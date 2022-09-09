VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

Musicians Corner September Sundown. The Magi, Future Crib, Jive Talk, Goldpark and Steven Sanchez are featured this week in the series that runs through Sept. 30. Centennial Park, 5-9 p.m. Food trucks. Family and dog-friendly. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Gallatin Young Professionals – Inspirational Hour

This new GYP program is a time for GYP to come together for an open dialogue about topics and resources that are bringing inspiration, motivation and joy to their day-to-day life. The casual, open format allows attendees to share tidbits and takeaways from things that have moved them, whether it be a book, podcast, ??video, moment or message they’ve picked up. The Klatch, 562 South Water Ave, Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Information

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

CrawlTalks

A great opportunity for Art Lovers to hear from Gayle Levee at Church Street Gallery give updates on the latest Crawl news. Church Street Gallery, 124 N Church St, Murfreesboro. 5:30-7 p.m. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 18

Summer Shakespeare Festival 2022

The 34-year tradition of “Shakespeare in the Park” returns to the yard at oneC1TY. The festival runs four weeks in Nashville and one week in Franklin. Working with Kennie Playhouse Theatre, two productions by two great playwrights will be presented. August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” directed by Chuck Smith and “Cymberline” by William Shakespeare, directed by Leah Lowe. This family-and dog-friendly Nashville tradition includes a nightly pre-show concert series, “Insight” scholar-led discussions, NSF apprentice company performances, food trucks and more. Information

THROUGH OCT. 31

Lotz House Ghost Tours

The Lotz House in Historic Franklin is offering evening ghost tours, women’s history tours and battlefield walking tours during September and October. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon. Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Ave. Information, tour times

SEPT. 9-10

Market in the Park

Come out to Triple Creek Park in Gallatin and enjoy shopping 80-plus vendors, selections from food trucks and listening to live music. Friday 4-9, Saturday 9-3. Information

SEPT. 9-11

Nashville Home Show

This expo will feature educational content, new home trends, home improvement solutions and thousands of first-to-market products. Tickets are $8, and admission is open to all ages. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Path to Freedom: Harriet Tubman Birthday Celebration

Bring the children and celebrate the birthday of the Underground Railroad’s most famous conductor. Fort Negley Park, 1100 Fort Negley Blvd., Nashville. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Wine on the River Nashville

Enjoy samples from over 200 different wine, beer and spirits on hand for tasting. Live music, food available for purchase and great people watching along the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville. $20 - $95. Information, tickets

SEPT. 10-11

Middle Tennessee Highland Games and Celtic Festival

Scottish and Celtic traditions and fun for the whole family, including athletic competition, children’s area, live music and dance, themed bars, vendor marketplace, demonstrations and more. Sanders Ferry Park, 513 Sanders Ferry Park, Hendersonville. $20 for adults, $7 for children. Saturday 9-5, Sunday 9-4. Information

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker: Orinthia Montague, president, Vol State Community College. Topic: Let’s Talk College. First United Methodist Church, 149 W Main St. 11:30-1 p.m. Reservation deadline: Noon, Friday, Sept. 9. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 with reservation; $20 with reservation after the deadline; $25 at the door. Future members: $25. Reservations are required. Information: https://gallatintn.org

Understanding Medicare

Making sense of all the Medicare enrollment periods, rules and plan options can be overwhelming. Understanding Medicare before your enrollment is crucial to finding the right plan and avoiding lifelong penalties. This seminar will help you navigate the complexity of Medicare. Senior Center, 563 Maury Hill Street, Spring Hill. Free with lunch provided. Reservations required. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Courtyard Concerts

The Stacy Mitchhart Band is featured this week’s edition at the Nashville Public Library downtown. The series continues through Oct. 11 with Lalo Dávila and Friends Salsa Band (Sept. 20), Sarah Jane Nelson (Sept. 27), The WannaBeatles (Oct. 4) and Connye Florance with Kevin Madill (Oct. 11). 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson Inc. Discover ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn and grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Monthly Chamber Coffee

Join Maury Alliance for the September Chamber Coffee hosted by ThriftLOVE and Crye-Leike. This is a free networking event and members and future members are welcome to attend, remember to bring plenty of business cards. Coffee and lite refreshments will be served. 9-10 a.m. 1118 Nashville Hwy, Columbia. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Membership 101

Our Chamber Membership 101 is a must attend event for new members, new employees, and people interested in joining the chamber. Maury Alliance Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. This online session will discuss the benefits and value of the program. Registration required. Details and information: 10-10:30 a.m. Information

Chamber Chat

Making the most of your membership investment is important, as your business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Join this Zoom Meeting to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Information

Cool Springs Business Mixer

Guest Speaker: Diana Sanchez-Vega, founder & CEO of Sanchez Vega Communications. Topic: The Joys and Pitfalls of Knowing A Lil’ Spanish or A Lil’ English. SpringHill Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs, 5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Information

Business Studio – Virtual

This resource center for small and midsized businesses is designed to help companies build a business, connect with customers and discover new ideas through workshops, networking opportunities and business matchmaking tools. 4-5:30. Free. Information