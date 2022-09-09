Tennessee Park of the Year is Nashville's Radnor Lake

VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville's Radnor Lake State Park has been named Park of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

In the past year the park hosted a Junior Ranger Intern Program with 51 youth participants, according to a news release Tuesday. It recycled a record 900 Christmas trees in its annual Trees to Trails program. More than 1,500 volunteers helped with park projects ranging from invasive plant removal to stream cleanups.

In October, the park installed electric car charging stations that account for over 60 percent of all electric vehicle charging in Tennessee State Parks. In November, it installed Tennessee's first wheelchair-accessible viewfinder.

In addition to being named Park of the Year, Radnor Lake was honored with an award for sustainability.

"Radnor Lake State Park is a perfect example of why we are so proud of our parks," TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a news release. "The park has initiated outstanding programs, and it consistently earns great support from the community."