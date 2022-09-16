Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 16, 2022

Vanderbilt music school scholarship aims for diversity

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music has received $5 million for a scholarship program aimed at highly talented students from underrepresented backgrounds.

The Blair Community Scholars Program will offer a comprehensive scholarship, according to the school. In addition to tuition, room and board, it will also cover expenses like travel to auditions, competitions and performances; instrument purchase, repair and maintenance, and summer study opportunities.

The inaugural cohort of 10 students is now being recruited for fall 2023 admission.

The pilot phase of the program was funded by alumnus Cal Turner Jr. and Michael Michelson, the parent of a Blair alumna.

