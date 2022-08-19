ACLU of TN taps new executive director

VOL. 46 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 19, 2022

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee has selected Nashville attorney Kathy Sinback to lead the organization as its new executive director.

Sinback has served as the Davidson County Juvenile Court administrator since 2014. She began her career with the Metropolitan Public Defender’s Office, where she represented youth facing transfer to the adult system. She also served as a senior attorney with the Metropolitan Department of Law.

She was a 2017 member of the Tennessee General Assembly’s Blue Ribbon Task Force on Juvenile Justice and serves on numerous state and local committees, including serving as co-chairperson of the Alignment Nashville Action Team on Student Discipline. She is a 2019 recipient of the Founder’s Award from End Slavery Tennessee for her work in bringing attention to the problem of human trafficking in the state.

Sinback will replace Hedy Weinberg, who stepped down from her role as ACLU-TN executive director July 8 after leading the organization for more than 37 years.

Angelov joins Bradley construction group

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has hired Petar Angelov as an associate in the construction practice group.

Angelov focuses his practice on both litigation and transactional matters within the construction industry. He primarily represents general contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers, residential and commercial owners, developers, architects and engineers.

A graduate of Belmont University College of Law, Angelov earned a degree in commercial construction management from Middle Tennessee State University. He is a member of the Nashville, Tennessee and American Bar Associations as well as the Tennessee Road Builders Association, the Tennessee Association of Construction Counsel, the Association of Business Contractors and the Belmont Inn of Court.

Also at Bradley:

Junaid Odubeko, a partner in the Bradley’s Nashville office, has been appointed co-chair of the American Bar Association Litigation Section’s Privacy & Data Security Committee.

His practice is focused on advising and representing clients in complex commercial and business disputes and real estate litigation.

Odubeko is one of six Bradley attorneys appointed to leadership roles within the ABA’s Litigation Section, the only one from the Nashville office.

Gensler opens Nashville office

Gensler, an architecture, design and planning firm, is opening a new office in Nashville. Christopher Goggin, associate AIA, LEED AP, NCIDQ, and Kelly Cathey, AIA, will lead the Nashville office as co-managing directors.

Goggin has more than 30 years of experience leading innovative interior design projects. He has delivered award-winning design for numerous professional services clients and global clients such as American Airlines, AT&T and Shell and has contributed to the successful design of more than 8 million square feet of office space.

Cathey brings 22 years of diverse design experience with work on civic, industrial, mixed-use, office and retail projects.

Gensler has 51 locations across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and the Americas. Founded in 1965, the firm serves more than 3,300 active clients.

Notable projects within Nashville and the surrounding area include Assembly Food Hall, Bass Berry Sims, Bradley, Essex Development’s Jefferson Street Project, Fifth + Broadway, Kimpton Aertson Hotel and One Century Place.

Graham adds operating partner, marketing executive

Graham Healthcare Capital has announced the addition of Joseph Mackoul as operating partner and Quinn Nunes as vice president of marketing and digital strategy of the Nashville-based health care capital firm.

Mackoul most recently was administrator for Hospital Corporation of America’s Ambulatory Surgery Division, where he operated, developed and advised facilities within the TriStar portfolio.

Nunes had served as director of marketing and sales strategy for Clarus Care, managing marketing planning and revenue streams for the SaaS call management platform, which is part of GHCC.

Before HCA, Mackoul managed business strategy for Tower Surgical Partners, an ambulatory surgery center and physician practice management company. He also served in account and project management for DCI Group, a DC-based international government affairs and strategic communications consulting firm.

Mackoul holds an MBA from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and a BA in politics from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Nunes has handled a range of digital marketing initiatives and go-to-market strategies for companies in San Diego, Portland, Vancouver and other cities on the West Coast. She came to Nashville in 2019 to manage digital marketing for Bridge Connector before joining Clarus in January 2021 as digital marketing manager. She was named director of marketing and sales strategy in October 2021.

Nunes holds a degree in journalism with an emphasis in media studies from San Diego State University.

Lehman retiring from Community Foundation

Ellen Eskind Lehman, who more than 30 years ago founded, established and has grown The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, has announced she will retire as the nonprofit organization’s president at the end of 2022.

The CFMT board of directors will honor Lehman with the Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award sometime in 2023 and has named Lehman a lifetime honorary trustee of the organization.

The CFMT board of directors has formed a search committee to identify a new leader. Lehman will continue in her present role throughout an anticipated six-month transition.

After founding the organization in her garage in 1991, Lehman recruited its inaugural board of directors and raised the funds to begin the work of building The Community Foundation into a charitable powerhouse. Today the organization manages assets of more than $550 million and provides funding of programs to address a wide range of nonprofit needs in 40 Middle Tennessee counties and beyond.

Lehman was been named Nashvillian of the Year by Easter Seals Foundation in 2017. A Nashville native and graduate of the city’s public schools and a graduate of Harvard University, Lehman earned a master’s degree at the London School of Economics and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

United Community Bank names Wilson president

United Community Bank has named veteran banker John Wilson Tennessee state president. Wilson was formerly the Middle Tennessee president for United following the merger with Reliant Bank earlier this year and had been one of the first employees of Reliant Bank when it started in 2006.

Wilson steps into this role after his predecessor, DeVan Ard, died earlier this summer.

Wilson has more than 30 years of community and regional banking experience, working closely with Ard to grow Reliant Bank during their 16 years together.

He is a graduate of the Tennessee School of Banking and the School of Banking of The South, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He also is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Ascension Saint Thomas adds Demos to board

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has added Kristin Demos, longtime vice president of brand and retail for Demos Brands, to the hospital’s board of directors.

The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board. She has served as campaign and communications director and interim president for the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon counties, as vice chair of the Linebaugh Library Foundation board, as secretary of the Leadership Rutherford Board and as a fundraising chair for the Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford and Cannon counties. She is a past president of the Junior League of Murfreesboro and a 2010 graduate of Leadership Rutherford.

Chinn joins MP&F as partner

Nashville native and business and community leader Kate Sherrard Chinn has joined MP&F Strategic Communications as a partner.

Chinn most recently served as vice president and head of community and civic engagement at AllianceBernstein, a post she held for nearly four years. Before joining AllianceBernstein, she served as senior vice president at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, where her primary responsibilities included revenue generation and strategic planning efforts for Nashville’s economic development campaign, Partnership 2020.

Chinn spent more than 15 years in New York City in various creative marketing and communications roles, notably serving as senior director of marketing for Tishman Speyer from 2007 to 2015, where she led the brand positioning, marketing, advertising and creative efforts for iconic brands including Rockefeller Center, the Rainbow Room and Top of the Rock Observation Deck.

Chinn holds a degree in English from the University of North Carolina.

Wealth Strategies Partners hires Harris

Wealth Strategies Partners, a boutique total wealth management practice, has hired Dalton Harris as client concierge and relationship manager. Harris will serve as a key liaison between WSP’s clients and team members, ensuring all needs are met in each area of client services, including brand administration and client communication.

Harris previously spent three years in office administration at Edward Jones. He holds a degree in finance from the University of Kentucky.