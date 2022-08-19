Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 46 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 19, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for July 2022

Updated 3:49PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top residential real estate sales, July 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
530 Jackson Nashville 37205 7/11 CTN Holdco LLC C Stephen Lynn Trust; Milah P Lynn Trust $11,350,000
1416 Chickering Nashville 37215 7/20 Giovanetti Kathy; Giovanetti Victor King Investment Co $5,200,000
1401 Burton Valley Nashville 37215 7/1 Palmer Revocable Trust #1 KE Holdings LLC $4,800,000
737 Omandale Nashville 37204 7/5 Smith James A; Smith Marisa Combs Chesnut Infill Gp $4,135,000
6105 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 7/26 Daddario Erica; Daddario Stephen Wilson Tennessee Community Property Trust $4,000,000
6108 Montcrest Nashville 37215 7/12 Trinity Revocable Trust Agreement Rbp LLC $3,880,000
4402 Soper Nashville 37204 7/19 Nash Ed; Nash Nicola Patience Dianne Dyer Trust; Terrance J Bruggeman Family Trust $3,700,000
3441 Benham Nashville 37215 7/26 Carden Joan E; Carden Kelly A Lanford Gregory B $3,625,000
1714 Rosewood Nashville 37212 7/14 Pappas Thomas G Jr Breckenridge Inv TN LLC $3,525,994
124 Brookfield Nashville 37205 7/19 Falk Amelia Jane; Falk Todd Robert Brookfield Land Trust $3,400,000
240 Haverford Nashville 37205 7/22 Todd Aimee A; Todd Henry Frank III Coussoule Jane; Coussoule Nick $3,250,000
1411 Richland Woods Brentwood 37027 7/26 Schatzlein Elizabeth Lea; Schatzlein Michael Hoover Slezinger Daniel Brian; Slezinger Elizabeth Davis $3,200,000
3311 Skyline Nashville 37215 7/5 Niemann William Joseph Trustee Province Builders LLC $3,200,000
1080 Lynnwood Nashville 37215 7/21 Saivar Family Trust Young Russell; Young Tiffany $3,175,000
120 Heady Nashville 37205 7/8 HRT Trust Post Road Trust $3,000,000
2811 Belmont Nashville 37212 7/27 Randy P Parker 2012 Family Trust 2811 Belmont Trust $2,900,000
100 Taggart Nashville 37205 7/18 Dale Andrew Hilry Nation James; Nation Stephanie $2,800,000
203 Hillwood Nashville 37205 7/5 Thomasson Frank IV; Thomasson Kelsey Rome Rachel C; Snow Rodney E IV $2,725,000
6016 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 7/25 DP CA Residence Trust; NP CA Residence Trust Clark Shirley; Clark Mark $2,700,000
915 Gilmore Nashville 37204 7/20 Kalstein David Michael KE Holdings LLC $2,650,000
3638 Richland Nashville 37205 7/7 Gruner Lance W Elvidge Jason T; Macgregor Margaret $2,550,000
4417 Lealand Nashville 37204 7/6 Hatef Bethany Kate; Hatef David Tennessee Valley Homes Inc $2,540,000
117 Bowling Nashville 37205 7/12 Lagrone Mary C Chesnut Infill Gp $2,450,000
700 12th Nashville 37203 7/5 Fette Joellen; Fette John Phoenix Revocable Trust $2,425,000
1106 Park Ridge Nashville 37215 7/26 Vickers Dana; Vickers Marvin Haber III Martha Coulam Trust $2,400,000
849 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 7/21 Allen Henry; Yatchenko Alexandra Wade Family Trust $2,350,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 7/8 Key 7Mgmt Services LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $2,275,000
906 Elvira Nashville 37216 7/5 Laura A MacKinnon Revocable Trust Dawson Doug; Dawson Melinda $2,229,211
3718 West End Nashville 37205 7/1 Richland Building Partners LLC Petrichor LLC; Williams Jerry $2,200,000
4604 Granny White Nashville 37220 7/5 Sheer Elizabeth; Sheer Jason M Lms Homes LLC $2,200,000
6001 Sherwood Nashville 37215 7/7 Simmons Gordon Hall; Simmons Jennifer Sandusky Pons Annie Kate; Pons Joshua Corbett $2,100,000
4003 Sunnybrook Nashville 37205 7/18 Mobley Jeffrey Trustee Carden Kelly $2,100,000
902 Sutton Hill Nashville 37204 7/7 Williams Jerry W Jack L Slinger III Revocable Trust $2,068,000
4217 Wallace Nashville 37215 7/7 Daniel Madonna C Lurey Aimee C; Lurey Stephen N $2,062,000
1129 Sewanee Nashville 37220 7/25 Stone Oak Builders LLC Collins Leslie M $2,000,000
6120 Robertson Nashville 37209 7/11 Nashville Fhmg LLC Richland South LLC $2,000,000
2929A&B Vaulx Nashville 37204 7/19 Stonesfair Financial Corp Aspen Const LLC $1,949,000
97 High Lea Brentwood 37027 7/29 Thompson Brooke D; Thompson Gregory A Kramp John; Kramp Lynn Marie $1,850,000
1102 Gilmore Nashville 37204 7/7 Wright Charles A IV; Wright Monica Manus Jeffery L; Mays William C Jr $1,815,000
125 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 7/18 Shrader Mary; Shrader Richard Stephens Angie G; Stephens Jackson T $1,800,000
6004 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 7/1 Bivens Shaun Harlan Wanda G $1,725,000
2526 Ashwood Nashville 37212 7/1 Ahuja Anand; Ahuja Courtenay D Trauger Aleta A; Trauger Byron R $1,700,000
3423 Amanda Nashville 37215 7/19 Barker Hannah Layne; Barker Matthew Collins Maggard And Hunt Family Trust $1,700,000
1103 Biltmore Nashville 37204 7/7 Orozco Mayra A; Quintana Jose Sixto Alvarado Biltmore Dev LLC $1,700,000
600 12th Nashville 37203 7/11 Sexton Thomas Richard Shah Kathryn; Shah Robin; Shah Robin S $1,700,000
4003 Utah Nashville 37209 7/13 Scallen Jamie Danielle; Scallen Timothy Davis BRG LLC $1,629,312
4407 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 7/6 Priester Marsha; Priester William Tait Gildamar; Tait William F Jr $1,625,000
1609 Burton Nashville 37215 7/18 Horton Carli C Aune Thomas M $1,605,000
3309 Belmont Nashville 37215 7/5 Zielske Jonathan; Zielske Lauren Ziegler Lisa; Ziegler Melvin L $1,600,000
941 Caldwell Nashville 37204 7/18 Imsai LLC Hull Michael; Potter Dylan $1,600,000
717 General Kershaw Old Hickory 37138 7/5 Riner Christopher; Riner Stephanie Hurt Bobby; Hurt Pam $1,597,000
6436 Worchester Nashville 37221 7/13 Joanne F Hayes Irrevocable Trust; Wilt Family J&B Realty Holdings LLC $1,595,000
6105 Hill Nashville 37209 7/5 Shaffer Darin Mitchell Designs LLC $1,585,000
32 Whitworth Nashville 37205 7/6 Russell David; Russell Jennifer Kelso Elizabeth A $1,560,000
1922 Kimbark Nashville 37215 7/13 Stonesfair Financial Corp Inc Jones Jeff Suc Trustee; Kimbark Trust $1,525,000
1115 Forrest Nashville 37206 7/18 Puncochar David G; Puncochar Shawn Ailes Loyco Katherine B; Loyco Michael J Jr $1,500,000
1103 Biltmore Nashville 37204 7/7 Orozco Mayra A; Quintana Jose Sixto Alvarado Biltmore Dev LLC $1,500,000
2024 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 7/25 Clark Shirley NP CA Residence Trust; Piliponis Christian Trustee; DP CA Residence Trust $1,500,000
7640 Buffalo Nashville 37221 7/28 Young Russell; Young Tiffany Gebler Revocable Living Trust; Steiger Brittany; Steiger Zachary $1,485,000
6305 Robin Hill Nashville 37205 7/6 6305 Robin Hill LLC Charlotte Anne Richey Hamrick Revocable Trust $1,455,000
1496A Woodmont Nashville 37215 7/28 Knight Heather; Knight Tyler Jet Group LLC $1,450,000
4633 Chalmers Nashville 37215 7/5 Bootheel LLC Young Marilyn; Young Mary Ann; Young James P $1,435,000
934 Battery Nashville 37220 7/27 934 Battery LLC Hull Michael $1,430,000
1546 Hudson Madison 37115 7/27 Harriott Alwyn Dalvester; Harriott Melphine Merle Ponniah Min Marcus M; Min Tina K $1,420,000
4201 Farrar Nashville 37215 7/6 Richardson Ventures LLC Bars Hooper Holdings LLC $1,400,000
4225 Central Hermitage 37076 7/1 Beazer Homes LLC Mhk Ventures LLC $1,386,000
3404 Trimble Nashville 37215 7/15 Carswell Nitara D; Clemmons Jeffery D Blue Sky Horizon Gp $1,385,000
1604 Tynewood Nashville 37215 7/14 Hermandorfer Greg; Hermandorfer Whitney Cascarano Jacquelyn O; Cascarano John C $1,365,000
2818B Kirkwood Nashville 37204 7/18 Geiger Mark Beaverson Jody $1,361,000
1237 Fernbank Madison 37115 7/11 Sullivan Joseph W; Sullivan Lenora K Chancey Linda S; Chancey R Ronald; Chancey Ronald R $1,354,000
1210 Forrest Nashville 37206 7/27 Dinzebach Michael William; Townsend Reilly Catherine Jones Angela M; Jones Richard G III $1,350,000
1110 Russell Nashville 37206 7/5 1110 Russell LLC Mcdowell Peter T $1,350,000
715 Greeley Nashville 37205 7/19 Vintage South LLC Ethel Lunsford Mgmt Trust $1,350,000
1113 Ozark Nashville 37206 7/6 Trainer Regan; Woodward Neil Aerial Infill LLC $1,319,195
717 Benson Nashville 37206 7/5 Riley Robert F III; Riley Kelly Mcdaniel Peiffer David A; Peiffer Rachel $1,315,000
4728 Benton Smith Nashville 37215 7/18 Quessenberry David Jr; Quessenberry Meagan Guazzini Jessica; Guazzini Paolo $1,300,000
400 Louviers O Hickory 37138 7/7 Ten Vest LLC Kurzynske Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement $1,300,000
1703 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 7/19 Perkins Mgmt LLC Muller Craig A; Muller Jan E $1,300,000
1432 McGavock Nashville 37216 7/5 Hackney John Mark; Hackney Abby CJ Mgmt & Consulting LLC $1,289,000
5433 Hill Road Nashville 37220 7/25 Rigsby Benjamin Cameron; Rigsby Sarah Greenleaf Real Estate Dev LLC $1,285,000
508 Robards O Hickory 37138 7/8 Thomasson Andrew; Thomasson Rachel Levoy John M; Levoy Nicole R $1,275,000
20 Lucile Nashville 37207 7/1 Lucile Street Partners LLC Eubank Christopher; Mathews Jeff $1,250,000
3422 Golf Club Nashville 37215 7/18 Blue Sky Horizon Gp Stonegate Acquisitions LLC $1,250,000
22 Lucile Nashville 37207 7/1 Lucile Street Partners LLC Matthews Jeffrey $1,250,000
4308 Glen Eden Nashville 37205 7/6 Tigert Chad Alan; Tigert Julianna Jeanne C Varin Living Trust $1,225,000
231 Burlington Nashville 37215 7/25 Briggs Iain; Briggs Sara Dugan Alexandra; Miller Robert; Rosenthal Kate $1,223,000
1709 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 7/19 Matana Co LLC Barker Hannah; Barker Matthew C $1,205,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 7/18 Merwin Daniel R Briggs Christopher Currey $1,205,000
934 Battery Nashville 37220 7/26 Hull Michael Smith Mary Abigail; Smith Reed C; Smith Mary A $1,200,000
5521 Knob Nashville 37209 7/15 Ball Macy L; Haney Jason M Griffith Brittney T; Griffith Patrick J $1,200,000
400 Woodmont Hall Nashville 37205 7/26 Plunkett Jason T RPCRS LLC $1,200,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 7/22 Hillview Place LLC Ball Macy Leanna; Haney Jason Matthew $1,200,000
71 Abingdon Brentwood 37027 7/26 Erter Jack III Ziglar Michele K; Ball William H $1,175,000
933 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 7/26 Mariani Carly; Mariani Marc Higgins Ashley Paige; Higgins Michael S $1,175,000
6322 Chickering Woods Nashville 37215 7/18 Eddy Pamela Lind; Martineau Robert Jr Jones Brandi F; Jones Richard J $1,155,000
204 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 7/14 Madix Family Living Trust Armour Cherris $1,150,000
398 36th Nashville 37209 7/5 Tumlin Tiffany; Broucek Joseph Campbell Nicholas; Campbell Sarah $1,125,000
471 Deer Ridge Nashville 37221 7/27 Parker Adam H; Parker Laura Jones Robin Lynn; Jones Robin L $1,125,000
226 Craighead Nashville 37205 7/18 Fox Carrington; Fox David A; Graham M Angela; Graham Phillip R Patton Nancy Wood Estate; Sharbel John Nolan Sr $1,111,000
2412 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 7/14 Irrevocable Trust Of Elizabeth Wo Mcclure Janet; Mcclure John David $1,105,000
2910B Primrose Nashville 37212 7/1 Mohyuddin Naveen Imsai LLC $1,100,000
2808 Linden Nashville 37212 7/6 Montgomery Caroline; Montgomery Richard Moslehi Javid J; Redding Katherine S $1,100,000
2910A Primrose Nashville 37212 7/7 Chakraborty Sudipta; Muller Christopher L Imsai LLC $1,100,000
2805 Columbine Nashville 37204 7/14 East Iris-Columbine LLC Oneil Brian T; Oneil Mary B $1,100,000
133 Postwood Nashville 37205 7/25 Collins Leslie Mitchell Morgan Camille $1,076,000
1213 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 7/18 Brady Beau M; Brady Emaline B Bennett Betsy D $1,067,000
1414 Ordway Nashville 37206 7/29 Borhani Neda; Khalili Ali Chandler Anna Larkin; Chandler James $1,062,500
400 Arrowwood Nashville 37211 7/25 Henning Alexander Fitzgerald Stephenson Daniel; Stephenson Hannah $1,060,000
4306B2 Dakota Nashville 37209 7/20 McDowell Emma B Strassberg Shanna $1,051,000
3809 Murphy Nashville 37209 7/13 Cobalt Ventures LLC Bars Bradley J $1,050,000
1416 15th Nashville 37212 7/7 Tyska Matthew J Tjugum Marianne; Tjugum Steven; Tjugum Mariann $1,050,000
304 Elmington Nashville 37205 7/28 Duby Debra; Duby Evan Gibson Ginger Schneider; Gibson John Bradley $1,050,000
6417 Currywood Nashville 37205 7/7 6417 Currywood LLC Morrison Lindsay Wise; Morrison Robert Erik $1,050,000
618 Madison Nashville 37208 7/28 McNamara Brendan Mainland Germantown LLC $1,045,530
318 Vaughn Nashville 37207 7/12 Nutter Mary Camille Brasher Eric; Brasher Stacey $1,036,000
2405 Chapman Nashville 37206 7/28 Elsamadicy Emad; Schneiter Mali Asg Investments LLC $1,035,000
1702 15th Nashville 37212 7/29 Salaria Osman Andersen-Watts Rachel; Grissom William Allyn $1,025,000
132 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 7/1 Williams Edward B; Williams Taylor N Kingrey Shira; Prikhojan Alexander; Yu Mi $1,015,000
941 Caldwell Nashville 37204 7/18 Hull Michael West Nancy F; West David R Sr $1,000,000
1406 5th Nashville 37208 7/22 Harry Parry & Plapp LLC KE Holdings LLC $1,000,000
4125 Outer Nashville 37204 7/26 Stone Oak Builders LLC Shelton James F $1,000,000
2802 Columbine Nashville 37204 7/13 East Iris - Columbine LLC Mabey Greg $1,000,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 7/18 Js Acquisitions LLC Arrieta Dominique $999,900
970 Youngs Nashville 37207 7/27 Broucek Joseph Up Infinite LLC $999,000
1612 Ash Valley Nashville 37215 7/14 Hill Katherine Mcnairy; Worley Paul N Jr Dang Minh H; Weiss Bahr H; Patterson Gerald G $989,000
534 Westboro Nashville 37209 7/26 Sypek Molly Russell; Sypek Stephen II SS & LR Group LLC $986,000
6061 Frontier Nashville 37211 7/25 Delgado-Staniewski Laura; Staniewski Jon Georgiev IVelin; Georgieva Margita $985,000
152 Woodmont Nashville 37205 7/1 Erskine Bronson Ingram III 2008 Trust Grice Jared V; Grice Jennifer B Pafford $975,000
3600 Bowlingate Nashville 37215 7/11 Harris Brady T Satyshur Gary; Satyshur Robin $975,000
332 33rd Nashville 37209 7/26 Spry Aubrey Elaine; Whitlock William Bradford Yellow Ball LLC $975,000
305 Church Nashville 37201 7/22 Dos Santos Fabiano Ramos; Fabiano Ramos Dos Santos Carney C Loy; Shickler Daniel H $975,000
6109 Melbourne Nashville 37215 7/6 Schenerlein Robert Jason; Slay Chandra Lea Smith Gerald B; Batholomy Brigitte $950,000
515 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 7/6 Lavinder Corey Reed William J $950,000
904 Forest Hermitage 37076 7/26 Juenling Jeff S Morgan Danny Wade; Morgan Naomi Ruth $950,000
328 Fieldcrest Nashville 37211 7/18 Frazier Brandon; Frazier Anne Maddux Murphy Darla J; Murphy James S $950,000
183 Forestwood Nashville 37209 7/15 Patterson Michael; Patterson Samantha Terry Benjamin M $950,000
1700B Sherwood Nashville 37216 7/18 Pulliza Amber; Pulliza Frank Jackson Valley Land Partners $939,000
3 Valley Nashville 37205 7/25 Dickson Faye S; Dickson James L Maddin Sallie F $935,000
548 Summit Oaks Nashville 37221 7/15 Ludi Jennifer Vanucchi; Ludi Nicolas Frazmand Ali $935,000
1004 Southside Nashville 37203 7/29 Hinds Jennifer; Hinds Michael J Telgen Diane E; Telgen William D $935,000
411 Taylor Nashville 37208 7/21 Briggs Christopher Cope Timothy; Weinberger Sheila $927,000
6131 Mount Pisgah Nashville 37211 7/1 Main Trust Of Donna Kay Walker Chapman Family Trust $924,900
1749 Boxwood Nashville 37211 7/1 Johnson Peggy Marilyn Revocable Trust $920,000
1013B Argyle Nashville 37203 7/20 Mathew Priya Annie; Peter Jeobu 37212 1705B LLC $915,000
2128 24th Nashville 37208 7/15 Franklin Equity LLC Kasa Capital LLC $915,000
160 Woodmont Nashville 37205 7/1 Casey Meagan H; Casey Peter M Ganske Kathy Ann $912,500
1810 Hillside Nashville 37203 7/5 Smith Rachel Renee; Weed Michael Joseph Pocelinko Michael; Dahamna Myriam $910,000
347 Chamberlin Nashville 37209 7/15 Strickler Meagan; Strickler Scott Zawadzki Meghan; Zawadzki Troy $910,000
328 Harpeth Ridge Nashville 37221 7/7 Cunningham Brian; Cunningham Frances M Nichols Branden W; Nichols Anri $901,602
1607 9th Nashville 37208 7/22 Purnell Crystal Block Coffin Jennifer N; Mccrary Robert L Jr $900,000
921 Warren Nashville 37208 7/1 Coelho-Robinson Sara; Robinson Joseph Robinson Jeffrey; Robinson Sherri $900,000
1803 5th Nashville 37208 7/22 Martin Construction Co Murphy Kristian B $899,900
3534 Trimble Nashville 37215 7/1 Hardin Amanda T; Hardin Drew Halter Kevin; Halter Shelby Elizabeth $899,900
805 Manassas Brentwood 37027 7/12 Belcher Alex Nelson; Bergman Kathleen Zane Tharp Andrew; Tharp Kathryn $899,000
885 Belton Nashville 37205 7/20 Brewer Rebecca L Cook Bo; Cook Morgan $895,000
1822 6th Nashville 37208 7/26 Harrison Andrew B Reese Andrew Dean; Reese Jordan $890,000
5320 Anchorage Nashville 37220 7/15 Nicholas Mark; Nicholas Molly Humphreys Hillary; Humphreys James Robert Jr $890,000
552 Stevenson Nashville 37209 7/1 Burger Catherine Elizabeth Tyne Enterprises LLC $886,900
1705 14th Nashville 37212 7/12 Volta Marie A; Volta Gino A 37212 1075A LLC $885,000
1301 Falkirk Nashville 37221 7/14 Morrow John A; Morrow Joyce B Damron Martha; Douglas Pamela K; Douglas William C; Smith Milton Kennon; Damron Martha Administrator; Lancaster Ava Dean Estate $885,000
332 Harpeth Ridge Nashville 37221 7/18 Mangelsdorf Richard C; Thompson Jennifer Lynn Vienneau Adelaide Mallette; Vienneau James Preston $885,000
1816A Allison Nashville 37203 7/18 Commercial Acquisitions LLC LS-TG Home Fund LLC $880,000
1231 Pawnee Madison 37115 7/28 Pawnee Trail Developers LLC Khamis Mohab; Nashville Exchange Services LLC; Nationwide Exchange Services LLC $875,000
1412 16th Nashville 37208 7/5 Bond Gladys; Bond Ronald S Kim Andrea; Kim Hanna; Kim Kee Bum $875,000
1203 10th Nashville 37208 7/20 JMJT Partners LP Acheson Alex S; Acheson Mallory M $870,000
532 Westboro Nashville 37209 7/19 Binari Laura Anne; Frazier Steven Barron SS & LR Group LLC $870,000
414B Westboro Nashville 37209 7/28 Hurley R J; Moore Thomas Smith John C $869,000
1307 Greenfield Nashville 37216 7/22 Looney Amanda; Urban Christopher Lindsey Mitzi B; Lindsey Rudy A Jr $861,000
1413A Riverside Nashville 37206 7/13 Obrien Sean; Williams Stephanie Gleaves John; Tunstill Gregory D $860,000
6719 Pennywell Nashville 37205 7/15 Hill Ashley IV; Hill Kendall Earwood Christopher; Earwood Jessica $860,000
1003A Alice Nashville 37218 7/12 Hall Derek; Hall Stephanie M Nathan Dale Stoops Real Estate LLC $860,000
4106 Addine Nashville 37216 7/28 Mission Developers Gp Mission Dev Gp $860,000
805 Fabert Brentwood 37027 7/27 Egli Anastasia; Egli Jared Claybaker Benjamin Kenneth; Claybaker Rebekah E $857,000
831 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 7/11 Lauderback George Phillip II; Lauderback Tina Lynn Suburban Cowboys LLC $850,000
2906 Lee Davis Nashville 37216 7/19 Smith Hannah June 21Five Homes LLC $850,000
835 Regimental Hermitage 37076 7/25 Bagus Laura T; Bagus Richard Grandview Custom Homes LLC $847,024
5208B Kentucky Nashville 37209 7/1 Levenson Judith; Levenson Justin Nunnery John; Nunnery Sara $840,000
2414B Chapman Nashville 37206 7/29 Nunley Adam James; Nunley Elizabeth Miller Cothran Timothy Blake Jr; Woods George R Jr $835,000
1461 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 7/8 Containers By Design LLC Meridian Capital Group LLC $830,000
1308 Pillow Nashville 37203 7/13 Kaplan Evan Stuart; Kaplan Jillian Jacobs Douglas Caroline; Douglas Rhett $828,000
5118 Kincannon Nashville 37220 7/1 Hartwell Anne; Hartwell Michael Turner Thomas Scott; Turner Thomas Spencer $825,000
5187 John Hager Hermitage 37076 7/13 Battista Dana; Kenney Miranda B UST LLC $825,000
208 54th Nashville 37209 7/7 Evatt Anna Katelyn; Evatt T Scott Cummings Sharon M $825,000
1053 Beech Tree Brentwood 37027 7/22 Hamric Carter; Hamric Lindsay Young Amber; Young Nicholas $824,000
5514 Kentucky Nashville 37209 7/22 Daws Holly; Daws Phillip Chase McKernan Jason T; McKernan Lindsey C $820,000
1710 7th Nashville 37208 7/18 Cliver Christopher R; Moore Kerri E Mody Priti Bharat; Patel Mayur $820,000
613 Rudolph Nashville 37206 7/21 Hausrath Daniel Jacob; Mcconnell George Logan McDonald Marilyn Ann; McDonald Darrell G $820,000
217 Olive Branch Nashville 37205 7/18 Hr Properties Of Tn Cosner Charles K Jr $820,000
1113 Eastdale Nashville 37216 7/22 Holley Alan; Holley Elizabeth Manning Sarah J; Manning William C $812,500
5721 Morrow Nashville 37209 7/18 Emmons Kinnara Vasamsetti; Emmons Shane Weller Quenelle Alan Ross; Quenelle Starr Danner $800,000
5002 Dakota Nashville 37209 7/26 Bars Hooper Holdings LLC Grisham Home Builders LLC $800,000
3809 Murphy Nashville 37209 7/5 Bars Bradley J Terry Robert J $800,000
1418 Calvin Nashville 37206 7/22 Clabo Ashton; Clabo Jacob Singer Charles Edward III; Singer Emily Vieth; Singer Charles E; Singer Charles E III; Vieth Emily F $800,000
1023 2nd Nashville 37207 7/20 Tripp Evan Rise Remods LLC $800,000
6065 Frontier Nashville 37211 7/6 Gray Roger Lucky II Black Kyle $800,000
6003A New York Nashville 37209 7/21 Cones Bethany; Raffalovich Ian Walker Ashley M; Walker Brendan P $800,000
2808 Westwood Nashville 37212 7/5 Anderson Julia; White Ryan Dean Thompson Robert G III; Thompson Sarah S $800,000

