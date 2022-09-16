VOL. 46 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 16, 2022

Full Moon Pickin’ Party. Enjoy traditional bluegrass music, local food trucks, craft beer and more under a full moon at one of Nashville’s most picturesque settings: Percy Warner Park. $25. Friday, 6-10 p.m. Percy Warner Equestrian Barn, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Sept. 16-17

Musicians Corner

September Sundown in partnership with AMERICANAFEST. Friday’s free concert features Lilli Lewis, Mark Wilkerson, The Ballroom Thieves, Emily Scott Robinson and Joe Purdy. Saturday performers include: Bandits on the Run, Ryland Moranz, Lady Nade, The Reverend Shawn Amos, Taylor Rae, Chris Pierce and Josh Rouse. Centennial Park, Friday, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. Food trucks. Family and dog-friendly. Information

Nashville Cocktail Festival

Artisan spirit producers, boutique mixers and the local mixologists bring it all together at Centennial Park. Individual tickets, VIP and weekend bundles available. Friday 4-10 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Information

Sept. 16-18

40th African Street Festival

A three-day, immersive experience that will include dancing, music, drama, shopping and other events. Hadley Park, 1007 28th Avenue North. Friday, 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Nashville Food Faire

This gourmet food market will feature 50-plus Music City-based food vendors selling handmade pasta, jams, honey, hot sauces, infused olive oil and more. Also food trucks, live music, children’s activities, chef demonstrations and more. ONEC1TY 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Information

Greenway Art Festival

Dozens of local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Murfreesboro Greenway trail within Old Fort Park during this 18th annual event. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

10th annual Food Truck Festival

aMuse’um Children’s Museum in Columbia recruits more than 10 of the best food trucks in the region for its annual Food Truck Festival. Enjoy live music, craft beer, football viewing, classic tailgating games and a sampling from several popular food trucks. The museum is 100% community-funded. The Food Truck Festival is the largest fundraiser and helps aMuse’um provide a safe, educational and fun destination for children. Fee: $40. Parking lot at the corner of E. 7th and Woodland, Columbia. Information

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

Jazz on the Cumberland

Featuring the Dana Robbins Band. 5:30-8 p.m. Nashville Cumberland Park, 592 South First Street. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 18

Summer Shakespeare Festival 2022

The 34-year tradition of “Shakespeare in the Park” returns to the yard at oneC1TY. The festival runs four weeks in Nashville and one week in Franklin. Working with Kennie Playhouse Theatre, two productions by two great playwrights will be presented. August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” directed by Chuck Smith and “Cymberline” by William Shakespeare, directed by Leah Lowe. This family-and dog-friendly Nashville tradition includes a nightly pre-show concert series, “Insight” scholar-led discussions, NSF apprentice company performances, food trucks and more. Information

THROUGH OCT. 31

Ghost Tours Return to Lotz House

The Lotz House in Historic Franklin is offering evening ghost tours, women’s history tours and battlefield walking tours during September and October. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon. Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Ave. Information and tour times

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

Courtyard Concerts

Lalo Davila and Friends Salsa band is featured this week at the Nashville Public Library downtown. The series continues through Oct. 11 with Sara Jane Nelson (Sept. 27), The WannaBeatles (Oct. 4) and Connye Florance with Kevin Madill (Oct. 11). 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 615 Church Street. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

GYP Let’s Get Lunch

Join Gallatin Young Professionals and venture out to various local eateries and grow your network. Osaka, 223 W Main St., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dutch-style. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Chamber Golf Classic 2022

Rutherford County Chamber Golf Classic at Indian Hills Golf Course, 405 Calumet Trace, Murfreesboro. Registration 11 a.m. Lunch 11:15 and shotgun start at noon. Information

100 Cups Academy

Four-week course for small-business owners. Are you ready to improve your prospecting and develop better relationships that will help you win business in a truly authentic way? Discover how to be seen as an authority rather than a salesperson. Virtual sessions each Thursday 11 a.m.-noon. Sept. 22-Oct. 13. Fee: $39. You must register on both sites to receive discount price. Information

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. This online session will discuss the benefits and value of the program. Registration required. 12-12:30 p.m. Details and information

Business after Hours

Business after Hours events offer an end-of-the-day networking opportunity to help you meet new clients, promote your business and expand your network. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Remember to bring business cards for networking and door prizes. Preventia, 2563 Nashville Hwy, Suite 1, Columbia. 5-6 p.m. Information