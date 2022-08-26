Gov. Lee: Efforts underway through school safety order

VOL. 46 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 26, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that an executive order on school safety from June has so far produced a new mobile app, school behavioral health professionals in each county and updated law enforcement training and security assessments.

Lee says more than 10,000 Tennesseans are using the Safe TN app, which allows confidential reporting of school safety concerns.

Beyond in-school professionals, the state's new "988" hotline connects people with mobile crisis providers.

Every Tennessee school has completed a physical security assessment and more than two-thirds of districts have participated in safety training, according to Lee.

Additionally, more than 600 school resource officers have received updated training.

Efforts also include frequent, unannounced checks on school doors and precautions. Every district has received an updated school safety plan template, and law enforcement is providing active shooter training.

Upcoming efforts include a safety guide for parents and schools, updated building security standards and more law enforcement recruitment and training.