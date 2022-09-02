Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 2, 2022
Stocks drift lower, extending losses into 4th straight week
The Associated Press
Updated 3:18PM
Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, extending the market's losses into a 4th straight week.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.
Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve's determination to fight it with high interest rates.
Bed Bath & Beyond fell following the death of its chief financial officer.
ADT jumped after State Farm said it was taking a stake in the home security company.