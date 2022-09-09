Pittsburgh gives Vols rare road test vs. Top 25 non-SEC foe

VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

Tennessee is accustomed to playing against physical teams in hostile environments in the Southeastern Conference. But the Vols rarely venture on the road against other major programs outside the SEC.

That changes this weekend.

Tennessee (1-0), which entered the AP Top 25 poll this week at No. 24, plays No. 17 Pittsburgh (1-0) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic at Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

It’s the first time the Vols have faced a Power Five opponent in a true road environment since playing Oklahoma in Norman in 2014. They haven’t faced an ACC opponent on the road at a nonneutral site since upsetting No. 6 Miami in 2003.

“This is a big game for us, obviously. The first road test for us against a really good football team,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel says. “They are tough and physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and they do a really nice job. It will be a big test for us.”

The Vols will be trying to avenge last season’s 41-34 loss to Pitt at Neyland Stadium in which they gave up 27 points in the second quarter.

Last year’s game marked the ascendance of quarterback Hendon Hooker. The redshirt senior came off the bench to throw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Vols to their final 21 points after starter Joe Milton III left the game with an injury in the second quarter.

Hooker never gave up the starting role, and has flourished in UT’s up-tempo attack.

But Pitt’s offensive personnel has changed. The defending ACC champions no longer have quarterback Kenny Pickett or wide receiver Jordan Addison. Pickett was drafted by the hometown Steelers and Addison transferred to Southern California, one of several USC storylines between the teams.

USC transfer Kedon Slovis is the starting quarterback for Pitt. In his debut last week, Slovis completed 16 of 24 passes for 308 yards – the most by a Pitt QB in a season opener since 1998 – in 38-31 win against rival West Virginia in a long-awaited resumption of the Backyard Brawl.

The Vols did what was expected in their season-opener, easily beating Ball State 59-10 to tie the school record for consecutive games scoring 45 points or more at four. Bru McCoy, who transferred from USC and was cleared to play by the NCAA a few days before UT’s opener, finished with three catches for 42 yards.

Pitt will present much more of a challenge than a middling MAC program.

The Panthers remain the only current ACC team Tennessee has not defeated. The Vols are 0-3 all-time in the series. Tennessee will be playing in the state of Pennsylvania for the first time in program history, and Pitt is hosting an SEC team for the first time.

Heupel will be coaching against Pitt for the fourth time in his career after playing them twice while at Central Florida.

“We have to do a great job of being physical with the front seven in particular, but really your entire defensive unit,” Heupel says. “You have to maintain gap integrity and have your eyes in the right place too, because play-action is going to come off of it and you cannot give them any chunk plays.”

Although some of the personnel may have changed from last year, Heupel believes the experience provided a window into Pitt’s overall style.

“Understanding the type of game that’s going to be played, meaning that they’re smart, tough and competitive,” he says. “The little things are going to add up to the big things that show up on the scoreboard, and we have to do a great job at taking care of the football. We have to find a way to create turnovers. Special teams will be a huge part of the football game. Field position is as well and maximizing our opportunities.”

Establishing the run will be a priority for the Vols against Pitt. UT junior running back Jabari Small rushed eight times for 18 yards and a touchdown in last season’s loss to the Panthers.

Small packed on 15 additional pounds in the offseason to be better prepared for the rigors and physicality of opponents like Pitt and SEC foes.

He could tell the difference against Ball State, when he rushed 13 times for 63 yards and a touchdown.

“Mainly, it was with my confidence. I was pretty confident running the ball, running through tackles and running through smoke. It felt good,” Small says. “I felt good getting my feet back under me (and) catching my wind. As the season goes on, we’ll meet different challenges. Hopefully, I’ll grow with the season.”

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi joked that Hooker has been around college football for “12 years.” The Panthers squared off against the quarterback when he played in the ACC for Virginia Tech before transferring to UT.

“He’s got a great arm. He’s smart. Like I said, you look at where he is right now compared to where he was two years ago when he was at Virginia Tech, two totally different guys,” Narduzzi says. “That’s obviously a tribute – that’s no slam on what Virginia Tech did with him, but he fits into that offense, and his quarterback coach is coaching the heck out of him, and I think he’s really, really sharp.”

Narduzzi is a master of turning every perceived slight into motivation. He loves being the underdog, and was happy to hear Tennessee entered the week favored despite Pitt being ranked and playing at home.

“You’ve heard all summer about the SEC, and there’s only really two Power Five conferences in the country, the SEC and the Big Ten,” Narduzzi says. “So we’re in the pee-wee league and we’re going to line up and see if we can play.”