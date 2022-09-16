VOL. 46 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 16, 2022

Stocks fall, indexes slip deeper into the red for the week The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper in the red for the week.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Thursday. The benchmark index is down for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday.

Railroad operators were mostly higher after a tentative labor agreement was reached, averting a strike across the country that could have been devastating to the economy.

Software maker Adobe fell sharply after announcing a $20 billion acquisition of a design company and issuing a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.