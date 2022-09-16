Vanderbilt to host Clinton Global Initiative University

VOL. 46 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 16, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University in Nashville will be the host campus for the Clinton Global Initiative University annual meeting in 2023, the Clinton Foundation said Tuesday.

Chelsea Clinton, the foundation's vice chair, made the announcement at the Clinton Global Initiative's two-day meeting of international dignitaries in New York. The initiative aims to create partnerships between political, business and philanthropic leaders.

According to a news release, next year's gathering at Vanderbilt will allow students to collaborate with leaders, innovators and experts on solving "humanity's most pressing problems," ranging from social to economic to environmental challenges. During this year's gathering, some participants committed to build software that manages the health conditions of COVID-19 "long haulers." while others committed to providing harm reduction information and services in Madison, Wisconsin to help address substance abuse.

"Our university and the Clinton Foundation share the beliefs that collaboration brings out the best in humanity and that diverse perspectives and open dialogue are needed to drive innovation and discovery," said Daniel Diermeier, chancellor of Vanderbilt University, in a statement.

More than 11,000 students have participated in the Clinton Global Initiative University program, coming from 163 counties and all 50 states. Previous hosts include the University of Chicago, Howard University, and member schools of the American Association of Community Colleges.

The Clinton Global Initiative, or CGI, has helped more than 435 million people in more than 180 countries since it was established in 2005. It previously required attendees to create a Commitment to Action, a measurable project that addresses a global issue.