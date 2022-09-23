Top Davidson County commercial sales for August 2022

|100 Belle Valley
|Nashville
|37209
|8/8
|100 Belle Valley Dr LLC
|Lat Bellevue Ridge LLC
|$64,000,000
|307 29th, 310 31st
|Nashville
|37203
|8/23
|Duet Nashville Spe LLC
|SP/LLU Opus 29 LLC
|$61,500,000
|222 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|8/1
|RLJ Art Nashville LLC
|Nashville Owner LLC
|$57,900,000
|3201, 3300 Ambrose
|Nashville
|37207
|8/29
|Sl7 Nashville Ind LP
|Peh Strategic Realty Partners LLC; Space Park Realty Partners JV LLC; Lez Strategic Realty Partners LLC
|$57,541,483
|825 6th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/17
|Sobro I Apartments LLC
|Cpc - 8 To 5 LP
|$35,000,000
|200 Athens
|Nashville
|37228
|8/18
|Forum Woodlawn LLC
|Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC
|$32,250,000
|300 Church
|Nashville
|37201
|8/23
|RB Nashville Garage LLC
|Pal Pv Nashville LLC
|$29,250,000
|1226 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|8/19
|Note 16 Nashville Spe LLC
|SP/LLC Note 16 LLC
|$26,300,000
|644 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|8/10
|644 Glastonbury Cslc LLC
|NHC Glastonbury Nonprofit LLC
|$20,592,000
|417 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|8/1
|417 Broadway Owner LLC
|Honky Tonk Circus LLC
|$17,750,000
|4094, 4100, 4102 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|8/11
|Green Hills Owner LLC
|BT Green Hills Realty Partners
|$14,350,000
|4015 Shurgard
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/18
|Hermitage Partnership GP
|KFS Hermitage LLC
|$12,500,000
|784 McGavock
|Nashville
|37214
|8/19
|Century Tn VII LLC
|W By W Century Blvd I LLC
|$12,020,000
|1301, 1307, 1309, 1403 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|8/11
|CRP/WP Alta Lebanon Pike Owner LLC
|Shm Holdings LLC
|$9,760,000
|3414, 3416 Park
|Nashville
|37203
|8/4
|Clarendale West End LLC
|Anderson Gemini R; Betty G Anderson Trust; Ginsberg Karen Jane; King Karen G; King Michael S; King Stephanie F; Park West Co; Richardson Betty G; Tannenbaum Danielle I; Tannenbaum David O; Tannenbaum Elizabeth G; West End Manor 2015 Family Trust; Anderson Betty G; Anderson Gemini Rachel; Tannenbaum-Pasch Danielle I
|$9,300,000
|7139, 7211 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|8/15
|Triune Residuals Mgmt LLC
|Eskimo Centennial
|$9,000,000
|2425, 2427 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|8/25
|Brick Church Pike Sitework LLC
|Brickhouse Partners LLC
|$8,750,000
|119 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|8/2
|Broadway Hotel LLC
|119 Second Avenue Part 2
|$8,500,000
|1101 Menzler
|Nashville
|37210
|8/5
|Imsre Inc
|Lagrasse Holdings LLC
|$8,500,000
|3516 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/26
|Triune Residuals Mgmt LLC
|Binkley Family Inv LP
|$7,000,000
|113 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|8/2
|Broadway Hotel LLC
|Mayesco Partnership
|$6,534,000
|113 17th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/2
|Vastland 113 LLC
|Gilbert Lucy; Greenstein/Gilbert 2003 Living Trust; Joseph Gilbert III Living Trust
|$6,100,000
|2001 Hamilton
|Nashville
|37218
|8/9
|FPI Fund VI GP
|Steven E Crook And Assoc
|$6,000,000
|21 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|8/26
|Musicrow Country LLC
|McGhee Holdings LLC
|$5,200,000
|901 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|8/24
|901 Mlk LLC
|7G 901 Charlotte LLC
|$4,925,000
|208 Crutchfield
|Nashville
|37210
|8/19
|Abbasi Mahyar; Abbasi Mazyar
|208 Crutchfield Part
|$4,500,000
|411 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|8/25
|407 West Trinity Partners
|4021 Cp GP
|$4,400,000
|504, 506 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|8/2
|Iris Studio Nashville LLC
|Addiction Sound LLC
|$4,200,000
|1911 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|8/4
|1911 Church Street Partners LLC
|Ashley-Tompkins Real Estate Part
|$3,848,000
|2803 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|8/3
|Vanderbilt University
|Carnes John P Jr; Carnes Nedra C
|$3,800,000
|505 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|8/1
|Greatness Factory of Nashville LLC
|505 Apartments LLC
|$3,600,000
|6015 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37205
|8/16
|Palmetto Belle Meade-Highway 100 LLC
|6015 Highway 100 LLC
|$3,475,000
|1903 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|8/30
|1903 Odne LLC
|Store Master Funding Vii LLC
|$3,400,000
|905, 907 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|8/3
|East Trinity Partners LLC
|Warner Robert A; Warner Suzanne G
|$3,200,000
|0 WILLIAM TURNER
|Antioch
|37013
|8/10
|Milap Hotels LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$3,196,000
|2540 Park
|Nashville
|37214
|8/22
|Osu Property Group LLC
|Holland Holdings LLC
|$2,995,000
|475, 481 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|8/22
|Mtp-481 Humphreys Street Propco LLC
|Gifford Gwendoline K
|$2,800,000
|3901, 3905 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|8/26
|Revv Holdings LLC
|1975 Thomas Guv Pennington Trust; Division Street Dev LLC; Pennington Jonathan B Suc Trustee
|$2,773,700
|1024, 1026 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|8/31
|1024-1026 3Rd Ave LLC
|McTyre Robert M
|$2,700,000
|1053 Tulip Grove
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/5
|Schell Brothers Nashville LLC
|Williamson Claudine; Williamson Claudine D
|$2,604,000
|3461 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|8/4
|Century Communities of Tn LLC
|Bradburn Village Phase 4 Partnership
|$2,559,000
|3832 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|8/11
|Shular Tennessee Holding Co LLC
|Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson
|$2,026,309
|3832 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|8/11
|Scalzo Adrienne; Scalzo Eric
|Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson
|$1,897,500
|2821 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|8/10
|Blue Sky Horizon GP
|Cultural Ecology LLC
|$1,450,000
|7008 Westbelt
|Nashville
|37209
|8/31
|1975 Thomas Guv Pennington Trust; Division Street Dev LLC
|Envirotest Corp
|$1,300,000
|3636 Murphy
|Nashville
|37209
|8/23
|Bear Paws GP
|Ambrose Eleanor J; Farrell Louis III
|$1,250,000
|0 Peeples
|Madison
|37115
|8/2
|Ava Madison LLC
|Yow Family Trust
|$1,100,000
|0 Burkitt
|Antioch
|37013
|8/24
|Regent Homes LLC
|McGowan Family LP
|$1,060,000
|0 Riverside
|Nashville
|37206
|8/12
|RSDG LLC
|Kolb Janet Devasher
|$877,689
|0 Ewing
|Nashville
|37207
|8/23
|Trinovus Inc LLC
|Bama LLC
|$875,000
|415 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|8/3
|Chelliah Thomas; Thomas Shanthi
|Mmh Revocable Trust
|$865,500
|1100 Lischey
|Nashville
|37207
|8/26
|Grace Apostolic Church Inc
|Bubis Jayne; Bubis Martin
|$800,000
|1211 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|8/31
|Banker Gita
|Nashville Dickerson Partners GP
|$800,000
|704 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|8/1
|BJ Rivergate LLC
|Alton B Fitzpatrick Revocable Living Trust
|$700,000
|3415 End
|Nashville
|37203
|8/30
|P3 Precision Physical Therapy & Pilates LLC
|Rodewald Mark A; Dunn Chiropractic Clinic
|$625,000
|1300 Stainback
|Nashville
|37207
|8/2
|Lms Homes LLC
|Maverick Prop LLC
|$590,000
|826 Wren
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|8/22
|Unity of Music City
|Grove Tracy
|$565,000
|1320 Briarville
|Madison
|37115
|8/3
|Rhythm Dev GP
|Hall H David Jr; Parr William R
|$565,000
|3832 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|8/16
|FM2M LLC
|Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail
|$551,260
|1501 Robinson
|Old Hickory
|37138
|8/23
|Baker Jamie; Steele Malcolm
|Shree Nar Narayan LLC
|$550,000
|1622 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|8/29
|Inspiritus Inc
|Southeastern Synod of The Evangelical Lutheran Church In America
|$500,000
|111, 113, 115 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|8/10
|Noir West LLC
|Hahn Fred W Jr
|$500,000
|3461 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|8/9
|Ramzy Mina
|American Homes 4 Rent Trs LLC
|$460,000
|2250 Stewarts Ferry
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/30
|Hewitt Calley; Hewitt Dewey
|Griffin Charlene A; Griffin Johnny Maurice
|$460,000
|0 Crocker Springs
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|8/3
|Hanish Peter
|Wall Donald
|$452,500
|7459 Bidwell
|Joelton
|37080
|8/31
|Narbonne Amanda M; Narbonne Brian P
|Futhey Meredith
|$445,000
|409 Fatherland, 408 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|8/16
|Dark Corp Inc
|Adtec Productions Inc
|$436,000
|13345 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|8/30
|Big Almos Prop LLC
|Zomi Christian Church Inc
|$430,000
|3832 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|8/11
|Page Kimberly R; Page Sean T
|Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson
|$413,408
|1211 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|8/31
|Nashville Dickerson Partners GP
|Native American Indian Assoc of Tn
|$400,000
|120 Moncrief
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|8/26
|Reeder Daniel
|Vetetoe Angela L; Vetetoe Kenneth D Jr
|$375,000
|751 22nd
|Nashville
|37208
|8/8
|Campbell Deborah J
|Affordable Housing Resources Inc
|$350,000
|6551 Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|8/1
|Interdisciplinary Logistics Inc
|Gillespie Darrell Lee
|$348,000
|109 Duling
|Madison
|37115
|8/3
|Isham Ian L
|Hines Jordan Claire; Hines Jordan Wayne
|$335,000
|3832 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|8/11
|Burton Austin
|Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson
|$330,066
|3832 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|8/11
|Stephens Byron F; Stephens Leigh H
|Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson
|$304,118
|0 River Landing
|Old Hickory
|37138
|8/12
|McCulty Evan
|Rhoten Carole Ferbrache
|$300,000
|0 Conference
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|8/1
|Bj Rivergate LLC
|Sauermann Wolfgang
|$295,000
|1115 Granada
|Nashville
|37206
|8/1
|Easy Holdings LLC
|Meade Stephen F
|$290,000
|722 McPherson
|Nashville
|37221
|8/4
|Anderson Sarah Katherine
|Elberta Express; Elberta Express Inc
|$265,000
|602 McPherson
|Nashville
|37221
|8/25
|Finch Seth
|Elberta Express Inc
|$255,000
|2206 Dunn
|Nashville
|37211
|8/3
|KLP Re LLC
|Moshier Judy
|$250,000
|0 Poplar Creek
|Nashville
|37221
|8/23
|New Society Collective Trust
|Everhart Anthony Wayne
|$240,000
|324 Town Park
|Nashville
|37217
|8/3
|Robbins Samuel
|Rutgerson Calvin S
|$240,000
|201 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|8/23
|PNI LLC
|Meggs Family LP
|$230,000
|550 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|8/24
|Usa Condos LLC
|Gilbertson Erick
|$185,000
|306 Bowwood
|Nashville
|37217
|8/2
|Parsons Thomas C Jr
|Lyons Keatha P
|$150,000
|441 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|8/26
|Nguyen Dien Ngoc
|Herman Kenny; Herman Kenney
|$130,000
|261 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|8/16
|Yohannes Tedros
|Dillon William W Jr
|$125,000
|4870, 4876 Bull Run
|Ashland Cty
|37015
|8/26
|Richardson Henry Glen
|Hudgins Anita G; Hudgins Donald L; Potts Anita G
|$118,200