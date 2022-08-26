Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 26, 2022

Gov. Lee: Efforts underway through school safety order

Updated 7:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that an executive order on school safety from June has so far produced a new mobile app, school behavioral health professionals in each county and updated law enforcement training and security assessments.

Lee says more than 10,000 Tennesseans are using the Safe TN app, which allows confidential reporting of school safety concerns.

Beyond in-school professionals, the state's new "988" hotline connects people with mobile crisis providers.

Every Tennessee school has completed a physical security assessment and more than two-thirds of districts have participated in safety training, according to Lee.

Additionally, more than 600 school resource officers have received updated training.

Efforts also include frequent, unannounced checks on school doors and precautions. Every district has received an updated school safety plan template, and law enforcement is providing active shooter training.

Upcoming efforts include a safety guide for parents and schools, updated building security standards and more law enforcement recruitment and training.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0