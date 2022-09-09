Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for August 2022

Top residential real estate sales, August 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
2239 Chickering Nashville 37215 8/24 2239 Chickering Trust Miller Jami; Miller Ryan Anthony $8,250,000
1145 Brookwood Nashville 37220 8/12 Rkmmn LLC Stone Oak Builders LLC $5,700,000
3905 Wayland Nashville 37215 8/17 Junge Living Trust Ewing Steele Trust $4,825,000
4012 Wallace Nashville 37215 8/3 Estes Timothy W; Tradler-Estes Jalayne Marie Chesnut Infill Gp $4,602,950
3600 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 8/26 Abbott Land 3600 LLC Martin Louise A Estate $4,000,000
1722 Stokes Nashville 37215 8/4 Joshua 2415 Trust Cornelius Jonathan Andrew $3,762,500
917 Glendale Nashville 37204 8/15 Nostalgik Land LLC Green Daniel R $3,621,858
206 Jones Brentwood 37027 8/1 Blackman Jennifer S; Blackman Scott G Cole Family Revocable Trust $3,575,000
170 Haverford Nashville 37205 8/23 Moraski Amy; Moraski Matthew B Range Const LLC $3,450,000
210 10th Nashville 37206 8/16 Richland Building Part LLC Rice Prop Mgmt LLC $3,450,000
4232 Wallace Nashville 37215 8/15 Bubis Matthew Albany Road Prop Trust $3,400,000
2405 Belmont Nashville 37212 8/3 Fowler Leslie C; Fowler Megan Burch Elizabeth; Burch Matthew $3,020,000
912 Archer Nashville 37203 8/30 Phillips Peter E Bradley Living Trust $3,000,000
609 Lakemeade Old Hickory 37138 8/12 Decker Harris Andrew Randy W Bernard Revocable Trust $2,970,000
1906 Blair Nashville 37212 8/25 Barry James M III; Barry Kelly S Clearwater Prop LLC $2,900,000
208 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 8/1 Prins Bronte G; Prins William G Jr Strobel-Seigenthaler Veronica Estate $2,700,000
2211 Hampton Nashville 37215 8/24 Sloan Catherine T; Sloan Drew N Advani Moni; Advani Stacey $2,680,000
506 Monroe Nashville 37208 8/5 WBA Inv LLC Sbarra Katherine A $2,600,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 Chargerco Prop II LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $2,450,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 DW Field Holdings LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $2,405,000
102 Bonaventure Nashville 37205 8/8 Falk Family Part III LLC Alper Denise; Alper Sherri $2,300,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/24 Newhouse Prop LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $2,300,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/30 Southern Roots LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $2,295,000
407 Leake Nashville 37205 8/1 Eastside Residential Prop LLC Crook Angus M G; Crook Nancy F $2,275,000
1113 Batey Nashville 37204 8/17 Lines-Stary Corin; Stary Marat Range Const LLC $2,250,000
1309 Clifton Nashville 37215 8/2 GP-1010 Revocable Trust JMTN Prop LLC $2,250,000
4107 Dorcas Nashville 37215 8/18 Hoskins Imogen; Hoskins Kent Balsara Keki R $2,225,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 222/1801 Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $2,180,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 Ryan Joseph Farhat & Carrie Anne Marx Farhat Living Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $2,150,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 Nashville 4S LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $2,115,100
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/22 Green Connected Planet 3 LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $2,100,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/24 Tiny Wolf LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $2,090,000
4913 Maymanor Nashville 37205 8/23 Wilson TN Community Prop Trust Revocable Trust of James C Emerson And Carlita U Emerson $2,085,000
3705 Trimble Nashville 37215 8/16 Snyder Elizabeth Belk; Snyder John Andrew Merritt Beaver 2020 Inv Services Trust $2,040,000
4001 Graybar Nashville 37215 8/26 Leah D Hall Trust Graymont Dev LLC $2,039,314
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/30 H Glenn Doran Gst Exempt Trust #2 151 Nashville Project LP $1,970,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/30 Hodgson Cody 151 Nashville Project LP $1,925,600
202 Moultrie Nashville 37205 8/23 Richards Benjamin Holman; Richards Rebecah Ann Knight James L Sr $1,915,314
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/29 Mac Inv LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $1,900,000
4101 Belmont Nashville 37215 8/12 Lipscomb University Rer Parthip $1,897,552
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/24 Elsie A Faciane Revocable Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $1,892,000
1703 Shackleford Nashville 37215 8/2 Mikes Joseph H; Mikes Katherine K Bricker Todd A; Helm Jenifer Leigh; Helm Jonathan Webb $1,885,000
1148 Gateway Nashville 37220 8/1 Green Daniel R Robinson Deborah; Robinson Mitchell $1,882,500
1807 Ashwood Nashville 37212 8/19 Gabriel Matthew Thomas Fayard John P; Fayard Katie H $1,862,500
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/23 Ennis Four Seasons Private Residence Nashville TN LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $1,850,000
1727 Hillmont Nashville 37215 8/8 King Edward D; Wilbourn Tracey L Cummings Peter; Jefferson Adam; McCabe Clare $1,850,000
121 Neill Nashville 37206 8/17 HVH Five Points LLC MN9 LLC $1,825,000
5025 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 8/23 Eason John C Jr; Eason Meredith L Cochran John; Cochran Lucy $1,825,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 Laderoute Dawn R; Laderoute Scott A 151 Nashville Project LP $1,810,000
4410B Lealand Nashville 37204 8/2 Armstrong Amy; Armstrong Tyler J Basile Kent T $1,800,000
500 Hillwood Nashville 37205 8/2 Casali Curtis; Casali Rene Prins Bronte G; Prins William Gregory Jr; Turk Bronte Gabrielle $1,795,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/12 Clevenger Kymberly K 151 Nashville Project LP $1,700,000
3705 Estes Nashville 37215 8/15 Booth Tia Ervin Mallory Christina; Dimeola Kyle $1,700,000
3414 Hopkins Nashville 37215 8/22 Figueroa Carlos; Gomez Dora E Morton Dapprich Kelly L; Dapprich Terry S $1,699,000
917 Southside Nashville 37203 8/17 Keltner Howard Crosby; Olsen Brittany Lauren Mariani Carly Rowe; Mariani Marc Steven $1,680,000
2911A Snowden Nashville 37204 8/10 Wilmer Brett; Wilmer Meghan White Pines Building Group LLC $1,675,000
5208 Nevada Nashville 37209 8/2 Younghale Karen BRG LLC $1,649,999
1707 Blair Nashville 37212 8/1 Wenzel Carolyn Sue Michaud Gregory F $1,630,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/25 Attorri Gregory J; Shore Debra L 151 Nashville Project LP $1,620,000
916B Gale Nashville 37204 8/4 Do Andrew; Schmidt Monika Delaureal Elizabeth G; Delaureal Henry David $1,615,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 Lewis Katie 151 Nashville Project LP $1,605,000
1022 Battery Nashville 37220 8/15 Dodd Felix Campbell; Dodd Stephanie Hamric Carter; Hamric Lindsay $1,599,000
1111 Glenwood Nashville 37204 8/2 Doree Chanel; Emerson Michael Yeager Chester M; Yeager Kathryn $1,575,000
132 51st Nashville 37209 8/1 Evancha Betina Lynn; May Daniel Brown Reber Ashley Paige; Reber Jarred Allen $1,555,000
1406 Eastland Nashville 37206 8/4 Thorne Arthur Graner IV; Thorne Mallory Jean Perkins Mgmt LLC $1,550,000
4340 Sneed Nashville 37215 8/15 Blankinship Heather; Blankinship James Michael Marney Samuel Rowe Jr Estate $1,550,000
607 Westover Nashville 37205 8/16 Richard Andrew; Richard Ashleigh Bradshaw Caroline L; Bradshaw William D III $1,550,000
1605 21st Nashville 37208 8/25 Howard Caleb; Kmrv Prop LLC; Howard Jonathan Caleb Growing Home LLC $1,500,000
5910 Robert E Lee Nashville 37215 8/16 Hadley Stacia Newton; Hadley Thomas Frederick Clinch Linda; Lankford Christy; Patton Carrie; Patton C Benton; Tynes Carolyn S Estate $1,500,000
1612 Tynewood Nashville 37215 8/17 Watson Cory G; Watson Mary J Hiland Edward L; Hiland Sue J $1,499,900
845 Clayton Nashville 37204 8/8 Mayr Amanda Nicole; Mayr Anthony M Pape Bryan C; Pape Rachel R $1,465,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 Sadler Cobb Haskins 151 Nashville Project LP $1,450,000
104 Gilman Nashville 37205 8/5 Suzuki Mitsuyo Craig Kelley Adkisson Trust $1,400,000
217 Chamberlin Nashville 37209 8/2 Black Thomas Lynn Sun Valley Prop LLC $1,399,000
1417 Russell Nashville 37206 8/11 Stephens Tara Deselms Geringer Coleman B $1,375,000
5725 Cloverwood Brentwood 37027 8/10 Dinwiddie Joseph Madison Redmon Anna; Redmon Jeremy $1,350,000
925B Benton Nashville 37204 8/19 McMackin Andrew 12Th South Prop LLC $1,340,000
3732 Central Nashville 37205 8/24 Geer Ashley; Geer Chris Sloan Catherine Tracy; Sloan Drew Norman $1,330,000
4315 General Bate Nashville 37204 8/24 Lancaster Billie K; Lancaster Boone E; Lancaster Edward Cole Anna Richey; Cole Erick $1,313,000
410 Greenway Nashville 37205 8/26 Smith Marcus H Jr; Smith Meghan Brooke Brister Elizabeth Koen; Rochford Elizabeth Brister; Rochford Robert Phillip $1,310,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/19 1803 160 2nd Ave South Land Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $1,300,000
2323 McGavock Nashville 37216 8/16 Wallace Phillip A Stay 2Uned Trust $1,300,000
6120 Stonehaven Nashville 37215 8/2 Snow Trust Miller Joshua; Miller Paige Ryan; Ryan Paige $1,290,000
9 Jones Old Hickory 37138 8/10 Bars Alex Reedy James C; Reedy Marlene R $1,290,000
1016A 9th Nashville 37203 8/9 Penz Kimberly Diane; Penz William John Blue Sky Horizon Gp $1,280,000
5204 Granny White Nashville 37220 8/2 Dunn Ronnie G Banks Frances Keegan; Banks William Bryant $1,280,000
1425 Sumner Nashville 37206 8/24 Robles Michael Paul; Robles Tonya McBride Jones Phillip Byron; Parmentier Tammy L; Parmentier-Jones Tammy $1,275,000
1107 Norfleet Nashville 37220 8/12 Ribeiro Morgan; Ribeiro Anthony Corlew Family Revocable Trust $1,270,000
1204 Taggartwood Brentwood 37027 8/12 Dunn Timothy Christopher; Boncyk Christina Sato Havill Cassie; Havill John P $1,269,900
700 Buchanan Nashville 37208 8/8 Kiesling Christine; Longwill Dave L Fattal Lindsay Blakely; Hill Craig; Hill Marshia; Hill Marshia C $1,249,500
1302 Gartland Nashville 37206 8/1 Harris Jenna Lyn Jones; Harris Matt Ceule Denise; Stowe Ryan Edward $1,249,000
903 Coral Nashville 37204 8/12 Mattice Kevin L; Mattice Rory Smith Caroline Harlow; Smith Robert Jackson $1,240,000
225 Lone Oak Village Nashville 37215 8/12 225 Lone Oak LLC Stewart Janice T; Stewart L Todd $1,235,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 Jnsanzo LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $1,225,000
1907 Shelby Nashville 37206 8/29 Sesi Derrick Moses; Sesi Kathryn Mindful Home Solutions II LLC $1,225,000
2409 Vaulx Nashville 37204 8/22 Amstutz Chloe; Amstutz Kameron Jensen Holly; Jensen Jason Duane; Robbins Holly Michelle $1,225,000
900 Caruthers Nashville 37204 8/26 Wright Lauren Kimpton Camilla M $1,225,000
1208 Pointe Old Hickory 37138 8/9 Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC Pappas Thomas G Jr $1,210,000
1925 Warfield Nashville 37215 8/29 Parsons Eileen L Heinzel Elisa A; Heinzel Gregg $1,200,000
931 Gale Nashville 37204 8/24 Long Carolyn A; Long Vincent Leo Jr Van Grinsven Joseph G Estate $1,200,000
1122 Biltmore Nashville 37204 8/8 Thompson Dale; Thompson Lauralee Noelle Bars Hooper Holdings LLC $1,175,000
3629 End Nashville 37205 8/16 Stachura Robert Pinnacle Dev Co Inc $1,152,000
1510 Woodland Nashville 37206 8/17 Byrne Jonathan L; Mainord Judy Hetherington Lorene $1,150,000
3205 Acklen Nashville 37212 8/11 Richland Building Part LLC White Sandy; White Torne $1,150,000
618 Hamilton Nashville 37203 8/29 618 Hamilton LLC Britt Louis Percival III; Britt-Layton Sarah $1,150,000
6211 Brownlee Nashville 37205 8/12 McGinn Kevin White Pines Building Group LLC $1,150,000
205 Taylor Nashville 37208 8/23 Langone Family Trust Fathaly Talal Omar $1,149,900
1508 Wendell Nashville 37206 8/9 Nicholson Kala; Nicholson Chaus J Armstrong Real Estate LLC; Paragon Group LLC $1,145,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/18 Mary Helen And David Hepner Living Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $1,143,800
1023 Battery Nashville 37220 8/17 2K Dev LLC Anderson Lois V $1,125,000
105 End Close Nashville 37205 8/11 Hogan Michael Gavin; Joseph Mervyn Leonard Anthony Chapman Will; Robert J Ritchie Revocable Trust $1,125,000
600 12th Nashville 37203 8/18 McLean Norman; McLean Tracy G Shapiro Spencer; Stephen Shapiro Revocable 1996 Trust; Shapiro Stephen $1,125,000
615 Meade Nashville 37205 8/22 Stoljarova Tatjana Roberti Gloria J $1,125,000
618 Hamilton Nashville 37203 8/25 618 Hamilton LLC Britt Louis Percival III; Britt-Layton Sarah; Layton Brian $1,125,000
9094 Poplar Creek Nashville 37221 8/22 Rigby Georgina Caroline; Rigby Jonathan David Heard Ann H; Heard Thomas H $1,125,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/12 Kathryn Anderson Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $1,121,800
3514 Wilbur Nashville 37204 8/25 Hejlesen Michael; Rueda Viviana M Blackacre Dev Co LLC $1,120,000
1045 Ridgeview Nashville 37220 8/11 Poling Christian Matthies Dawn S; Waechter James A; Matthies Heinrich J G $1,110,000
1607 Observatory Nashville 37215 8/16 Scarborough Garrett Graves; Scarborough Taylor W Martin Mark J; Martin Venita $1,105,000
4407 Charleston Place Nashville 37215 8/9 Blazier Jennifer Gebo David; Sloley Lisa $1,100,000
836 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 8/18 Workman John Yatchenko Alexandra $1,100,000
903A Potter Nashville 37206 8/8 Modahl Martin C-Rob Inv LLC $1,099,900
1024 Stainback Nashville 37207 8/9 Feman Seth Ryan Adam; Ryan Brooke $1,095,000
3500 Hopkins Nashville 37215 8/30 Lifestyle Inv Group LLC Haley Julie; Haley Robert $1,090,000
1106 Caldwell Nashville 37204 8/26 Lane Michelle A Crawford Kandace; Crawford Matthew $1,085,000
122 Lincoln Nashville 37205 8/3 Traina Addison; Traina Scott N Dale Andrew H $1,080,000
1122 Biltmore Nashville 37204 8/8 Bars Hooper Holdings LLC Vogel Stephen J $1,075,000
2131 Blair Nashville 37212 8/9 Clark Charles T III Reese Joyce K; White Joyce K $1,075,000
505K Wedgewood Nashville 37203 8/12 Fleege Trent Karkus Anna Marie $1,075,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/29 Risha Ann Rodgers Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $1,073,700
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/19 Revelette Candace 151 Nashville Project LP $1,068,800
712 Lena Nashville 37208 8/11 Bernard Kara Joy; Bernard Russell James Lafferty Darian; McNeal Jarred $1,068,000
627 Skyview Nashville 37206 8/18 Garvey David; Garvey Karen Fig Tree Holdings LLC; Skyview LLC $1,065,000
1121 Woodvale Nashville 37204 8/18 Manor Homes LLC Osborne Anthony P; Osborne Jennifer S $1,060,000
1111 Lipscomb Nashville 37204 8/30 Jmtn Prop LLC Simmons Anne Executor; Cunningham Roy L Estate $1,050,000
2309 Knowles Nashville 37204 8/26 Wimbiscus Maureen Anne; Wimbiscus Thomas J Vernich Leigh Wilhite; Vernich Paul; Benson Abby $1,049,000
134 40th Nashville 37209 8/17 Brown Shawn David; Brown Traci Kozloski Chad; Kozloski Tosha $1,025,000
5205 Kincannon Nashville 37220 8/26 McGuire Christine; Risse Peter J Crosby Emily S; Crosby Seth Henson $1,025,000
2405 Chapman Nashville 37206 8/24 Ozawa Bryan; Ozawa Christine; Ozawa Norman Asg Inv LLC $1,015,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/26 Abtahi Amir M; Abtahi Morgan E 151 Nashville Project LP $1,010,000
620 Madison Nashville 37208 8/16 Frazier Adam Mainland Germantown LLC $1,009,900
1407 Franklin Nashville 37206 8/10 Nicholson Sandra Marie; Nicholson Timothy F Straton Daniel S; Straton Ruth L $1,009,000
126 Postwood Nashville 37205 8/19 Standard Laura Kane; Standard Scott Crawford Mary Ann S Grigg Trust $1,000,500
132 Woodmont Nashville 37205 8/12 Suggs David Brandon; Wilcox Mary Elizabeth Herring Virgil J; Isabele L Herring Revocable Trust; Lodygensky Isabele; Herring Isabele L $1,000,000
842 Battery Nashville 37220 8/8 842 Battery Lane LLC Rochelle Michael F; Rochelle Susan S $1,000,000
2405 Chapman Nashville 37206 8/25 Harmon Marja Lindsey; McCullough Charles Cleason Jr Asg Inv LLC $999,999
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/30 Sheridan Richard 151 Nashville Project LP $990,000
809B Halcyon Nashville 37204 8/24 Wyatt Matthew J Le Aimee $982,777
307 Chapel Nashville 37206 8/8 Gauthier Marc; Gauthier Molly Buxbaum Sarah; Jefferson Adam $975,000
964 Youngs Nashville 37207 8/29 Arrived TN Oasis LLC Up Infinite LLC $975,000
5799 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 8/11 Redmon Anna; Redmon Jeremy Wingler Brenda R; Wingler Paul D $970,000
2215 Greenwood Nashville 37206 8/4 Ha Rosalyn; Nguyen Christopher Ctafs Prop LLC $965,000
225 Cherokee Nashville 37205 8/5 Barnes Billy; Barnes Jack William Thistle Farms Inc $950,000
1488 Clairmont Nashville 37215 8/1 Duncan Gregory Scott; Duncan Sharon Parker Day Robert S Jr; Toler Candace J $939,000
2213 Greenwood Nashville 37206 8/4 Florio Alexa; Brodetskiy Svyatoslav Ctafs Prop $939,000
810 Russell Nashville 37206 8/15 Smith Christy; Smith Peter Miller Erin E; Miller Mark A $930,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 8/16 Sullivan Joseph R Sullivan Elizabeth; Sullivan John J; Sullivan John $925,000
803 Greeley Nashville 37205 8/1 Graham Built LLC 2K Dev LLC $925,000
1616C 4th Nashville 37208 8/1 Bedrock Neale R; Bedrock Pamela A Duncanson Cynthia K; Duncanson Peter L $924,900
2088 12th Nashville 37204 8/1 Bandi Daniel; Bandi Deborah Torrence Beverly; Torrence Marc $915,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 8/24 Isaacs Vanessa Rae; Zarbock Amy 151 Nashville Project LP $900,000
909A Beechmont Nashville 37206 8/16 Le Nghiem Uy; Le Tien Gia Jackson Valley Land Part LLC $900,000
4100 Wyoming Nashville 37209 8/1 Marois Rene Penzhorn Dain Chris; Penzhorn Leigh Heather $899,900
607 5th Nashville 37207 8/4 Lambert Charles Anthony Maxwell Kathy; Maxwell Kathy D; Maxwell Robert Shawn $899,900
1511 Stratford Nashville 37216 8/17 Russell Brandi Seven Camille; Seven Michael; Wynn Camille $897,000
1520 Harwood Nashville 37206 8/10 Turner Christopher Southern Spaces LLC $890,000
810 Porter Nashville 37206 8/16 Beck Andrew Tasker Cassandra; Tasker Nathan $880,000
920 South Nashville 37203 8/2 Minnie Dog Prop I LLC Phelps Inv LLC $880,000
414A Westboro Nashville 37209 8/8 Khan Cheryl Smith John C $879,000
1204 Pointe Old Hickory 37138 8/24 Fricke Family Trust L R Brown Nevada Trust $877,000
8136 Cloverland Nashville 37211 8/10 Jeter Dawn; Jeter Thomas Rucker Jr Kem Inv LLC; Real-Flex $872,481
1406 Franklin Nashville 37206 8/23 Dunlap Joshua Ryan Straton Andrew; Straton Mariko $867,500
1002 Fairwin Nashville 37216 8/23 Ortega Luz Horsley Ashley; Horsley Jordan $860,050
1810B Cloverleaf Nashville 37216 8/9 Kiel Cassandra; Kiel Drew Meehan Dennis $858,000
1508 Beechwood Nashville 37212 8/26 Ennis Daniel Ralph; Ennis James Lee Linwood Collins Bobby Andrew; Van Valkenburg Mary L $855,000
425 15th Nashville 37206 8/4 Ford Meaghan; Severs Amanda M Hackney Abby; Hackney John $850,000
505A Waycross Nashville 37211 8/8 Helton Jerry Joe III Laxey Realty LLC $850,000
925 Russell Nashville 37206 8/8 Stonich David Riley Kelly; Riley Robert III $847,000
43 Nickleby Down Brentwood 37027 8/3 Everett Bo; Everett Lauren Darnell Andrew; Gibson Brandon $840,000
5512 Pennsylvania Nashville 37209 8/26 Nocoast Prop LLC Ball Lauren Ashley; Ball William Hughes; Doll Lauren Ashley; Ball William H $840,000
1421 Shelton Nashville 37216 8/18 Christenson Ashlyn; Ruder Dylan Williams Hollie R; Williams Joshua B $835,000
610 21st Nashville 37203 8/22 Lantana LLC Cheung Jeffrey $830,000
1612A Cahal Nashville 37206 8/8 Gillis Scott A; Gillis Stephanie L M Squared LLC $825,000
1810A Cloverleaf Nashville 37216 8/9 Kiel Dustin; Gast Jessica Meehan Dennis $825,000
2876 Sugar Tree Nashville 37215 8/25 Crossman James A; Gilmore Martha Joy Cate Robert T; Cate Vivian D $825,000
146 Prospect Nashville 37205 8/4 Cantwell Robert H Jr; Cantwell Silvia M Bathrick Grace S; Boatman Carroll $820,000
928 Cherry Plum Nashville 37215 8/2 Maddin Sallie F Alexander James; Trapp Julie; Trapp Will $820,000
1403 Stratton Nashville 37206 8/8 Loyco Michael John Jr Lynn George H $816,000
105 Cherokee Nashville 37205 8/16 Hinson Matthew Robert; Rippey Katherine Bourff Kelsey R; Bourff Kreigh Adam $815,000
248 Valley Bend Nashville 37214 8/15 Murray Audrey; Murray Kevin II Frank Batson Homes Inc $810,018
414B Scott Nashville 37206 8/15 Clark Jesse D; Smith Lisa Wunn Stefan $810,000
5209 Michigan Nashville 37209 8/25 Gonzalez Lindsay Barlow Michele Ann; Kirkland Bailey; Barlow Robert J $810,000
1807 Joy Nashville 37207 8/1 Stoner Zachary; Ward Ashleigh Long Cynthia W; Long David Michael; Long David Ryan $805,000
840 Woodland Nashville 37209 8/22 Pak Su Yon; Pak Woojin Baldwin Dennis; Baldwin Meghan $805,000
1513 Holly Nashville 37206 8/4 Donthamsetti Prashant; Turner Erin Imcc Holdings LLC $800,000
1701 Blair Nashville 37212 8/11 Crichton Charles W; Crichton Julia W Casali Curtis; Casali Rene $800,000
2151 Summitt Nashville 37218 8/11 Pulte Homes TN LP Nashville Rentals II LLC $800,000
2509 Vaulx Nashville 37204 8/30 Ke Holdings LLC Birdsong Darlene; Larkins Joanna $800,000
26 Belcaro Nashville 37215 8/15 Kemmerling Steve; Kemmerling Steve David; Sloan Elizabeth Van Cleave Ryan M; West Jenny; Yiadom Maame Yaa A B; Yiadom Maame Yaa A Boakye $800,000
2713 Woodlawn Nashville 37212 8/22 Bryant Joseph Y; Lancaster Leighton K Wright Jesse P; Wright Meera R $800,000
2904 Lee Davis Nashville 37216 8/22 Lang Kelly Marie 21Five Homes LLC $800,000
3842 Granny White Nashville 37204 8/23 Georgiev Ivelin; Georgieva Margita Third Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of Jacqueline K Mahoney $800,000
6110 Fire Tower Nashville 37209 8/16 Wright James Barak; Wright Veronica Laurren Diehl Tyler; Rosman Brian $800,000

