group LLC Holland Holdings LLC $2,995,000
475, 481 Humphreys Nashville 37203 8/22 Mtp-481 Humphreys Street Propco LLC Gifford Gwendoline K $2,800,000
3901, 3905 Charlotte Nashville 37209 8/26 Revv Holdings LLC 1975 Thomas Guv Pennington Trust; Division Street Dev LLC; Pennington Jonathan B Suc Trustee $2,773,700
1024, 1026 3rd Nashville 37210 8/31 1024-1026 3Rd Ave LLC McTyre Robert M $2,700,000
1053 Tulip Grove Hermitage 37076 8/5 Schell Brothers Nashville LLC Williamson Claudine; Williamson Claudine D $2,604,000
3461 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 8/4 Century Communities of Tn LLC Bradburn Village Phase 4 Partnership $2,559,000
3832 Dry Fork Whites Cr 37189 8/11 Shular Tennessee Holding Co LLC Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson $2,026,309
3832 Dry Fork Whites Cr 37189 8/11 Scalzo Adrienne; Scalzo Eric Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson $1,897,500
2821 Gallatin Nashville 37216 8/10 Blue Sky Horizon GP Cultural Ecology LLC $1,450,000
7008 Westbelt Nashville 37209 8/31 1975 Thomas Guv Pennington Trust; Division Street Dev LLC Envirotest Corp $1,300,000
3636 Murphy Nashville 37209 8/23 Bear Paws GP Ambrose Eleanor J; Farrell Louis III $1,250,000
0 Peeples Madison 37115 8/2 Ava Madison LLC Yow Family Trust $1,100,000
0 Burkitt Antioch 37013 8/24 Regent Homes LLC McGowan Family LP $1,060,000
0 Riverside Nashville 37206 8/12 RSDG LLC Kolb Janet Devasher $877,689
0 Ewing Nashville 37207 8/23 Trinovus Inc LLC Bama LLC $875,000
415 Church Nashville 37219 8/3 Chelliah Thomas; Thomas Shanthi Mmh Revocable Trust $865,500
1100 Lischey Nashville 37207 8/26 Grace Apostolic Church Inc Bubis Jayne; Bubis Martin $800,000
1211 Dickerson Goodlttsvll 37072 8/31 Banker Gita Nashville Dickerson Partners GP $800,000
704 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 8/1 BJ Rivergate LLC Alton B Fitzpatrick Revocable Living Trust $700,000
3415 End Nashville 37203 8/30 P3 Precision Physical Therapy & Pilates LLC Rodewald Mark A; Dunn Chiropractic Clinic $625,000
1300 Stainback Nashville 37207 8/2 Lms Homes LLC Maverick Prop LLC $590,000
826 Wren Goodlttsvll 37072 8/22 Unity of Music City Grove Tracy $565,000
1320 Briarville Madison 37115 8/3 Rhythm Dev GP Hall H David Jr; Parr William R $565,000
3832 Dry Fork Whites Cr 37189 8/16 FM2M LLC Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail $551,260
1501 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 8/23 Baker Jamie; Steele Malcolm Shree Nar Narayan LLC $550,000
1622 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 8/29 Inspiritus Inc Southeastern Synod of The Evangelical Lutheran Church In America $500,000
111, 113, 115 Trinity Nashville 37207 8/10 Noir West LLC Hahn Fred W Jr $500,000
3461 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 8/9 Ramzy Mina American Homes 4 Rent Trs LLC $460,000
2250 Stewarts Ferry Hermitage 37076 8/30 Hewitt Calley; Hewitt Dewey Griffin Charlene A; Griffin Johnny Maurice $460,000
0 Crocker Springs Goodlttsvll 37072 8/3 Hanish Peter Wall Donald $452,500
7459 Bidwell Joelton 37080 8/31 Narbonne Amanda M; Narbonne Brian P Futhey Meredith $445,000
409 Fatherland, 408 Russell Nashville 37206 8/16 Dark Corp Inc Adtec Productions Inc $436,000
13345 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 8/30 Big Almos Prop LLC Zomi Christian Church Inc $430,000
3832 Dry Fork Whites Cr 37189 8/11 Page Kimberly R; Page Sean T Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson $413,408
1211 Dickerson Goodlttsvll 37072 8/31 Nashville Dickerson Partners GP Native American Indian Assoc of Tn $400,000
120 Moncrief Goodlttsvll 37072 8/26 Reeder Daniel Vetetoe Angela L; Vetetoe Kenneth D Jr $375,000
751 22nd Nashville 37208 8/8 Campbell Deborah J Affordable Housing Resources Inc $350,000
6551 Clarksville Joelton 37080 8/1 Interdisciplinary Logistics Inc Gillespie Darrell Lee $348,000
109 Duling Madison 37115 8/3 Isham Ian L Hines Jordan Claire; Hines Jordan Wayne $335,000
3832 Dry Fork Whites Cr 37189 8/11 Burton Austin Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson $330,066
3832 Dry Fork Whites Cr 37189 8/11 Stephens Byron F; Stephens Leigh H Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson $304,118
0 River Landing Old Hickory 37138 8/12 McCulty Evan Rhoten Carole Ferbrache $300,000
0 Conference Goodlttsvll 37072 8/1 Bj Rivergate LLC Sauermann Wolfgang $295,000
1115 Granada Nashville 37206 8/1 Easy Holdings LLC Meade Stephen F $290,000
722 McPherson Nashville 37221 8/4 Anderson Sarah Katherine Elberta Express; Elberta Express Inc $265,000
602 McPherson Nashville 37221 8/25 Finch Seth Elberta Express Inc $255,000
2206 Dunn Nashville 37211 8/3 KLP Re LLC Moshier Judy $250,000
0 Poplar Creek Nashville 37221 8/23 New Society Collective Trust Everhart Anthony Wayne $240,000
324 Town Park Nashville 37217 8/3 Robbins Samuel Rutgerson Calvin S $240,000
201 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 8/23 PNI LLC Meggs Family LP $230,000
550 Harding Nashville 37211 8/24 Usa Condos LLC Gilbertson Erick $185,000
306 Bowwood Nashville 37217 8/2 Parsons Thomas C Jr Lyons Keatha P $150,000
441 Harding Nashville 37211 8/26 Nguyen Dien Ngoc Herman Kenny; Herman Kenney $130,000
261 White Bridge Nashville 37209 8/16 Yohannes Tedros Dillon William W Jr $125,000
4870, 4876 Bull Run Ashland Cty 37015 8/26 Richardson Henry Glen Hudgins Anita G; Hudgins Donald L; Potts Anita G $118,200

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0