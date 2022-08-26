‘Golden Triangle’ strikes again with $4.825M sale

VOL. 46 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 26, 2022

3905 Wayland Drive

There was yet another sale of more than $4 million last week with 3905 Wayland Drive selling for $4.825 million shortly after Leah Crutchfield listed the 7,137-square-foot residence or $684 per square foot.

It’s located in the area the Crutchfield refers to as “The Golden Triangle,” borrowing a term from Keller Williams’ legend Steve Condurelis. Oft used in his marketing and never totally understood, Condurelis perfected the art of becoming the king of an area with boundaries that could shift when necessary. He became the master of mapping geography with the need for neither metes nor bounds.

The original Golden Triangle, which was not ruled by King Condurelis, is best known for the opium it produces and is located where three countries meet, hence the triangle label. Those countries are Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.

Crutchfield’s Golden Triangle is nestled between Belle Meade and Forest Hills and brings all the prestige without the restrictions.

Long known for its restrictive zoning, Belle Meade has seen Oak Hill and Forest Hills ratcheting up their guidelines. Belle Meade has incorporated policies that make its processes more understandable.

The residence at 3905 Wayland has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, all resting on a lot that spans slightly more than an acre. It’s described by Crutchfield as “a farmhouse in the city,” adding the house has a “built-in splash pad, outdoor turf area and room for a pool.” The design – done by the homeowner – features wooden beams, a Wolf range and a Wolf coffee maker to go along with a Subzero refrigerator, all over five-inch hardwood kitchen flooring.

The vaulted ceiling in the living room and the Marvin windows fill the room with light.

Crutchfield shares the surname of her husband, and neither were related to the late music business icon Jerry Crutchfield, who died in January at the age of 87. Jerry was a producer, songwriter and musician who had more than 150 songs recorded by such recognizable names such as Elvis Presley, the Crickets, Tammy Wynette, Lee Greenwood, Tanya Tucker, Eddy Arnold and Lefty Frizzell. His production credits include work by Buck Owens, Anne Murray, Dottie West, Glen Campbell, Tanya Tucker, Lee Greenwood and Dave Loggins’ No. 1 song “Please Come to Boston.”

Jerry would have loved the studio in this home. It was designed by Michael Cronin, one of the top studio designers in the world. Crutchfield noted the studio also included “soundproof doors,” thereby allowing readers to know this was a real studio.

Realtors often fall into the trap of stating that certain rooms “would be perfect for a studio,” most having no idea of what is necessary in order to convert a normal room into a good studio. However, Cronin would know what is required of a room in order to ensure that the recording goes well.

London-born, Cronin graduated from Tottenham Technical College with a “specialty in fine restoration work on landmark buildings,” his website states. In 1984, he teamed with British recording artists the Eurythmics to convert a church that lead singer Annie Lennox had purchased.

Since then, Cronin has designed studios in Paris, Russia and Bophuthatswana, as well as such notable Nashville studios as Blackbird, Ocean Way and Masterfonics. He also designed Mutt Lange’s Sully Sound in Switzerland.

As for home studios, Cronin designed those in the homes of Big Kenny and Sheryl Crow, as well as 3905 Wayland Drive. The buyers’ agents for the transaction were Carolyn Baron and Eve Hanley, who disclosed the intent of the new owner is to convert the world-class studio into an office. At least it will be peaceful within the insulated walls.

The Wayland house is one of three houses in Davidson County to sell for $4 million-plus this month and one of 19 in the past three months. High-end homes continue to sell well.

Last year, there were no sales for more than $4 million in the first three weeks of August, nor were there any in the three-month period. Perhaps this phenomenon is an indicator as to why inflation numbers continue to their run.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC and can be reached at richard@richarcourtney.com.