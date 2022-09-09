Stocks manage to post modest gains after a wobbly day

VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street after a day of veering between gains and losses.

The tentative trading came a day after the market's worst drop in two years, which was set off by fears that higher interest rates could cause a recession.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just slightly in the green and the Nasdaq composite added about three-quarters of a percent.

A report on inflation at the wholesale level showed prices are still rising rapidly. It echoed a report on inflation at the consumer level a day earlier.