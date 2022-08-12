Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 12, 2022

After another bumpy day, Wall Street ends mostly higher

The Associated Press

Updated 3:21PM
Stocks ended mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after another bumpy day as investors cautiously reviewed mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers.

The S&P 500 index wound up with a modest gain of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, mostly due to gains in Walmart and Home Depot following encouraging financial updates.

Technology, health care and energy stocks fell, limiting the broader market's advance. Retailers and consumer product makers rose.

European markets rose broadly and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. U.S. crude oil prices fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose.

