Titans acquire OL Dennis Daley from Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans acquired interior offensive lineman Dennis Daley from the Carolina Panthers Monday night.

The Titans sent their 2024 fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Daley and Carolina's seventh-round pick in 2024.

Daley was a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2019 and started nine games last season and 21 during his career. The Panthers overhauled their offensive line this offseason by drafting Ickey Ekwonu and Cade Mays and signing free agents Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman, making Daley expendable.