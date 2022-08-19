Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 19, 2022
Stocks close higher as Wall Street awaits Fed speech
Updated 3:15PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing higher as Wall Street recovered some of this week's steep losses ahead of a highly anticipated speech by the Federal Reserve chair later this week.
The S&P 500 ended 0.3% higher Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also inched higher.
Trading has been quiet the last two days ahead of a speech on Friday by Jerome Powell. Investors hope he'll offer clarity about where rates are heading.
Treasury yields rose after a report showed orders for long-lasting goods were stronger in July than expected, excluding transportation.