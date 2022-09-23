VOL. 46 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 23, 2022

Musicians Corner Sept. Sundown. Friday’s free concert features live music from Julia Cannon, Julia Gomez, Laney Jones, Los Coast and Erin Rae. Centennial Park, Friday, 5-9 p.m. Food trucks. Family and dog-friendly. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Picnic for the Parks

Enjoy drinks and a picnic dinner while watching the sun set over downtown Nashville, tour the behind-the-scenes restoration of Fort Negley, plus live entertainment including music and performance art. Presented by the Nashville Parks Foundation. $50-$75. 4-7 p.m. 1100 Fort Negley Blvd, Nashville. Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/picnic-for-the-parks-tickets-386962955617

Side Hustle Saturday Market

Featuring black-owned businesses and food trucks for a night of music, shopping and community. 5-9 p.m. 2320 West End Avenue, Nashville.

Duck River Clean Up 2022

Riverwalk Pavilion, 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia. Check-in 7-8:30 a.m. Do your part to help keep Maury beautiful. Bring your kayak or canoe. Lunch provided to volunteers. Earn TN Promise Hours. Information: Melissa, 931 388-8511 or 931 797-5339.

SEPT. 24-25

Pilgrimage Festival

This popular two-day music and cultural festival takes place at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. The 2022 lineup includes Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers and more. Tickets: $159+. Information: https://pilgrimagefestival.com/

SEPT. 27-OCT. 2

Autumn Book Sale

Friends of Green Hills Library hosts its annual sale through Oct. 2. The sale includes thousands of gently preowned books, DVDs and CDs. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 27-29; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 30; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 1 (half-price day). Traditional bag sale Oct. 2, 2-4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Friends’ community programs for the Green Hills branch. 3701 Benham Avenue in Green Hills. https://library.nashville.org/locations/green-hills-branch

THROUGH OCT. 31

Ghost Tours Return to Lotz House

The Lotz House in Historic Franklin is offering evening ghost tours, women’s history tours and battlefield walking tours during September and October. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon. Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Ave. Information and tour times: www.lotzhouse.com

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

Courtyard Concerts

Sara Jane Nelson is featured at the Nashville Public Library downtown. The series continues Tuesdays through Oct. 11 with The WannaBeatles (Oct. 4) and Connye Florance with Kevin Madill (Oct. 11). 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 615 Church Street. Information: https://library.nashville.org/events/courtyard-concerts

Women in Business Mixer at Sapphire Suite

The Sapphire Suite is home to a community of women pioneers, creators and mentors. The perfect combination of form and function, The Sapphire Suite is purposefully designed to inspire, create and support a community of strong, ambitious women. 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 229. 4-6 p.m. Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-mixer-at-sapphire-suite-357221

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Business before Hours

An informal, social networking event designed to connect you with business professionals from across Rutherford County. Fee: $5 for members, $15 for future members. Registration is not required. Bring plenty of business cards. 7:30-9 a.m. Wilson Bank & Trust, 710 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro. Information: https://web.rutherfordchamber.org/events/Business-BEFORE-Hours-Presented-by-Wilson-Bank-Trust-11170/details

Williamson County State of the Schools

The annual address provides updates from both Williamson County Schools superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District superintendent David Snowden. The Factory, 230 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $65 members, $85 guest, $1000 table sponsor (8 people). Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/state-of-the-schools-357186

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. This online session will discuss the benefits and value of the program. Registration required. 1 p.m. Details and information: https://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/IntroNashville%20Program%20Info%20Session%20Virtual-3577/details

FRIDAY, SEPT 30

Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Speakers: Commissioner Jeff Long, Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, former Williamson County sheriff, and Colonel Matt Perry, Tennessee Highway Patrol. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. Free. Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/policy-talks-09-30-2022-357041

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information: https://web.rutherfordchamber.org/events/Chamber-101-Orientation-12455/details

Wilson County Veterans Resource Fair

Information on Veterans Benefits, learn about community resources, tour the mobile Vet Center and the Veterans Museum. Wilson County Veterans Plaza, 304 E. Main St, Lebanon. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: https://www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com/component/jevents/icalrepeat.detail/2022/09/30/18126/-/wilson-county-veterans-resource-fair?Itemid=337