Slowdown? Not when the price includes word ‘million’

VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

2239 Chickering Ln

The woes that have befallen many buyers with the rise in interest rates continue to elude those buying and selling at the high end of Nashville’s real estate market, as evidenced by the sale of 2239 Chickering Lane last week. The 7,275-square-foot mansion sold for a staggering $1,134 per square foot with a sale price of $8.25 million.

Megan Garrett, a high-level producer with Fridrich and Clark Realty, represented the buyer, while Ryan Miller of Parks was the listing agent on this off-market sale. As there was no need for flowery prose in the listing, Miller wrote the property was built in 2019, has a “modern design,” and there is “nothing like it.”

Miller should know. It is his personal house, those with knowledge of the sale confirm.

Other houses that have sold in the $8 million-$11 million range usually rest atop several acres – more than five at least. 2.02 acres.

Since it was eventually listed in MLS as an entry “for comp purposes only,” Ryan was forced to disclose the house has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. At an average of $1 million-plus per bedroom, the sale was impressive. Last week, Miller closed on a listing on Benton Smith Road for $3.3 million.

Another upper-end sale worthy of note is the single-family home at 912 Archer Street, a location more known for its condos and located near the Gulch. It was there that Mike Estes of Redfin sold a 4,393-square-foot house for $3 million, one of four single-family sales of $3 million or more in Davidson County last week. Other than this one and Ryan Miller’s two, Compass Nashville’s Katie Morell brought a $4.1 million buyer to Lacey Newman and Jonathon Heard’s listing at 3104 Woodlawn.

Not to be outdone, there were seven closed sales of $1 million-plus at Broadwest listed in MLS last week. And the Four Seasons had no closed sales listed last week in MLS but sold at least two for more than $2.3 million, one by Lisa Peebles as buyer’s agent and one with Steve Fridrich as the broker.

There will be more to come on those sales as the building closes more of the higher units.

Back to Archer Street, where Redfin agent Mike Estes shot for the moon with a list price of $3.75 million before Angela Sutherland of Ten Oaks Realty negotiated the final price of $3 million – $683 per square foot – for her buyer. At the time of the sale, Estes had reduced the price to $3.5 million. As it is on a lot measuring only 0.17 acres, there is little lawn maintenance.

912 Archer St

The house includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one-half bathroom. The gourmet kitchen has cascading Cambria countertops for those alliteration buffs out there, a butler’s pantry and a walk-in pantry.

The term “butler’s pantry” has somehow survived all these years even though there are few of these pantries utilized by those who would be identified as “butlers.” Perhaps those who worry about things such as this should form a think tank. Granted, the butler’s pantry itself does not necessary lend itself to an easy reworking or re-identifying.

This house is also home to a floating staircase, the listing agent states. And while once again he is accurate in the description, floating staircases do not float, although they give almost give that illusion.

While on the subject of things named what they aren’t, the Archer house has a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

They certainly are not subzero in price. And while they function better than many refrigerators, they do not cool the refrigerators’ inhabitants to temperatures of below zero. The freezer’s goods, but not the refrigerator.

The company’s website the brand was so named because was the first to have the ability “meet the strict quality standards for below-zero safety in freezing food.” Their freezers have the ability to keep food at or below 0 degrees, not their refrigerators.

No one would want refrigerator that keeps food at such a low temperature as the Food and Drug Administration recommends the refrigerators to cool food at or below 40 degrees.

“This Ryan Thewes-designed home features breathtaking views of the city similar to a luxury downtown penthouse,” Estes wrote. An elevator services all for floors, he adds, and since it is a single-family home, there is no HOA. That helps pay for the Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.