VOL. 46 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 2, 2022
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 ekes out a gain
The Associated Press
Updated 3:17PM
A late burst of buying erased some of the stock market's losses, leaving indexes mixed on Wall Street at the closing bell.
The S&P 500 index of large companies managed to eke out a gain of just over a quarter of one percent, all of it coming in the last 10 minutes of trading. The narrow gain ended a four-day losing streak for the benchmark index.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended about half a percent higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index ended lower, as did several measures of small and mid-size companies.
Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices fell.