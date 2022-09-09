Insanity defined: Trying, failing to have a lush lawn

VOL. 46 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 9, 2022

It’s that time of year again, when my grass thumbs its nose at me, defiantly dying off and shriveling up to reveal large patches of underlying dirt. In fact, it’s been that way for weeks now.

Oh, sure, it showed such promise in the spring, when the aeration, fescue reseeding and fertilizer applications joined forces to create a lush, thriving carpet. It was the horticultural version of a steroid-amped baseball player, with bulging biceps and prodigious home runs. A clear line delineated my vibrant, chemically induced greenery and my neighbors’ unjuiced normalcy.

I keep falling for that fleeting tease, with my credit card automatically rewarding the two companies in charge of further nurturing and regular manicuring. You’d think I’d learn.

But learn what? Over the years, I have shown the ability to kill off yard vegetation with or without outside help. It’s as if I’m fated to fail spectacularly at lawn maintenance, the only difference being whether I do so cheaply or expensively.

This latest embarrassment, however, comes at a time when several articles arguing against the whole concept of grass obsession have come to my attention.

“Kill your lawn before it kills you,” suggests the headline on a New York Times video opinion piece. “It’s time for all of us to fall out of love with our lawns.”

I’m definitely not in love with my lawn now. But I’m conditioned to want one, by the pressures of American society.

It apparently all started in Europe with the carefully tended lawns of the aristocracy. Think Downton Abbey or the like: The extensively groomed acres of grounds silently proclaimed that the people in residence did not require fields of oats or barley or whatever to meet their needs. That concept, The Times piece goes on, was eventually downscaled and transplanted to this country for “the white middle class in suburbia.”

It certainly caught on. Lawns, according to The Washington Post, are “the biggest irrigated crop, by area, in the United States,” with roughly 40 million acres of it. That is 13 million more acres than the entirety of Tennessee. It’s Tennessee, plus Massachusetts and Vermont.

I once profited from all this. As a youth, mowing neighborhood lawns was my chief source of income. It paid for many a Barq’s root beer and cinnamon roll at Griffin Street Grocery, aka the Little Store, a short bike ride from my home. But now, as a consumer rather than a supplier of such services, it’s just annoying.

There are other options to the standard approach. I’ve known of folks who turned their entire yards into wildflower zones, planting various blooming plant species and nourishing the bee, butterfly and other assorted bug populations. I’m also aware that neighbors – and municipalities – often frown on such displays, as they tend to look unkempt. Uncivilized.

Out West, where water conservation is a more pressing issue than it is here, some cities have encouraged the use of native plantings less thirsty than grass. But I don’t know that a white rock bedding and spiky yuccas would complement the aesthetic of our 1911 purple Victorian, or whatever it is.

A different approach that caught my eye, in Architectural Digest, is “tapestry lawns,” which employ non-grass plants as cover, requiring less water, less mowing and less care in general. The photo accompanying the article (www.architecturaldigest.com/story/low-maintenance-tapestry-lawn) shows a quite nice backyard of low, blooming flora, which I suspect bees and such would find to their liking without its looking quite so…wild as wildflowers.

Among the coverings suggested in the article: creeping thyme, Dutch white clover, many types of Sedum baby tears and Irish moss. I don’t know what any of those are, but if they will thrive in my yard, sure.

The transition, however, is not a simple process, and involves removing all the existing ground vegetation, sheet mulching, a drip irrigation system, and hand-planting.

Also arguing against that approach: “It may take up to a year to establish the tapestry lawn. During this period, it will need regular watering, weeding, and fertilizing so the seeds can germinate and grow roots.”

All of that is considerably more effort than I am up to, or am willing to pay for. What I wish would happen instead is that my neighbor’s perfectly fine though humble grass would mount a hostile takeover of my yard.

It would serve my once-snooty wasteland right.

Joe Rogers is a former writer for The Tennessean and editor for The New York Times. He is retired and living in Nashville. He can be reached at jrogink@gmail.com