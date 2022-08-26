VOL. 46 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 26, 2022

Women in Business Committee Meeting. The Maury Alliance Women in Business group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. Maury Alliance, Upstairs Board Room, 106 West 6th Street. Registration requested. 8-9 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

About Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson Inc., Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Speakers: Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Maureen Haley Thornton, CEO of Visit Franklin, Williamson County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. Free. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

THROUGH AUG. 27

Tennessee State Fair

Gates open Monday-Friday 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. and Sundays at noon. Buildings and exhibits close at 10 p.m., and rides close at midnight or 1 a.m. weekends. 845 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Admission: Adults: $12, Children: 6-12, $6, 5 and younger free. Information

AUG. 26-27

Deep Tropics Music, Art & Style Festival

Deep Tropics will feature a wide range of programming, including artists, musicians, muralists and tastemakers. Attendees can expect two full days along with a multitude of pre-parties and after-parties surrounding the festival. Individual general & VIP tickets range from $119-$230. Bicentennial Park. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party

Guests can expect stage performances by local artists, craft beer, family activities and food vendors. Performers: Brazilbilly + Emily Kidd. 5:30 p.m. $18 per person, 15 and older. All proceeds from the event go toward revitalization projects at Shelby Park, Shelby Bottoms and Cornelia Fort Air Park. Cornelia Fort Airport, 1199 Shadow Lane, #1093, Nashville. Information

MONDAY, AUG. 29

Chamber South: Taste of the South

Join Chamber South and bite into what Chamber South does best, food. This event hosted at Habitat for Humanity will showcase the many tastes of Nashville. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Ste. 100. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 18

Summer Shakespeare Festival 2022

The 34-year tradition of “Shakespeare in the Park” returns to the yard at oneC1TY. The festival runs four weeks in Nashville and one week in Franklin. Working with Kennie Playhouse Theatre, two productions by two great playwrights will be presented. August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” directed by Chuck Smith and “Cymberline” by William Shakespeare, directed by Leah Lowe. This family-and dog-friendly Nashville tradition includes a nightly pre-show concert series, “Insight” scholar-led discussions, NSF apprentice company performances, food trucks and more. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual information session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program will help participates establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Zoom login information included in your registration email. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Information

SEPT. 1-5

Live on the Green

The 2022 lineup includes Sheryl Crow, Coin, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian, Jenny Lewis and more. Public Square Park, in front of Metropolitan Courthouse. Free and open to all ages. VIP passes are available. Thursday and Friday site opens 5 p.m. Saturday-Monday site opens at 3. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

Robertson County Republicans Swearing in Ceremony

Swearing in of state court judges, district attorney, public defender, etc. on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse in the Downtown Square of Springfield. 10:30 a.m. Robertson County Republican Party Victory Luncheon at Etta Rae›s restaurant immediately after. 118 6th Ave, Springfield. County commissioners sworn in after lunch. Information

Off the Clock

A quarterly networking event at which business professionals can discuss and share ideas while learning about other local businesses. For each event, a local nonprofit will be picked with ticket sales to be donated. Tickets includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a beverage. This quarter, Public Square and KB Popcorn will be hosting, with proceeds going to Unlimited Potential CDC. 5-6:30 p.m. Information

Robertson Republicans

Patriot Potluck Breakfast Gathering. In honor of Constitution month, guest speaker will be Joni Bryan from the 917 Society. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information