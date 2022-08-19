Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 19, 2022
Stocks drift as steadying yields calm Wall Street after fall
The Associated Press
Updated 3:14PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street, as steadying Treasury yields help calm the market following its worst tumble in months.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Tuesday. It's coming off Monday's 2.1% drop, which came on the heels of its first losing week in the last five.
Volatility has returned to Wall Street following what had been a strong summer as worries rise about how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
Recent comments from Fed officials have cooled hopes for a less forceful Fed.
Yields fell Tuesday following some weaker-than-forecast readings on the economy.