Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 26, 2022

Titans acquire OL Dennis Daley from Panthers

Updated 7:15AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans acquired interior offensive lineman Dennis Daley from the Carolina Panthers Monday night.

The Titans sent their 2024 fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Daley and Carolina's seventh-round pick in 2024.

Daley was a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2019 and started nine games last season and 21 during his career. The Panthers overhauled their offensive line this offseason by drafting Ickey Ekwonu and Cade Mays and signing free agents Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman, making Daley expendable.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0