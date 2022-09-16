Clayton named president of Engel & Völkers

VOL. 46 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 16, 2022

Neal Clayton, CEO of Engel & Völkers Nashville, has announced the naming of John Clayton as president of the firm.

A native Nashvillian, John Clayton is a recipient of the Greater Nashville Realtors Association Life Member Gold Awards of Excellence from 2013-2017 and Diamond Elite in 2018 for transaction volume. He is a Leadership GNAR graduate, Sterling R RPAC major investor and past Greater Nashville Realtors Board of Director from 2015-2018.

He also has served at the state level as a Tennessee Association of Realtors convention committee member since 2013 and he was the 2014 TAR sergeant-at-arms.

Lipman Group selects Altic as managing broker

RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group recently hired veteran Nashville Realtor Anna Altic as managing broker.

Altic joins the family owned firm with nearly 20 years of experience as a broker and Realtor. An East Nashville resident since 2002, Altic previously worked as a for Village Real Estate before becoming managing broker and director of agent services at Parks Reality.

Altic serves on the Greater Nashville Realtors board of directors and the Tennessee Realtors board of directors and was among the first in Tennessee to receive the National Association of Realtors Green designation. Additionally, she is a graduate of the Transit Leadership Academy and was selected to attend Tennessee Realtors 2022 Leadership Academy.

YWCA picks 31st Academy honorees

YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee is celebrating the 31st Academy for Women of Achievement presented by Amazon and recognizing seven women and one organization that have made their mark on our community. The group will be inducted into the AWA Jan. 26.

Honorees are:

• Jean Ann Banker, community volunteer

• Hannah Paramore Breen, founder, Paramore Digital

• Honorable Angelita Blackshear Dalton, judge, Davidson County Criminal Court

• Sherry Deutschmann, founder and CEO, BrainTrust

• Mary Ann McCready, founding owner and business manager, FBMM Entertainment Business Management

• Sharon W. Reynolds, president and CEO, DevMar Products, LLC

• Denine Torr, vice president, corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Dollar General

• Corporate honoree: HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health.

This year’s honorees join the 184 women and 33 organizations previously inducted into the AWA. They are leaders in the legal, advocacy, medical, business, education and philanthropy fields. The selection committee is composed of business and community leaders and YWCA’s Executive Committee.

The Academy for Women of Achievement was launched locally in 1992 by YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee to increase community awareness and appreciation of the diverse contributions of women in the workforce and the community.

TriStar Southern Hills welcomes new CEO

Drew Tyrer has been appointed chief executive officer of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville and will be responsible for operations at the 136-bed hospital and TriStar Century Farms ER and an 11-bed freestanding 24/7 emergency room.

Tyrer has been with HCA Healthcare for 12 years, the last six as COO at TriStar Summit Medical Center, overseeing all professional support areas of the 218-bed acute care hospital. He managed growth and construction for the hospital, three imaging centers, the TriStar Mt. Juliet ER and other outpatient areas. His previous experience includes serving as TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center COO and associate chief operating officer at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia.

Tyrer graduated from the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio, and earned his master of health services administration and MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He also earned a master’s degree in sports administration from the University of Louisville.

Tyrer is a board member of the Catholic Charities of Middle Tennessee and Saint Matthew School. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

EPIC Insurance taps managing principal

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, has hired Parker Rains as managing principal within its property & casualty practice.

Rains, who will be based in Nashville, will focus on business development and client management by providing risk management advice and consultation to help clients fulfill long-term goals for their businesses.

Rains was previously an executive vice president for a regional middle market commercial insurance agency and head of its Nashville regional office, covering the Tennessee, Alabama and Florida markets. He was named to Insurance Business magazine’s 2017 Young Guns 2017, a list featuring the top 55 insurance professionals in the U.S. younger than 35. In 2018, he was honored by appearing in Insurance Business magazine’s Top Producers list, which included 80 of the top performing agents in the nation.

Skanska USA adds 9 Nashville team members

Skanska USA is bolstering its local office with nine new additions – five new hires, four transfers – to support the company’s continued growth throughout the region.

The new hires include:

• Clint Ferrell, superintendent

• Quentin Rummo, project engineer

• Cody Johnson, assistant superintendent

• John Austin Skelton, project engineer

• Tonio Reid, project engineer

Ferrell joins Skanska after having worked on Bridgestone Tower, expansion to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Williamson Medical Center, among others. Johnson, who rejoins Skanska after a year in Denver, previously for Skanska on the Fifth + Broadway’s residential tower.

Rummo (University of Alabama), Skelton (Tennessee Technological University) and Reid (Vanderbilt University) all join Skanska after completing internships in the Nashville office.

In addition to the new hires, transfers to Nashville are:

• Miles Colyer, project manager from Oregon

• Chris Hoylman, superintendent from North Carolina

• Sean Walker, senior project manager from Oregon

• Sami Pritchard (Nielson), senior scheduler from Washington

Belmont’s Gwaltney announces retirement

Darrell Gwaltney has announced his plan to retire as dean of Belmont University’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry, effective the end of the Fall 2022 semester.

Gwaltney came to Belmont in May 2004 when the University had less than 4,000 students and the School of Religion served about 1,900 students. Today, Belmont’s student body has grown to 8,995, and CTCM serves more than 4,000 students each year.

Under Gwaltney’s leadership, Belmont’s School of Religion became the College of Theology and Christian Ministry and has grown its programs significantly with 10 undergraduate programs and two graduate programs, including an M.A and a Ph.D. in mental health counseling.

Most recently, the newly established Ph.D. in mental health counseling earned full accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Gwaltney will be on the sabbatical for the spring semester and will return to campus in fall 2023 as a faculty member, teaching courses in religion, honors and mental health counseling. He also will continue his work leading Project Thrive, the Moench Center for Church Leadership and the Academy of Preachers.

Boyle Investment selects president, CEO

Boyle Investment Company has appointed Matt Hayden president and CEO. Hayden will oversee the management, finance and operations of Boyle and its affiliated companies, Boyle Nashville, LLC, and Boyle Insurance Agency, with a total of approximately 135 employees.

Hayden joined Boyle in 2014 as deputy treasurer. In 2016, he was promoted to CFO and since has overseen all finance, tax accounting and refinancing activities of Boyle and its affiliates, and played a major role in property acquisition/disposition decisions. Hayden also oversees the company’s investment fund, Midsouth Capital Fund, its investment committee, and its acquisition/disposition analysis of properties.

Boyle manages approximately 8 million square feet of commercial space in the Greater Nashville and Memphis markets. Boyle Nashville owns and manages almost 4 million square feet of office and retail space, as well as a projected 5 million square feet in the development and planning stages.

Before joining Boyle, Hayden was senior vice president with Wunderlich Securities, Inc., in the investment banking group. Before Wunderlich, he was a first vice president with Morgan Keegan & Company, Inc. Hayden also performed assurance and advisory services for public and private companies with Ernst & Young.

Hayden succeeds Paul Boyle, who has served as president of Boyle since 2013 and has been promoted to chairman.

MP&F hires trio

MP&F Strategic Communications has added three new members to its account staff, marketing department and creative services department: Charlie Carolina, graphic designer; Jeremy Lamb, digital advertising and marketing specialist, Madison Scheid, assistant account executive.

Carolina gained designer experience working with brands such as the Tennessee Lottery, Nashville SC, Cracker Barrel, Logan’s Roadhouse and The Black Abbey Brewing Company. He also has experience in film as his entry was awarded “Best Cinematography” at the Blue Moon Film Festival in 2010. Carolina is a graduate of Watkins College of Art. At Watkins with a degree in graphic design.

Lamb began his career in a paid media associate role, where he created Google Search, Google Display, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube advertising campaigns for clients in a variety of industries across the United States and Canada. He has experience in creating, implementing and reporting on complex, digital marketing and advertising campaigns. Lamb is a double-major graduate of Illinois State University with degrees in advanced marketing and integrated marketing communications.

Scheid served as a communications specialist in the public relations industry before joining MP&F. She earned a degree in public relations from Auburn University.