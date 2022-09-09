Giants at Titans: What to watch

VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

It is finally time for the NFL regular season, and there are still plenty of questions to be answered as the Titans open the 2022 season against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium. Let’s look at some of those and how they could come into play against the Giants.

First down

Derrick left, Derrick right. Derrick Henry’s season was derailed by a broken foot halfway through the season. And though he came back in time for the playoffs, Henry really did not look like himself. He has looked much like the pre-injury Henry in what little we have seen of him in training camp. Expect the Titans to give him plenty of work against the Giants.

Second down

Test the new weapons. The Titans’ passing game certainly changed in the offseason. Out are A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Anthony Firkser. In are Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, Austin Hooper, Chig Okonkwo and, maybe, Josh Gordon, who was signed to the practice squad last week.

Ryan Tannehill seems to like his new targets, and though none are likely to put up Brown-like numbers, spreading the ball around like he did in 2020 might not be a bad thing.

Third down

Harass Daniel Jones. Jones has not fulfilled his first-round draft status for the Giants, who declined his fifth-year option. That means 2022 is make-or-break for the former Duke star. The Titans’ defense hopes to harass and hound Jones into mistakes. That won’t be as easy with the loss of standout linebacker Harold Landry to a season-ending injury, but the defense should still have enough to win against what has been a porous Giants offensive line in recent seasons.

Fourth down

Get that bad taste out. Ryan Tannehill admitted he was haunted by his playoff failure against Cincinnati, even to the point of seeking therapy to get past it. This will be his first action since that postseason loss. Tannehill has looked very solid and rejuvenated in camp practices and will certainly want to get back on track in week one this year.

-- Terry McCormick