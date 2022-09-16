Radnor Lake is named State Park of the Year

VOL. 46 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 16, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has named Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville its Park of the Year. The park was also honored with an award for its performance in sustainability.

Radnor Lake was chosen among 56 state parks for the awards. The park features programs focused on birds, providing interpretive spotting scope programs to highlight the park’s first-ever American Bald Eagle nest. It has interpretive programming for visitors with special needs at the Barbara J. Mapp Aviary Education Center with the aviary’s non-releasable birds-of-prey.

The park hosted four weeks of the Junior Ranger Intern Program with 51 youth participants, held its annual Trees to Trails program that recycled 900 Christmas trees, a park record, and worked with more than 1,500 volunteers on projects ranging from invasive plant removal to stream cleanups and trail projects.

In October, the park welcomed Rivian electric car charging stations and was the first park with two of the chargers, used daily.

The park’s various programs each year draw help from the Friends of Radnor Lake, a support group committed to protecting and promoting Radnor Lake. The group contributed over $607,000 in external funds last year to Radnor Lake.

TDEC also announced awards for the best parks in the following categories:

Johnsonville State Historic Park in the Customer Engagement category; Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park for Innovation; Henry Horton State Park for Interpretation; and Dunbar Cave State Park and Edgar Evins State Park in a tie for the best Resource Management.

Nissan approves first bidirectional charger

Nissan, working with Fermata Energy, a vehicle-to-grid services provider, has approved the first bidirectional charger for use with the Nissan LEAF in the U.S.

Bidirectional means the Nissan LEAF can both charge its battery from the unit or send energy stored in the vehicle battery back to the building or the grid. The Nissan LEAF is the only fully electric passenger vehicle in the U.S. market able to supply energy to the grid.

The Fermata Energy Demand Charge Management application, along with the FE-15 charger, continuously monitors a building’s electrical loads and may draw on the Nissan LEAF’s energy to provide power to the building during more expensive high-demand periods.

In states with utility demand response programs, bi-directional-enabled Nissan LEAF vehicles (MY2013 and later) are able to safely send energy stored in the battery to the grid during peak energy demand times, such as in summer months.

Midstate hospitals team for pediatric services

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Vanderbilt Department of Pediatrics have reached an agreement with Cookeville Regional Medical Center to provide pediatric physician services.

Vanderbilt’s board-certified pediatricians will provide coverage and support at Cookeville Regional for pediatric inpatient and newborn nursery services at the Cookeville hospital.

The pediatric agreement builds on a decade-long collaboration between Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Cookeville Regional. In 2012, the two entities entered an affiliation agreement to expand the scope of health care services in Putnam County and the Upper Cumberland region.

Children and infants seen at Cookeville Regional can also be referred to Vanderbilt specialists for further evaluations and/or treatments.

Additionally, the onsite Vanderbilt pediatricians can utilize telemedicine for consults.

Monroe Carell, named No. 1 children’s hospital in Tennessee and the southeast by U.S News & World Report, has been committed to providing specialized pediatric care to families in the Cookeville region since 2014.

Locust is Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year

The October issue of Food & Wine magazine hails Nashville’s Locust as its Restaurant of The Year, alongside the magazine’s annual list of America’s Best New Chefs.

The in-depth story on Locust and its chef Trevor Moran highlights five of the 12 South eatery’s signature dishes, including beef tartare, shrimp toast and kakigori. Restaurant editor Khushbu Shah calls Locust “fully, uncompromisingly, and unapologetically itself – which is exactly what makes it so playful and brilliant.”

Food & Wine chooses the Best New Chefs after a monthslong selection process. Chefs who have been in charge of a kitchen or pastry program for five years or less are eligible. Then, Shah travels the country.

This year, she visited 24 cities in three months, dining out in dozens of restaurants in search of the most promising and dynamic chefs right now, plus selecting the magazine’s first-ever Restaurant of the Year in Locust.

The features on Locust and the Best New Chefs are available online now at www.foodandwine.com, with the October issue on newsstands Sept. 23.

Vanderbilt rises to 13 in U.S. News rankings

Vanderbilt is ranked 13th among national universities on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges list. The university – moving up one spot from last year to its best-ever U.S. News ranking – also was recognized as a best value and as a stellar learning community.

For the second consecutive year, Vanderbilt was ranked No. 8 on the publication’s list of Best Value Schools. “Best Value” designates universities that offer the best value for students receiving need-based financial aid. Vanderbilt’s signature financial aid program, Opportunity Vanderbilt, enables Vanderbilt to meet 100% of a family’s demonstrated financial need, without loans.

In the category Academic Programs to Look For – spotlighting programs that foster a successful undergraduate student learning experience – Vanderbilt was ranked sixth nationally for Learning Communities. It also placed among the best academic programs for Undergraduate Research, Service Learning and First Year Experience.

Vanderbilt also showed a strong global presence, featured in U.S. News’ top 50 national universities with the most international undergraduate students.

VUMC study tests drug to illuminate cancer

Nearly one-fourth of patients who undergo surgery to remove cancer will end up having to go back to their doctor or will require an additional surgery at some point in the not-so-distant future.

One underlying problem is that surgeons can’t see cancer.

“You can’t see it, and this has plagued cancer surgeons for a long time because, even though surgery is the curative treatment for most solid tumor types, positive margin rates have not changed in 30 years as the result of poor cancer visualization in the operating room,” says head and neck cancer surgeon Dr. Eben Rosenthal, Odess Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery and chair of the department at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Rosenthal has been working to solve the problem for 15-plus years and holds multiple investigational new drug applications being studied in clinical trials at Vanderbilt and his prior institution, Stanford University School of Medicine. The drugs provide a targeted fluorescent dye that clings to and illuminates cancer.

Trials will be opening soon at both Vanderbilt and Stanford, which has a dedicated facility to make the drugs.

SmileDirectClub joins Dental Trade Alliance

SmileDirectClub, Inc., announced its membership with the Dental Trade Alliance, joining dozens of the most elite suppliers and service providers in the oral health industry, with the common goal of improving the state of oral care. SmileDirectClub will be the organization’s only member that offers clear aligners exclusively.

“We are pleased to become a member of the Dental Trade Alliance and contribute to its commitment to make a lasting impact on dentistry,” says David Katzman, chief executive officer and chairman of SmileDirectClub. “We continue to make tremendous progress within the dental industry to increase understanding and acceptance of our award-winning telehealth platform and secure a rightful seat at the table to advance the field of oral health.”

MTSU Creative Writing Conference Sept. 23-24

Middle Tennessee State University’s at-home creative writing mentorship program, MTSU Write, is inviting new and experienced authors to join the 2022 Fall Creative Writing Conference, set Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.

This year’s conference, with a theme of “Truth or Dare: Writing Beyond the Boundaries of Form, Genre, Tough Topics and Taboo,” features online and in-person classes and presentations encouraging participants to edge out of their comfort zones.

It will be anchored by a Saturday lunchtime keynote talk from acclaimed writer Sequoia Nagamatsu, author of the national bestseller “How High We Go in the Dark” and the story collection “Where We Go When All We Were is Gone.”

Registration is free for MTSU Write program students and mentors. Members of the public can attend all the 2022 conference sessions for $150 or register only for Friday’s virtual sessions for $75 or for Saturday’s in-person events, including lunch and the keynote address, for $125.

Virtual programming begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, with “Introduction to Publishing” with Missouri author, editor and publisher Allison Blevins, followed at noon by readings by graduating MTSU Write students.

The conference kicks off in person at 7 p.m. Central Friday at Graffiti Alley in downtown Murfreesboro, 124 N. Church Street, with a free public reading. That event, co-sponsored by Poetry in the Boro, will feature visiting writer Lynne Lampe, conference presenter and author Christian J. Collier and limited open-mic opportunities.

Saturday’s events will be held in-person from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in MTSU’s Academic Classroom Building, 1751 MTSU Boulevard

Titans pair with CHEQ for mobile ordering

The Tennessee Titans have selected CHEQ, a provider of social payments for restaurants and stadiums, as their exclusive platform for mobile ordering, delivery and social gifting at Nissan Stadium.

CHEQ will provide mobile ordering for pickup in premium sections to begin the season (on the 200 level) and expand the program to include additional pickup locations on the 100 level later in the year.

Further partnership expansion will include designated in-seat delivery options and express self-order kiosks. CHEQ also will introduce its unique social gifting functionality, allowing Titans fans to share their game day experience with others in real time.