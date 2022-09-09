Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

TennCare: Update may have disclosed personal information

NASHVILLE (AP) — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said.

The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.

TennCare quickly determined the scope of the breach, addressed the issue and notified those impacted.

There's no indication that any information was misused, but the agency is offering 12 months of free identity theft protection services to those affected as a precaution.

TennCare provides health care insurance to 1.7 million Tennesseans.

