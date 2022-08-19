VOL. 46 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 19, 2022

Tennessee State Fair. Gates open Monday-Friday 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. and Sundays at noon. Buildings and exhibits close at 10 p.m., and rides close at midnight or 1 a.m. weekends. 845 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Admission: Adults: $12, Children: 6-12, $6, 5 and younger free. Through Aug. 27. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Moonlight Market

An outdoor small market with a focus on local makers and vintage items. 6-9 p.m. Free. Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W. Franklin St., Gallatin. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 18

Summer Shakespeare Festival 2022

The 34-year tradition of “Shakespeare in the Park” returns to the yard at oneC1TY. The festival runs four weeks in Nashville and one week in Franklin. Working with Kennie Playhouse Theatre, two productions by two great playwrights will be presented. August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” directed by Chuck Smith and “Cymberline” by William Shakespeare, directed by Leah Lowe. This family-and dog-friendly Nashville tradition includes a nightly pre-show concert series, “Insight” scholar-led discussions, NSF apprentice company performances, food trucks and more. Information

AUG. 19-20

Defy Film Festival

“A festival by filmmakers for filmmakers” featuring 64 films in two days at Studio 615, 272 Broadway Drive, Nashville. Information

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

Jazz on the Cumberland

Featuring Ruth Ann Conley. This is a free, family and pet friendly event presented by Victor Chatman Productions and Nashville Metro Parks. A variety of food trucks, concessions and vendors will be on hand. There also will be a children’s play zone. No alcohol, tents, umbrellas or soliciting allowed. 5:30-8 p.m., Cumberland Park, 592 S. First Street. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

Networking Power Lunch

Gallatin Chamber encourages members to join in as various eateries in Gallatin host a networking lunch. Meet a group of professionals living and working in Gallatin to network. Guests are welcome to attend but are asked to consider becoming a regular member by joining the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so please be prepared to purchase your meal. Filly’s Game & Grill, 102 N Water Ave. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Happy Hour

Join the Gallatin Young Professionals for their monthly Happy Hour. Taking place the fourth Tuesday of every month, this is an opportunity for local young professionals to connect with their peers, visit local eateries and build community. Los Amigos, 124 Goodview Dr., Gallatin. 5-6:30 p.m. Fee: pay-for-your-own. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

Chamber Midtown

Economic Update and MLC Mission of Music: From Metadata to Money. Bishoy Mikhail from the Chamber’s research team will present a new infographic with the profile of Midtown. Networking and light refreshments begin at 8 a.m. Belmont University Crockett Center, 1521 Compton Ave., Nashville. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual information session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program will help participates establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Zoom login information included in your registration email. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Information

Pick Your Place: Summer Social

A fun way to maximize a Nashville Chamber membership is available for all Chamber members. Participants will learn about Chamber initiatives from staff members who lead the efforts around job creation, education/talent development, small business initiatives, young professional engagement, public policy, research and regional business support. Light refreshments will be provided by Chamber members. This will be a come and go event. Trolley Park (outside of Chamber Office), 500 11th Ave. N. Ste, 200, Nashville. 3-5 p.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

About Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson Inc., Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Speakers: Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Maureen Haley Thornton, CEO of Visit Franklin, Williamson County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. Free. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party

Guests can expect stage performances by local artists, craft beer, family activities and food vendors. Performers: Brazilbilly + Emily Kidd. 5:30 p.m. $18 per person, 15 and older. All proceeds from the event go toward revitalization projects at Shelby Park & Bottoms and Cornelia Fort Air Park. Cornelia Fort Airport, 1199 Shadow Lane, #1093, Nashville. Information