Subscribe Today!
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

Stocks recover from a stumble on Wall Street and end higher

The Associated Press

Updated 3:15PM
The stock market recovered from a midday stumble and ended higher, staying on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial average also ended higher after bumpy rides of their own.

Interest rate policies were in focus as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation.

Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed's commitment to keep rates high "until the job is done" in getting inflation under control.

