VOL. 46 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 26, 2022

Stocks post another loss as markets worry about higher rates

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices. Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak.

Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining ground after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady.

