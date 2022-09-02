VOL. 46 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 2, 2022

Live on the Green. The 2022 lineup includes Sheryl Crow, Coin, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian, Jenny Lewis and more. Public Square Park, in front of Metropolitan Courthouse. Free and open to all ages. VIP passes are available. Thursday and Friday site opens 5 p.m. Saturday-Monday site opens at 3. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Chamber Connect

A networking/leads exchange event for Maury Chamber Members. Each participant should be prepared to talk about their business and introduce themselves. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th St. Advance registration is requested. Attendance is limited. Free. Information

Musicians Corner September Sundown

This free concert features live music from Ellisa Sun, Connor Kelly & The Time Warp, Teddy & The Rough Riders, ZG Smith of Smooth Hound Smith, and Dylan LeBlanc. Centennial Park, 5-9 p.m. Food trucks. Family and dog-friendly. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

Titans Foundation 5k

Run with former players, Titans cheerleaders and T-Rac. Each runner receives a T-shirt and a game ticket for the Dec. 11 Titans-Jaguars game. 7 a.m. Nissan Stadium East Club Lobby. Fee: $65. Information

Breakfast as American Legion

Help support local veterans and enjoy breakfast at the American Legion, 1140 South Water Ave, Gallatin. 7-10 a.m. Fee: $7 per person. Information

Robertson Republicans

Patriot Potluck Breakfast Gathering. In honor of Constitution month, guest speaker will be Joni Bryan from the 917 Society. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

United Market

A family friendly event with 50-plus local business vendors selling curated and one-of-a-kind items. Live DJ, games, raffles, food trucks and more. UT, TSU and Skill Up Tennessee will provide free on-site workshops on topics such as job and career readiness and home ownership.12-6 p.m. Community Center of Murfreesboro, 315 John R. Rice Blvd. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

First Saturday Art Crawl is a monthly event on the first Saturday of every month. 5 - 8 p.m. in Downtown Nashville. Enjoy incredible art galleries, street art, live music, and complimentary cocktails provided at most of the stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but you must be 21 or older to drink. Information

SEPT. 2-3

Boutique Bazaar’s 9th annual Fall Market

Two barns and 40 acres of with merchandise from 100 local shoppes, boutiques and food trucks. Friday ($10) 3-7 p.m., Saturday ($5) 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cash admission. 1628 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 18

Summer Shakespeare Festival 2022

The 34-year tradition of “Shakespeare in the Park” returns to the yard at oneC1TY. The festival runs four weeks in Nashville and one week in Franklin. Working with Kennie Playhouse Theatre, two productions by two great playwrights will be presented. August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” directed by Chuck Smith and “Cymberline” by William Shakespeare, directed by Leah Lowe. This family-and dog-friendly Nashville tradition includes a nightly pre-show concert series, “Insight” scholar-led discussions, NSF apprentice company performances, food trucks and more. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 6

One Hour Wonder

Quarterly lunch-n-learn providing an opportunity for members to feed their body while fueling their mind. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. While this program is included in your chamber membership, registration is required. Gibran Jones, a Meta Certified Specialist, leads a discussion on the ins and outs of making & using reels to promote your business on Instagram & Facebook. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 11:30-1 p.m. Reservations required. Information

Financial Fitness

Protect Your Business from Fraud (Virtual). In partnership with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Regions Bank is presenting a three-part educational series designed to get you and your small business on the path to success. Each lunchtime virtual session will dive in to a different topic including - fraud protection, best practices for managing your business finances and maximizing your personal wealth. These events are free to attend, but registration is required. Noon-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7

Coffee & Connect

Connect with other Gallatin Young Professionals at various coffee shops in Gallatin. Chief Jeff Beaman with the Gallatin Fire Department will discuss “Today’s Fire Service – It’s Not What You Think”. Grovan’s Coffee House, 116 N Water Ave. 8-9 a.m. Free event, members purchase their own coffee. Information

Retail Meeting

Lana Russell, senior manager at KraftCPAs, will be guest speaker during the September Retail Meeting to answer small business finance questions. Topic: Best practices and tips to make best financial decisions for your small business. All retailers are welcome to attend. To submit a question, please email Caroline McBroom at cmcbroom@mauryalliance.com Maury Alliance Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Space is limited and reservations required. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business. This is a facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business. One representative per company each month. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free, but registration is required. Option 2: Afternoon session, 3:30-5 p.m. Information

YP Learning Series

How to Use Tik Tok to Grow Your Business (Virtual). This session features Taylor Red, identical triplets who are singers, songwriters, composers and multiinstrumentalist. They will discuss how they use Tik Tok to achieve viral fame through the platforms. Free for chamber members and YP Organizations, but registration is required. Noon-1 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session (Virtual)

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. This session will discuss the benefits and value of the program. Registration required. Details and information: 10-10:30 a.m. Information

SEPT. 9-11

Nashville Home Show

This expo will feature educational content, new home trends, home improvement solutions and thousands of first-to-market products. Tickets are $8, and admission is open to all ages. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S. Information

SEPT. 10-11

Middle Tennessee Highland Games and Celtic Festival

Scottish and Celtic traditions and fun for the whole family, including athletic competition, children’s area, live music and dance, themed bars, vendor marketplace, demonstrations and more. Sanders Ferry Park, 513 Sanders Ferry Park, Hendersonville. General admission: $20 for adults, $7 for children. Saturday 9-5 and Sunday 9-4. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Wine on the River Nashville

Enjoy samples from over 200 different wine, beer and spirits on hand for tasting at this 20th annual event. Live music, food available for purchase and great people watching along the Cumberland River in Downtown Nashville. Tickets $20-$95. 3-7 p.m., Riverfront Park. Information